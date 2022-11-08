JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – For the fourth consecutive year, the #2 University of Jamestown women’s volleyball team is headed to the GPAC postseason championship after a sweep of #6 Dakota Wesleyan. Set scores finished at 25-19, 25-21, and 25-19. The Jimmies leaned on 5th-year senior Anna Holen in the opening set as the LaMoure native put up seven kills during set one. Jamestown’s blockers came to play in set two with Darienne Johnson and Lexi Olson making a big impact on the block with Aleah Zieske to jump ahead 2-0 in the match.

JAMESTOWN, ND ・ 15 HOURS AGO