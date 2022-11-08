Read full article on original website
1 injured in Gaines Twp. shooting
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A man is in stable condition after being shot in Gaines Township Wednesday morning, the Kent County Sheriff's Office said. The shooting happened inside a home in the 6100 block of Kran Avenue SE around 6 a.m. While officers were responding to the scene, a gunshot wound victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment.
Mich. Man Allegedly Broke into Ex's Home, Filmed Himself Torturing Her Yorkshire Terrier Mix
A Michigan man is accused of filming himself torturing his ex-girlfriend's dog as part of a campaign of abuse and harassment against the woman, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. Julius Holley, 55, of Detroit, is charged with multiple offenses including killing/torturing of animals and second-degree home...
1 injured in Gaines Township Shooting
The Kent County Sheriff's Office tweeted the incident just after 7:30 a.m. It happened on Kran Ave SE near Minosa Dr.
bridgemi.com
Michigan town library defunded over LGBTQ books loses vote again, may close
Residents angry at LGBTQ-themed books voted to defund a west Michigan library on Tuesday. Private donations helped keep the library doors open when it was defunded for the first time last summer. Public and school libraries around Michigan are receiving criticism for including books that conservatives charge ‘groom’ children...
Gaines Twp. drive-by shooting ends with police chase, 8 arrests
An early morning car fire was the result of a police chase Thursday. GRPD tells us they were trying to recover a stolen vehicle when the driver took off.
Michigan shelter caring for puppies found on Michigan road during storm
HOLLAND, Mich. — A good Samaritan’s sharp eye probably saved the lives of several abandoned puppies Saturday night. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that a box full of puppies was spotted along a busy Michigan road during a storm. The eight rain-soaked puppies were later picked up by a deputy who took them to the Harbor Humane in Holland.
kmyu.tv
Location released for second temple in Michigan
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a location for the second temple to be built in Michigan. Church officials said the temple was first announced by President Russell M. Nelson in October 2022. The temple is planned to be constructed...
Kalamazoo Woman Goes Viral With “Aggressive Love”
A young single mother in Southwest Michigan finds a large audience on TikTok and Facebook. Originally from Marcellus, now a Kalamazoo resident, Crystal Crim live streams video games for a living. Crim currently has 19.9 thousand followers and 378 thousand total video likes as LadyFolk7 on the wildly popular social media app TikTok. Outside of TikTok, she recently had a Facebook Reel hit a whopping 10 million views. We asked Crystal how she would describe her social media content and she responded with the following,
2 hospitalized after Allendale Twp. crash
Two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition after a crash in Allendale Township Tuesday, deputies said.
whtc.com
Zeeland Couple Critically Hurt in M-45 Crash
ALLENDALE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 8, 2022) – A Zeeland couple in their 70’s was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash west of Allendale on Tuesday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Cal Keuning, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the junction of Lake Michigan Drive (M-45) and 92nd Avenue around 3:15 PM. That was where the westbound vehicle, driven by a 71-year-old man with a 73-year-old woman as a passenger, slammed into a vehicle, driven by a 17-year-old Zeeland man, who had stopped for a stop sign but then drove in front of the older man’s vehicle.
Michigan, If You See a Dog Wearing a Red Collar Leave Immediately
Well, you might want to reconsider that collar color. If you have a pup in your life or are just a lover of doggies, you may need to know this information. Dog collars and leashes serve to not only protect a dog and other people. They can help us know whether a dog wants affection, has special needs, or what it's reaction could be when a stranger or a child is near.
College students show up big at the midterm polls
ALLENDALE, Mich. — Across West Michigan, voters showed up to the polls in huge numbers. One of the largest demographics: College aged voters. Grand Valley State University junior Jenna Adema knew it would be a big day. "I'm not surprised, but happy that so many kids my age showed...
9 Things Michiganders Have To Explain to Out of State Visitors
Michigan is a unique state with many of its own traditions and names for things we have to explain when someone from out of state pays us a visit. 9 Things Michiganders Have to Explain to Out-of-State Visitors. There are a lot of things Michiganders have to explain to family,...
Hamilton Community Schools welcomes first-ever School Resource Officer
HAMILTON, Michigan — Beginning on Dec. 1, students in Hamilton Community Schools will see a School Resource Officer (SRO) in the hallways of the district buildings. On Monday, Superintendent Dr. Bradford Lusk announced that the Allegan County Sheriff's Deputy Joe Knapp will become the district's SRO beginning next month.
WZZM 13
Michigan mother warns of homeless labor scam after son in Grand Rapids potentially falls victim
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County deputies are looking into a potential homeless labor scam. In this scam, criminals target homeless individuals by luring them with work and then coercing them to cash a fake check. Two men out of Grand Rapids may have fallen victim to the scam.
Investigators still without leads on case over abandoned puppies found in Holland during storm
HOLLAND, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said they have no leads right now as to who left a box of eight puppies on the side of the road in Holland Township during Saturday's storms. The four-week-old puppies were spotted near 120th Ave. and Quincey St. in Holland...
Energy assistance fair coming to Grand Rapids Thursday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) is holding an energy assistance fair Thursday to help Michiganders reduce their energy bills. The fair is part of an ongoing series held by the MPSC. At each event, officials will teach attendees about assistance options to help pay their energy bills, as well as how they can reduce their energy usage. This comes as costs rise across the U.S.
Some Michigan counties see dramatic political shift after voting red for decades
As results have come in, some traditionally Republican counties that were key to a Tudor Dixon victory, like Oakland and Kent, remained blue.
After gubernatorial loss, what is Tudor Dixon's political future?
When Tudor Dixon took the stage Tuesday night, results were still trickling in. Although not in her favor, her supporters still felt optimistic.
