Georgia State

Outsider.com

When Is the Next Powerball Drawing?

The Powerball jackpot is growing to epic proportions with an estimated value of $1.5 billion and a cash payout of $745.9 million. This was after there was no winner for Wednesday night’s drawing, ABC News reports. The lucky numbers for Wednesday night’s $1.2 billion estimated jackpot were 2, 11, 22, 35, and 60. The Powerball number was 23 and the powerplay number was 2.
Rolling Stone

Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run

Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024.  “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
CBS Boston

Powerball drawing: Check winning numbers for $1.6 billion jackpot

BOSTON - The winning numbers are out for Saturday night's $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot drawing, the "largest in world lottery history."The winning numbers are 28-45-53-56-69 with Power Ball 20.The cash option on the prize is $782.4 million - before taxes.On Saturday, Powerball dreamers packed a lucky store in Methuen, hoping to pick up a winning ticket. The largest jackpot won in Massachusetts was from a $758.7 million Powerball ticket sold in Chicopee in 2017. Up until Saturday there had been 39 drawings in a row without an overall winner. The odds of winning Powerball are 1 in 292.2 million.
Highway 98.9

Did Anyone from Louisiana Win the Big Powerball Jackpot?

You can still keep dreaming about winning it big. There was no big winner in the Powerball drawing Monday night. The drawing last night was for just under $500 million dollars. The jackpot now climbs to $508 million for the Wednesday night drawing. The lump sum payout for this big prize is $256 million. This prize is now #20 on the list of the largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history.
Elite Daily

Stacey Abrams' Quotes About The Georgia Governor's Race Say It All

The 2022 midterm elections were packed with contentious races across the country, but one of the most high-stakes contests on Nov. 8 was the battle for governor of Georgia between Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp. After losing to Kemp in 2018, Abrams came up short once again, and conceded the race on Tuesday night. With so much on the line, this election hit even harder for the gubernatorial candidate, and these quotes from Stacey Abrams’ concession speech after the Georgia governor’s race say it all.
The Associated Press

Tropical Storm Nicole topples beachfront homes into ocean

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole sent multiple homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. “Multiple coastal homes in Wilbur-by-the-Sea have collapsed and several other properties are at imminent risk,” Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said in a social media message. He said most bridges to the beachside properties had been closed to all but essential personnel and a curfew was put into effect. Wilbur-by-the-Sea is an unincorporated community on a barrier island with only beachfront homes. Next door in Daytona Beach Shores, a strip of high-rise condominiums were evacuated ahead of Nicole’s landfall, and while they remained standing after the storm, their future depends on safety reviews. County manager George Recktenwald said during a news conference that officials assessing damage had already identified nearly a dozen compromised structures in Daytona Beach Shores and Wilbur-By-The-Sea, and they expect to find more.
