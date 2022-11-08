Your announcers are Vic Joseph and Booker T. Match Number One: Joe Gacy (with Ava Raine, Jagger Reid, and Rip Fowler) versus Cameron Grimes. Grimes misses a boot but he kicks Gacy a few times. Grimes with a head scissors take down and a Yakuza kick in the corner. Grimes with kicks to the back of the leg and chest. Gacy with an Irish whip and splash into the corner. Gacy with a European uppercut and kicks. Gacy with an uppercut and snap mare for a near fall. Grimes with punches and Gacy with a kick. Grimes with a back elbow and Gacy with a hip toss neck breaker for a near fall. Gacy with kicks to Grimes. Grimes with punches and Gacy with a punch to send Grimes to the mat. Gacy with a forearm and he gets Grimes on his shoulders. Grimes escapes and gets a near fall with a rollup. Grimes kicks Gacy to the floor and then connects with a kick from the apron.

1 DAY AGO