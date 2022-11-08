Read full article on original website
Powerball lottery: Did you win Monday’s $1.9 billion Powerball drawing? Winning numbers, live results (11/7/2022)
UPDATE: Powerball winning numbers drawn for record $2.04 billion jackpot after delay. See the results. The largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history is up for grabs on Monday night. This time the Powerball jackpot is an estimated $1.9 billion with a cash option of $929.1 million. The jackpot jumped again...
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $1 Billion Jackpot?
Monday's jackpot was worth an estimated $1 billion.
Here are the numbers for the delayed Powerball drawing for Nov. 7, 2022
The Powerball jackpot stands at an estimated $1.9 billion. The cash value is $929.1 million. The winning numbers were drawn on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, after a technical problem delayed the Monday drawing. The delay was due to a participating lottery needing more time to complete the required security protocols....
When Is the Next Powerball Drawing?
The Powerball jackpot is growing to epic proportions with an estimated value of $1.5 billion and a cash payout of $745.9 million. This was after there was no winner for Wednesday night’s drawing, ABC News reports. The lucky numbers for Wednesday night’s $1.2 billion estimated jackpot were 2, 11, 22, 35, and 60. The Powerball number was 23 and the powerplay number was 2.
Record $1.9 Billion Powerball Jackpot Results Revealed After Delay
Results from the record $1.9 billion Powerball drawing are still pending.
Powerball drawing: Check winning numbers for $1.6 billion jackpot
BOSTON - The winning numbers are out for Saturday night's $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot drawing, the "largest in world lottery history."The winning numbers are 28-45-53-56-69 with Power Ball 20.The cash option on the prize is $782.4 million - before taxes.On Saturday, Powerball dreamers packed a lucky store in Methuen, hoping to pick up a winning ticket. The largest jackpot won in Massachusetts was from a $758.7 million Powerball ticket sold in Chicopee in 2017. Up until Saturday there had been 39 drawings in a row without an overall winner. The odds of winning Powerball are 1 in 292.2 million.
The delay in Monday's Powerball drawing was Minnesota's fault
The Monday night Powerball drawing was delayed because of Minnesota. The numbers were drawn Tuesday after a nearly 10-hour delay to determine if anyone had won the $2.04 billion prize. The numbers drawn were 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the Powerball was 10. Later Tuesday afternoon, a winning...
5 things to know before Saturday's Powerball drawing.
Saturday's $1.5 billion Powerball drawing is the third largest lottery prize in US history and the second largest Powerball prize
Next Powerball Jackpot Will Be Worth $1.5 Billion
The next Powerball game will offer the second-largest jackpot in the game's history.
Did Anyone from Louisiana Win the Big Powerball Jackpot?
You can still keep dreaming about winning it big. There was no big winner in the Powerball drawing Monday night. The drawing last night was for just under $500 million dollars. The jackpot now climbs to $508 million for the Wednesday night drawing. The lump sum payout for this big prize is $256 million. This prize is now #20 on the list of the largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history.
Powerball jackpot soars to $800M for Saturday night
Saturday night's Powerball jackpot is an estimated $800 million, the second largest in the game's history, the cash value, is an estimated $383.7 million.
Next Powerball Drawing Will See a $825 Million Jackpot, 5th Largest U.S. Prize Ever
For 36 consecutive draws, a Powerball jackpot has evaded lottery players. Standing at $825 million, the current jackpot is poised to be the fifth-most valuable prize ever awarded in a U.S. lottery drawing. And the longer the game goes without a grand prize winner, the larger the payout will grow.
Estimated $1.5B in play after Wednesday's Powerball drawing brings no winning tickets
(CNN) -- Powerball players -- your chance at winning "Who Wants to Be a Billionaire" continues for another round. No winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's drawing for a $1.2 billion jackpot. The winning numbers were 2-11-22-35-60 and the Powerball was 23. An estimated $1.5 billion is the new jackpot...
It's not yet clear if anyone won Monday's delayed $2 billion Powerball drawing
A customer is handed Powerball tickets purchased at Lichine's Liquor & Deli in Sacramento, Calif., on Monday.Rich Pedroncelli/AP. The stakes are already impossibly high — and there's a chance they could get higher still.
