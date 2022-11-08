Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Austin Theory Breaks Silence After Losing Money In The Bank Briefcase
The common consensus among wrestling fans is that Austin Theory was "buried" by WWE creative during the closing stages of this week's "WWE Raw," as the 25-year-old superstar lost his Money in the Bank briefcase in a failed cash-in attempt against United States Champion Seth Rollins. However, Theory himself is...
wrestlinginc.com
Veteran WWE Star Returns To Raw For Match With Austin Theory
Veteran WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin returned to "WWE Raw" this week for his first singles match in nearly nine months. Before the show, Benjamin confronted Austin Theory in a backstage segment, telling Mr. Money in the Bank that he has "failed to live up to the hype," and will never be on the level of top WWE Superstars such as Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, and Bobby Lashley.
ringsidenews.com
Baron Corbin Welcomes Austin Theory To The Club After Failed MITB Cash-In
Baron Corbin has had different runs in the WWE. He was once a constable of the Monday Night show and is now called the ‘Modern Day Wrestling God,’ as JBL accompanies him. This week on Raw, Austin Theory tried to cash in his Money In The Bank briefcase on the United States Champion Seth Rollins. His attempt was foiled by a stomp from the champion after a lot of help from Bobby Lashley.
wrestlingrumors.net
Championship Dropped In The Trash On Monday Night Raw, Possibly Finished
That’s it? There are a lot of titles under the WWE umbrella and some of them are among the most well known championships in all of wrestling. It means a lot for a wrestler to win one of them but it can also mean a lot for someone to lose it as well. This time though, someone seemed to have lost a title, though not in the traditional way. She might even be happy about it.
PWMania
WWE Star Explains Why He Thought Austin Theory’s Money in the Bank Cash-in Was “Bizarre”
During an interview on WWE’s The Bump, Elias discussed Austin Theory’s failed attempt to cash in on his Money in the Bank contract from the episode of RAW that aired this week. “I’m gonna be honest here. I thought the whole thing was a little bit bizarre. First...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MAIN EVENT SPOILERS FROM WILKES-BARRE, PA
Before tonight's Raw, WWE taped the following matches for Thursday's Main Event:. *Wendy Choo pinned Tamina Snuka with a schoolboy after Tamina missed a splash into the buckles. *Xyon Quinn pinned Akira Tozawa with a running right hand. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW TO MAKE LIVE DEBUT IN UNITED KINGDOM NEXT YEAR
During tonight's AEW Dynamite, Tony Schiavone announced the company would make its live event debut in The United Kingdom in 2023. There will be an official announcement next week with more details. Obviously, this has been a major goal for AEW owner Tony Khan, who holds the roles of Vice...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SPOILER ON NEW AEW FULL GEAR MATCH
Jungle Boy vs. Luchasaurus in a Steel Cage match will be officially announced for AEW Full Gear this Friday on AEW Rampage. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW BLOOD AND THUNDER TICKETS FOR JANUARY ON SALE THIS MORNING
Tickets for the 1/7/23 MLW Blood and Thunder event at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA will officially go on sale this morning at 10 AM EST at MLW2300.com. Scheduled for the event are the following talents:. MLW Champion Alex Hammerstone. Jacob Fatu. Alex Kane and the Bomaye Fight Club.
Pro Wrestling Insider
SARAYA RETURNING TO THE RING AT AEW FULL GEAR PPV
Saraya-Jade Bevis will return to the ring at the 11/19 AEW Full Gear PPV in Newark, NJ against Dr. Britt Baker at the Prudential Center. Saraya stated tonight on Dynamite that she was "100% cleared" to return to the ring. This would be Saraya's first match since December 2017. This match had been the plan from Saraya's debut at AEW Grand Slam II in NYC earlier this year.
bodyslam.net
Dustin Rhodes Talks Beef With Jeff Jarrett Over “The Last Outlaw” Nickname
Dustin Rhodes has some beef with Double J. Dustin Rhodes, who’s been in AEW since the beginning and has been in professional wrestling for decades before, has been using the nickname “The Last Outlaw” to show that he’s the last of his kind at this stage in his career. But, Jeff Jarrett, who recently made his debut in AEW on the November 2nd edition of AEW, has also started using the nickname. Now, Dustin appeared on Sports Guys Talking Wrestling, where he noted that he has some beef with Jarrett for calling himself “The Last Outlaw,” when that’d Dustin’s monicker that he considers a badge of honor. Despite loving Jeff, he did get frustrated.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Official Is Perplexed By Austin Theory's MITB Cash-In
The wrestling world was left stunned during Monday's "WWE Raw" as Austin Theory tried and failed to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Seth Rollins' United States Championship, bringing an end to that period of his career. This all went down in the main event segment of the show, and should have been a major talking point, but during his latest "Reffin Rant" on Twitter, former WWE official Jimmy Korderas said that they might not "want to remember what happened" in that moment.
Pro Wrestling Insider
ARE DARK -ELEVATION IN BOSTON SPOILER REPORT
I’m at the Agannis Arena tonight in what is BASICALLY the Wrestling Open suite. We’re prepared to be loud for all our local hero’s who are due to die on their swords in the pre-show. Gates of Agony (w/ Prince Nana) beats Teddy Goodz & Big Cuzo.
Pro Wrestling Insider
I WOULD TAKE CODY OVER ROCK AND PUNK FOR ROMAN AT MANIA, SOCIA MEDIA IS A MONEY MAKER, HAS GOING INDY WRESTLING ON DYNAMITE HURT AEW AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Jim Cornette gives his opinions in a very entertaining way, and Twitter is not a good sign for how the world works… Especially wrestling twitter. With that said, do you see any kind of fan backlash toward the Indy workrate style of pro wrestling championed by the likes of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks?
wrestletalk.com
Update On Triple H’s Plans For Austin Theory Following Money In The Bank Controversy
There is a brand new update on Triple H’s plans for Austin Theory following the Money In The Bank controversy on Raw. On the November 7 edition of WWE Raw, Austin Theory cashed in his Money In The Bank briefcase for a shot at Seth Rollins’ United States Championship following an attack from Bobby Lashley.
Pro Wrestling Insider
DRAGON GATE'S LA ESTRELLA RETURNING TO MLW THIS JANUARY
DragonGate's La Estrella added to Blood & Thunder Jan 7 event featuring a FUSION TV taping. (PHILADELPHIA, PA) – Major League Wrestling today announced DragonGate's La Estrella will be in action at MLW Blood & Thunder this Sunday, October 30 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Tickets start at...
Pro Wrestling Insider
FORMER UFC & WWE STAR CAIN VELASQUEZ GRANTED BAIL
Former UFC Champion and WWE performer Cain Velasquez was granted bail in a court hearing today, eight months after he was arrested this past February. At the time, Velasquez was charged first degree attempted murder, multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and shooting an occupied motor vehicle, among other charges. He faces up to 70 years in prison.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Stephanie McMahon Reveals Another First for WWE In Saudi Arabia
WWE photographer Heather McLaughlin became the first-ever female photographer to shoot ringside at a WWE event in Saudi Arabia last weekend for Crown Jewel. WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter and commented on WWE’s female presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia last weekend. While McLaughlin shot photos from ringside, referees Aja Smith and Jessika Carr officiated some of the matches, while RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair retained over Bayley, and Dakota Kai and IYO SKY regained the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles from Asuka and Alexa Bliss.
Comments / 0