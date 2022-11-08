Offense- Cartevious Norton had a ‘soft launch’ breakout game against West Virginia. I’m not willing to call it a full-blown breakout game quite yet. Norton had a very nice 69 yards on 18 attempts, with two touchdowns. Iowa State rolled against West Virginia and the running game was a big part of that. Norton has battled through some injuries this season but is poised for a big finish.

AMES, IA ・ 4 HOURS AGO