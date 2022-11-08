Read full article on original website
WWE CELEBRATES MONTREAL SCREWJOB, FLAIR ON HIS COMIC BOOK AND MORE
WWE Shop has a new line of ugly holiday sweaters featuring designs for Undertaker, Steve Austin, John Cena, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. There is also a new merchandise commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Montréal Screwjob at Survivor Series 1997. Ric Flair on HIS COMIC BOOK.
WWE MAIN EVENT PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Main Event on Hulu:. *Wendy Choo vs. Tamina Snuka. *Xyon Quinn vs. Akira Tozawa.
LASHLEY & ELIAS TALK, 20 GREATEST SETH MOMENTS AND MORE
Scheduled for tomorrow's edition of WWE NXT Level Up on Peacock and the WWE Network:. *Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley vs. Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend. *Javier Bernal vs. Ikemen Jiro. *Odyssey Jones, Malik Blade, and Edris Enofe vs. Xyon Quinn, Bronco Nima, and Lucien Price.
MLW FUSION TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of MLW Fusion, streaming on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs. Arez vs. La Estrella vs. Lince Dorado. *Jacob Fatu vs. Real 1 (NZO) *Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Clara Carreres. *An update on MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone. *Richard Holliday and Alicia Atout to appear.
WWE 24/7 CHAMPIONSHIP IS NOW DEFUNCT
WWE is listing the 24/7 Championship as defunct on their official website. Nikki Cross would be the final champion, having defeated Dana Brook for the best on Raw before discarding the title belt. The title was instituted by WWE back in 2019.
RAW STARS FACING OFF AT SMACKDOWN IN INDY, CAMPUS RUSH TOUR HITS BOISE, DREW AND MORE
WWE's Campus Rush tour is at at Boise State University today, seeking to recruit potential NIL and WWE NXT talents. Tomorrow, they will be at The University of Arkansas. WWE taped Wendy Choo vs. Tamina Snuka and Xyon Quinn vs. Akira Tozawa last night for this Thursday's WWE Main Event broadcast on Hulu. It would be the first appearance for Quinn and Choo on Main Event.
AEW FULL GEAR 2022 NEXT SATURDAY IN NEWARK, NJ
The updated lineup for the 11/19 AEW Full Gear PPV in Newark, NJ at the Prudential Center:. *AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. MJF. *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed vs. Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee. *AEW Interim Women's Champion Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter. *Ring of Honor Champion Chris Jericho...
NIKKI CROSS COMMENTS ON THROWING WWE 24/7 CHAMPIONSHIP AWAY
Nikki Cross commented on throwing the WWE 24/7 title belt away on Raw right atter beating Dana Brooke for the championship:.
AEW RAMPAGE SPOILERS
*Jungle Boy challenged Luchasaurus to a steel cage match at Full Gear. Christian insulted his late father, so Jungle Boy grabbed him by the throat. Luchasauraus laid out Jungle Boy. *In an Eliminator Tournament match, Brian Cage pinned Dante Martin. *AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy pinned Lee Johnson with the...
NIKKI & BRIE BELLA TAPING PODCAST LIVE THIS THURSDAY IN PHOENIX
WWE Hall of Famers Nikkie and Brie Bella will be doing a live taping of their podcast this Thursday 11/10 in Phoenix, Arizona at CB Live. Sisters, mothers, WWE Hall of Fame Inductees, TV personalities, best-selling authors, and entrepreneurs. Nikki and Brie Bella pick up the mics to give you...
IMPACT WRESTLING NEWS AND NOTES
PJ Black cut the following promo on advancing in the X-Division Championship tournament:.
POLYNESIAN PRO WRESTLING TO BE SPOTLIGHTED ON TONIGHT'S 'TALES FROM THE TERRITORIES'
Vice TV's Tales from The Territories will premiere its sixth episode at 10 PM EST. Tonight's episode is titled Polynesian: Wrestling's Island Dynasty. Promotional material from the episode notes, "Polynesian Pro Wrestling was formed by High Chief Peter Maivia, grandfather of Dwayne Johnson, and later run by his grandmother Lia, one of the first female wrestling promoters."
UPDATED MLW FUSION LINEUP FOR TOMORROW
AEW NEWS AND NOTES
All Elite Wrestling tweeted the following from last night's AEW Dark: Elevation:.
UPDATED AEW FULL GEAR 2022 LINEUP
AEW DYNAMITE UPDATE
AEW announced that fans will "hear from MJF" tomorrow on Dynamite from Boston, MA:. *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed & IWGP, AAA, ROH Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland & The Gunn Club. *AEW Full Gear Eliminator Tournament: Eddie Kingston vs. Ethan Page. *Best Two...
NWA POWERRR ON FITE.TV PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
*NWA Champion Trevor Murdoch & Thom Latimer & Tyrus vs. Doug Williams & Pope & JR Kratos. *NWA Women's Champion Kamille & KiLynn King vs. Allysin Kay & Marti Belle.
CORBIN WELCOMES THEORY TO THE CLUB, MEET SHEAMUS AND MORE
If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS from Boston, MA at the Agganis Center:. *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed & IWGP, AAA, ROH Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland & The Gunn Club. *AEW Full Gear Eliminator Tournament: Eddie Kingston vs. Ethan Page. *Best Two...
CM PUNK MAKES FIRST PUBLIC APPEARANCE SINCE ALL OUT
CM Punk is currently doing commentary for MMA promotion CFFC at their CFFC 114 event in Florida, his first public appearance since AEW All Out's post-show scrum:. Punk commented, "I'm happy to be here. I've missed you. I missed everybody watching at home. I miss the fights, but tonight I'm not going to do that."
