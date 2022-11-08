ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenison, MI

13 ON YOUR SIDE

1 injured in Gaines Twp. shooting

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A man is in stable condition after being shot in Gaines Township Wednesday morning, the Kent County Sheriff's Office said. The shooting happened inside a home in the 6100 block of Kran Avenue SE around 6 a.m. While officers were responding to the scene, a gunshot wound victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment.
bridgemi.com

Michigan town library defunded over LGBTQ books loses vote again, may close

Residents angry at LGBTQ-themed books voted to defund a west Michigan library on Tuesday. Private donations helped keep the library doors open when it was defunded for the first time last summer. Public and school libraries around Michigan are receiving criticism for including books that conservatives charge ‘groom’ children...
WDBO

Michigan shelter caring for puppies found on Michigan road during storm

HOLLAND, Mich. — A good Samaritan’s sharp eye probably saved the lives of several abandoned puppies Saturday night. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that a box full of puppies was spotted along a busy Michigan road during a storm. The eight rain-soaked puppies were later picked up by a deputy who took them to the Harbor Humane in Holland.
kmyu.tv

Location released for second temple in Michigan

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a location for the second temple to be built in Michigan. Church officials said the temple was first announced by President Russell M. Nelson in October 2022. The temple is planned to be constructed...
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo Woman Goes Viral With “Aggressive Love”

A young single mother in Southwest Michigan finds a large audience on TikTok and Facebook. Originally from Marcellus, now a Kalamazoo resident, Crystal Crim live streams video games for a living. Crim currently has 19.9 thousand followers and 378 thousand total video likes as LadyFolk7 on the wildly popular social media app TikTok. Outside of TikTok, she recently had a Facebook Reel hit a whopping 10 million views. We asked Crystal how she would describe her social media content and she responded with the following,
whtc.com

Zeeland Couple Critically Hurt in M-45 Crash

ALLENDALE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 8, 2022) – A Zeeland couple in their 70’s was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash west of Allendale on Tuesday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Cal Keuning, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the junction of Lake Michigan Drive (M-45) and 92nd Avenue around 3:15 PM. That was where the westbound vehicle, driven by a 71-year-old man with a 73-year-old woman as a passenger, slammed into a vehicle, driven by a 17-year-old Zeeland man, who had stopped for a stop sign but then drove in front of the older man’s vehicle.
98.7 WFGR

Michigan, If You See a Dog Wearing a Red Collar Leave Immediately

Well, you might want to reconsider that collar color. If you have a pup in your life or are just a lover of doggies, you may need to know this information. Dog collars and leashes serve to not only protect a dog and other people. They can help us know whether a dog wants affection, has special needs, or what it's reaction could be when a stranger or a child is near.
13 ON YOUR SIDE

College students show up big at the midterm polls

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Across West Michigan, voters showed up to the polls in huge numbers. One of the largest demographics: College aged voters. Grand Valley State University junior Jenna Adema knew it would be a big day. "I'm not surprised, but happy that so many kids my age showed...
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Energy assistance fair coming to Grand Rapids Thursday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) is holding an energy assistance fair Thursday to help Michiganders reduce their energy bills. The fair is part of an ongoing series held by the MPSC. At each event, officials will teach attendees about assistance options to help pay their energy bills, as well as how they can reduce their energy usage. This comes as costs rise across the U.S.
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

