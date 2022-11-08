Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Video Surfaces Of Paul Heyman Falling On His Face After WWE SmackDown
Paul Heyman has been one of the most well-known and established names in the pro wrestling world for decades. There is no one who can doubt him when it comes to his understanding of the business. A video recently surfaced that featured Heyman falling on his face after SmackDown. Ringside...
wrestlinginc.com
Veteran WWE Star Returns To Raw For Match With Austin Theory
Veteran WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin returned to "WWE Raw" this week for his first singles match in nearly nine months. Before the show, Benjamin confronted Austin Theory in a backstage segment, telling Mr. Money in the Bank that he has "failed to live up to the hype," and will never be on the level of top WWE Superstars such as Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, and Bobby Lashley.
ringsidenews.com
Bobby Lashley Is About ‘Hurting People’ Instead Of Winning Matches After WWE RAW
Bobby Lashley is a former 2-time WWE Champion and continues to be one of the most dependable stars in the company. However, he hasn’t had the best of luck as of late, especially after losing the United States Championship. He caused carnage on RAW this week and has now sent a warning to the WWE locker room.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Returns On Raw To Attack Rhea Ripley
The O.C. has found a solution to its "Rhea Problem" in the form of Mia Yim. During the 11/7 episode of "WWE Raw," Yim shockingly returned to WWE, aligning herself with the stable of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows while confronting Rhea Ripley and the rest of The Judgment Day.
wrestleview.com
Austin Theory cashes in the Money in the Bank briefcase on WWE Raw
As of Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw, Austin Theory is no longer Mr. Money in the Bank. Theory is the fifth WWE Superstar to fail at a Money in the Bank cash-in. Theory cashed in the briefcase on Seth Rollins’ for a shot at the WWE United States Championship. Theory lost after involvement from Bobby Lashley.
ringsidenews.com
Jason Jordan Was Very Busy Backstage During WWE RAW This Week
Jason Jordan was promoted to the role of Lead Producer last year. This came after John Laurinaitis was moved to overseeing talent relations. Seth Rollins is one of the most popular and consistent performers on the WWE roster today. The Visionary has gained a reputation as an incredible storyteller inside the squared circle. It looks like Jordan produced all of Seth Rollins’ segments.
wrestletalk.com
Ric Flair Not Happy About WWE Star Appearing On Raw
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is not happy to see one name return to our screens on Raw. The Nature Boy was watching the November 7 edition of Raw when he described JBL’s presence as a ‘joke.’. Ric Flair referred to John Bradshaw Layfield’s history of controversy...
wrestlinginc.com
Paul Heyman Says WWE Star Has Impacted Brock Lesnar's Psyche
Brock Lesnar has well established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the landscape of mixed martial arts, and professional wrestling. Defeating the likes of John Cena, Roman Reigns and The Rock, Lesnar evidently slayed some of the best performers that WWE has offered him up. However, a bout with "The Almighty" Bobby Lashley had been 20 years in the making.
How The Rivalry Between WWE's Roman Reigns And Logan Paul Started
Let’s take a look at how Roman Reigns and Logan Paul wound up in the same ring.
Pro Wrestling Insider
RAW STARS FACING OFF AT SMACKDOWN IN INDY, CAMPUS RUSH TOUR HITS BOISE, DREW AND MORE
WWE's Campus Rush tour is at at Boise State University today, seeking to recruit potential NIL and WWE NXT talents. Tomorrow, they will be at The University of Arkansas. WWE taped Wendy Choo vs. Tamina Snuka and Xyon Quinn vs. Akira Tozawa last night for this Thursday's WWE Main Event broadcast on Hulu. It would be the first appearance for Quinn and Choo on Main Event.
Pro Wrestling Insider
CORBIN WELCOMES THEORY TO THE CLUB, MEET SHEAMUS AND MORE
If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
SAMI VS. ROMAN, GOING TO CHI TOWN, DOES CABANA WRESTLING JERICHO “PROVE” THAT THE INCORRECT STORY OF CM PUNK KEEPING COLT OFF TV WAS TRUE AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. I know that you don’t like to comment on what other journalists say, but I just saw this tweet from Dave Meltzer and I couldn’t believe my ears. He actually said, extremely emphatically, that because Colt Cabana appeared on Dynamite it “proved” that the story of CM Punk holding Cabana off of TV was true all along. I have to ask, did he ever wrestle? Was he hit in the head a lot? How does it prove anything? Here is the clip so can listen for yourself.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT REPORT: TAG TITLE MATCH, MANY TITLE MATCHES NEXT WEEK, CARJACKING, AND MORE
Your announcers are Vic Joseph and Booker T. Match Number One: Joe Gacy (with Ava Raine, Jagger Reid, and Rip Fowler) versus Cameron Grimes. Grimes misses a boot but he kicks Gacy a few times. Grimes with a head scissors take down and a Yakuza kick in the corner. Grimes with kicks to the back of the leg and chest. Gacy with an Irish whip and splash into the corner. Gacy with a European uppercut and kicks. Gacy with an uppercut and snap mare for a near fall. Grimes with punches and Gacy with a kick. Grimes with a back elbow and Gacy with a hip toss neck breaker for a near fall. Gacy with kicks to Grimes. Grimes with punches and Gacy with a punch to send Grimes to the mat. Gacy with a forearm and he gets Grimes on his shoulders. Grimes escapes and gets a near fall with a rollup. Grimes kicks Gacy to the floor and then connects with a kick from the apron.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT SMACKDOWN WORLD CUP WINNER RECEIVES, WHAT'S SET FOR NEXT TWO WEEKS OF YOUNG ROCK, GARGANO AND MORE
The Smackdown World Cup tournament winner will receive a shot at WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. Among those backstage at Raw in Wilkes-Barre, PA last night were former WWE star Gene Snitsky and independent standout Adena Steel. Set for the next two week's of NBC's Young Rock are the following:. Friday...
WWE RAW Results (11/7/22): Seth Rollins Defends United States Title, Road To Survivor Series Begins
Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for WWE Monday Night RAW (11/7/22)!. We will be bringing you the full results of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Tonight on Monday Night Raw, the road to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames begins as WWE begins to feel the fallout of WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. On tonight's episode, Seth Rollins will defend his WWE United States Championship in an open challenge.
Pro Wrestling Insider
I WOULD TAKE CODY OVER ROCK AND PUNK FOR ROMAN AT MANIA, SOCIA MEDIA IS A MONEY MAKER, HAS GOING INDY WRESTLING ON DYNAMITE HURT AEW AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Jim Cornette gives his opinions in a very entertaining way, and Twitter is not a good sign for how the world works… Especially wrestling twitter. With that said, do you see any kind of fan backlash toward the Indy workrate style of pro wrestling championed by the likes of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks?
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE FIRST WARGAMES MATCH AT SURVIVOR SERIES IS...
WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair challenged Damage CTRL to end their rivalry at Wargames during tonight's Monday Night Raw, sparking a brawl that saw Nikki Cross attack and align with Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, laying out Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss. At the end of the segment,...
wrestlinginc.com
Natalya Believes Stephanie McMahon Could Bring Back Beloved WWE PLE
The future of all-women's wrestling pay-per-views has been a hot topic this week due to Billy Corgan's comments about a possible NWA EmPowerrr 2 happening. However, WWE fans are also eagerly awaiting the possibility of another WWE Evolution show. When speaking to "Faction 919" Natalya said, "I definitely see Stephanie wanting to do more with women's wrestling," when asked about the possibility of it happening again. Natalya was in a six-woman tag team match on that show, teaming with Sasha Banks and Bayley to defeat The Riott Squad, and ever since, those on the roster have made it clear they want Evolution to be a regular event, and Natalya is confident women's wrestling will keep growing.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE CELEBRATES MONTREAL SCREWJOB, FLAIR ON HIS COMIC BOOK AND MORE
WWE Shop has a new line of ugly holiday sweaters featuring designs for Undertaker, Steve Austin, John Cena, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. There is also a new merchandise commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Montréal Screwjob at Survivor Series 1997. Ric Flair on HIS COMIC BOOK. If you...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW WWE 24/7 CHAMPION CROWNED
Nikki Cross defeated Dana Brooke to win the WWE 24/7 Championship on tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw. Unlike most 24/7 title defense segments that end up reverting with a win putting the belt back on the previous champion, this was not presented as a comedy deal. Instead, it was...
Comments / 0