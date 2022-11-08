Read full article on original website
Region 3 Day 2 Results: Carrington and Linton-HMB to Play for Title
NAPOLEON, ND (NewsDakota.com) – Day 2 of the Region 3 Tournament saw the Linton-HMB Lions and the Carrington Cardinals sweeping their opponents to play in the Region Championship game. Game 1: Carrington 3 vs #10 LaMoure-Litchville/Marion 0. The Carrington Cardinals were able to sweep their District 5 rivals in...
Ninth-ranked Jimmies Take Down Presentation
ABERDEEN, S.D. (jimmiepride.com)– Mason Walters (SR/Jamestown, ND) scored 24 points to lead three players in double figures as the ninth-ranked University of Jamestown men’s basketball team improved to 2-0 with a 93-59 win over Presentation College Wednesday evening. Cole Woodford (JR/Redwood Falls, MN) scored 16 and made four...
Jimmies Beaten by Broncos in GPAC Final
The University of Jamestown women’s team lost to Hastings (Neb.) College 2-0 in the GPAC Championship Wednesday afternoon at the Jimmie Turf Field. The teams played a scoreless first half as each side managed four shots, the only two shots on target coming from the Broncos. In the second...
Jimmies Headed Back to GPAC Championship After Sweeping DWU
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – For the fourth consecutive year, the #2 University of Jamestown women’s volleyball team is headed to the GPAC postseason championship after a sweep of #6 Dakota Wesleyan. Set scores finished at 25-19, 25-21, and 25-19. The Jimmies leaned on 5th-year senior Anna Holen in the opening set as the LaMoure native put up seven kills during set one. Jamestown’s blockers came to play in set two with Darienne Johnson and Lexi Olson making a big impact on the block with Aleah Zieske to jump ahead 2-0 in the match.
Cassandra Diaz Named GPAC Offensive Player of the Week
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (jimmiepride.com) — Cassandra Diaz (SR/Montebello, Calif.) from the University of Jamestown women’s soccer team has been named this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week. Diaz had a pair of goals, including the game-winner, to send Jamestown to the...
Ellie Holen Named GPAC Defender of the Week
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (jimmiepride.com)– Ellie Holen (JR/LaMoure, N.D.) from the second-ranked University of Jamestown volleyball team has been named this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports VolleyballDefender of the Week. Holen averaged 7.71 digs per set as No. 2 Jamestown won a pair of matches last week, including a sweep...
Former Major Leaguer Coming to Jamestown for Workshop
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Former MLB player and current mental skills coach and scout Steve Springer is coming to Jamestown Sunday, November 13th for a one-night immersion into the mental games of baseball and softball. Jamestown Area Youth Baseball (JAYBAL) has teamed up with the University of Jamestown baseball...
I-94 Westbound Lane Closed From VC to Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The westbound lane of I-94 is currently closed between Valley City and Jamestown due to a multiple vehicle crash Wednesday evening. No further information is available at this time. NDDOT road reports show scattered ice covering most of the Interstate. For more information on road...
Blizzard Warning Issued For The Area
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Heavy snowfall amounts are in the forecast for the region as an early winter storm hits the region. Snow fall amount vary from 6 to 14 inches in the Valley City area to higher amounts from Jamestown to New Rockford, N.D. where 12 to 21 inches is forecast.
Jamestown Community Thanksgiving Tradition Continues
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – For 30 years, volunteers have dedicated a portion of their Thanksgiving to give back to the community. The Concordia Lutheran Church is returning the annual community Thanksgiving meal through drive-thru and delivery options in Jamestown on Thanksgiving day, Nov. 24. Amy Nuestel is a longtime...
Jamestown Human Rights Festival Opening Postponed
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Due to a winter storm and blizzard conditions, the Opening Reception of the North Dakota Human Rights Arts Festival at The Arts Center in Jamestown has been rescheduled to Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 7 p.m. The festival includes the work of 2D, 3D, and...
New Jamestown Walk of Fame Paver Added
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown “Walk of Fame” has added to it’s line of historical and important figures who called the Buffalo City home. The installation of the project took place during the road diet in 2021. It’s purpose was to bring attention to Jamestown most notable figures. Jamestown Tourism with assistance from the Jamestown Downtown Association and City of Jamestown, a running list was created of those who were worthy of being added.
City of Jamestown Announces Snow Removal Plans
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – City crews will begin clearing snow in residential areas beginning tomorrow, Friday, November 11 at 11:00 a.m. City Ordinance Section 25-10 requires that a property owner keep the sidewalk adjoining the property clear of snow and ice. Do not deposit snow or ice on the city street after the city plow has cleared the street. These violations are class B misdemeanors under the general penalty and will result in a fine.
NDHP Trooper Car Struck West of Jamestown Wednesday
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – On Wednesday, November 9th, at approximately 6:30 pm, a ND Highway Patrol (NDHP) patrol car was struck westbound on I-94 MM 260 at Jamestown. The NDHP Trooper had witnessed a semi jackknife at this location and the semi was partially blocking the roadway. “The trooper...
Unofficial Kidder County Election Results
STEELE, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Here are the unofficial results in Kidder County for the 2022 Nov. 8 General Election. 1,075 ballots were cast out of 1,895 eligible voters. Below are the results for the county. County Commissioner Kidder (2) Darrell Guthmiller, 694. Tim Dronen, 574. David Schultz, 485. County...
Floats Needed for Annual Jamestown Holiday Dazzle Parade
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – An after Thanksgiving Day staple in Jamestown, the Holiday Dazzle Parade has been organized by the Jamestown Downtown Association for the past 19 years. The holiday parade, which returns Friday, Nov. 25, is currently seeking parade and float entries. Lynn Lambrecht is the president of...
Mayor Encourages Community Assistance With Snow Removal
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – With the expected approaching snow to the state, Jamestown Mayor Dwaine Heinrich says residents should consider helping one another when it comes to snow removal. Mayor Heinrich pointed to occasional shortages for drivers operating city equipment. He added any assistance residents can provide to their...
Unofficial Stutsman County General Election Results
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Newsdakota.com) – 41% of eligible voters in Stutsman County cast a ballot in the 2022 General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. 6,785 ballots were cast out of 16,425 eligible voters. For the race of State Senator District 29, results were:. Terry M Wanzek, Republican, 1,711. Ben Vig,Democratic-NPL,...
Federal Suit Filed in June Cyclist Death Near Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFGO) – The parents of a man who was hit and killed while bicycling near Jamestown this summer have filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court against the driver of the pick-up that struck their son. In the complaint filed Monday in District Court, Jeffrey and...
