Live authentically. Stunning brick traditional completely transformed by Quail Hill Interior Design. A vision realized. Nestled in the coveted and thriving community of Murray Hill. Let your creativity flow in your state of the art, hyper-functional, ergonomic cooking space. The attention to detail will delight you. Relish your private resort style terrace… dine under the stars, lounge with friends well into the moonglow, and connect with nature. Flows seamlessly into the glass sunroom. The ultimate unwind space. The perfect year round indoor-outdoor destination for living. Warm, inviting, and intimate great room anchored by a Mendota gas fireplace. Radiant floors in main kitchen and primary bath. Fresh, modern lower level, light-filled and fully finished with expansive kitchen, great room, full bath, and bedroom on level walkout. Chic and strong guest cooking space. Friends and family will not want to leave. A plethora of possibilities. A thoughtful renovation that provides every convenience imaginable. Low maintenance and easy living. Carport… a welcome feature on a rainy day. A true sense of community permeates this neighborhood. Cultivate your existence. The art of uniting human and home.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO