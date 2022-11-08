Read full article on original website
This Maryland Town has Been Named the Most Charming in the StateTravel MavenMaryland State
Annapolis Town Center East Village Grand Opening This OctoberAmber AlexandriaAnnapolis, MD
Obstetrician Delivers his Wife's Baby Girl inside the lift of their apartment building and it was Caught on CameraShameel ShamsAnnapolis, MD
Skydivers Establish 4 Maryland State RecordsSkydivin' PeteRidgely, MD
Rare “Albino” Blue Crab on Display at Maritime Museum after Adventurous Journey
Every once in awhile, a Chesapeake Bay waterman finds an unusual catch in his crab pot—a pure-blue crab, or a male/female crab like one we reported on last year. This time, it was a fully- white, possibly albino crab. Instead of bluish-brownish shell color, this crab’s shell was snow white. It’s a notable catch that is now on permanent exhibit at the Annapolis Maritime Museum. But what’s even more notable is the journey this unusual crab took to get to its new home, thanks in large part to well-known Bay photographer (and Chesapeake Bay Magazine contributor) Jay Fleming.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Maryland Irish Festival – November 11-13 at Maryland State Fairgrounds
Don’t miss the 48th Annual Irish Festival this Friday through Sunday at Maryland State Fairgrounds. Presented by Irish Charities of Maryland, the Maryland Irish Festival features traditional cuisine and beverages, Irish dancers, cultural exhibits and workshops, vendors, and a kids’ craft area. This weekend’s festivities will also include a speaker series and live music from The Shamrogues, Dublin 5, Jamison, Kilmaine Saints, Bogside Rogues, Piper Jones, James & Paraic Keane, Sean Heely Band, and many more.
whatsupmag.com
The Light House SHINE Station at Annapolis Town Center Now Open
ANNAPOLIS, MD — The Light House Homeless Prevention Support Center recently opened their new SHINE Station at Annapolis Town Center (ATC)—a temporary donation and information space at 1915 Suite #145 Towne Centre Blvd, Annapolis. The Light House SHINE Station at ATC is staffed by volunteers who are available to take donations of food and other much needed items, provide information about the organization, and sell baked goods made by The Light House Bistro Social Enterprise Restaurant. The space also includes an exhibit area for visitors to learn more about the work the organization is doing to break the cycle of homelessness in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County. Special events for individuals and families in need will also be held in the space, including a holiday gift distribution celebration.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Stunning Brick Traditional Completely Transformed by Quail Hill Interior Design • A Vision Realized
Live authentically. Stunning brick traditional completely transformed by Quail Hill Interior Design. A vision realized. Nestled in the coveted and thriving community of Murray Hill. Let your creativity flow in your state of the art, hyper-functional, ergonomic cooking space. The attention to detail will delight you. Relish your private resort style terrace… dine under the stars, lounge with friends well into the moonglow, and connect with nature. Flows seamlessly into the glass sunroom. The ultimate unwind space. The perfect year round indoor-outdoor destination for living. Warm, inviting, and intimate great room anchored by a Mendota gas fireplace. Radiant floors in main kitchen and primary bath. Fresh, modern lower level, light-filled and fully finished with expansive kitchen, great room, full bath, and bedroom on level walkout. Chic and strong guest cooking space. Friends and family will not want to leave. A plethora of possibilities. A thoughtful renovation that provides every convenience imaginable. Low maintenance and easy living. Carport… a welcome feature on a rainy day. A true sense of community permeates this neighborhood. Cultivate your existence. The art of uniting human and home.
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland
- There are many places to try if you're looking for the best lobster rolls in Maryland. Try Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls in Annapolis, the Thames Street Oyster House in Baltimore, or even Luke's Lobster in Bethesda. These places are all great, but they all serve different varieties of the same dish.
Bay Net
‘The Little Guy’ Comes Up Big With A $50,000 Powerball Prize In Calvert County
DUNKIRK, Md. – “The Little Guy” is banking a big $50,000 prize, thanks to his third-tier Powerball win in the Nov. 2 drawing. Huntingtown resident plans to take his wife on an island vacation. A Calvert County resident is on his way to a dream vacation with...
chestertownspy.org
Chestertown’s Annual Dickens Festival Promises Holiday Fun with a British Accent
Main Street Chestertown’s fifth annual Dickens of a Christmas weekend, December 2 & 3 in the historic downtown district, promises non-stop entertainment, authentic British foods, hand-crafted gifts, and a Victorian streetscape to transport visitors back to 1840’s London. The weekend kicks off December 2 at 5:00 p.m. with a fabulous First Friday celebration. Chestertown’s shops and businesses will stay open late to welcome visitors. Horse-drawn carriages will carry guests past 18th and 19th century homes, and fire pits will help keep everyone warm for a night of entertainment that includes North America’s Celtic Band the American Rogues, beer and mulled wine, and food from local vendors.
Seven Reasons to Move to Maryland's Eastern Shore in 2022
Known for Blue Crabs and Baltimore, Maryland is a one-of-a-kind state with a unique landscape. In Maryland, you can experience mountains, beaches, cities, and small towns all in the same day, but there are two sides to this state you can choose to live in.
coastalstylemag.com
A Memorable Home for the Holidays
Nostalgia and tradition cascades through interior designer Jeffrey Parker’s Georgian residence in Easton, Boxwood Hall. Written by Kristen Hampshire | Photography by Grant L. Gursky. Embellished “decorator trees” that are highly curated and coordinated certainly have a place and are admired for their designer appeal. But Jeffrey Parker takes...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Memento of a Baltimore love story: Sara Haardt and Henry Louis Mencken’s silver tea service, a wedding gift, goes up for auction
Some fans of Baltimore writer Henry Louis Mencken collect signed copies of his books, including first editions. This week a different sort of Mencken item is up for sale. Sloans & Kenyon Auctioneers and Appraisers in Chevy Chase is offering the silver tea service and tableware that were given to H. L. Mencken and Sara Haardt Mencken when they were married on August 27, 1930.
Wbaltv.com
Harford Humane Society has special pup named 'Rocco' up for adoption
BEL AIR, Md. — Joining us with a pet looking for a new forever home, is Erin Long from the Harford Humane Society. She has a special dog named Rocco who is up for adoption and will discuss some special events coming up with the Humane Society of Harford County.
HolidayFest Brings Three Weeks of Holiday Fun to Occoquan
The Town of Occoquan and Occoquan Business Partners are pleased to announce the lineup for the annual HolidayFest in historic Occoquan. There will be plenty of shopping, entertainment, and family fun planned for this magical time of year. ANNUAL TOWN TREE LIGHTING & SHOP LATE NIGHT. Saturday, Nov. 19, 6:00...
loyola.edu
Children’s book written and illustrated by family of fallen Baltimore County Officer Amy Caprio
The Story of the Dragonfly was created by Debbie Sorrells in the years after the loss of her daughter, Baltimore County Officer Amy Caprio. Caprio lost her life in the line of duty in 2018, an event that deeply impacted the entire community. Debbie, a healthcare professional, authored the book....
daggerpress.com
Harford County Executive Elect Cassilly: “My Family Has Been a Part of this Beautiful County for Over 200 Years and I am Thrilled to Have the Opportunity to Help Shape its Future”
“I am very honored and deeply humbled to have been entrusted by the voters of Harford County with the responsibility of serving as their next County Executive. My family has been a part of this beautiful County for over 200 years and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to help shape its future as we chart a course that seeks to preserve Harford’s heritage and natural beauty, build on our many strengths, embrace our diversity, and meet the many challenges and opportunities of a rapidly changing world.
Lancaster Farming
Farmer on Maryland’s Western Shore Wrangles 1,920 Acres Spread Over 46 Properties
Farming the differing geographical and topographical regions in the state of Maryland can seem incompatible. For the Duley family, which farms a lot of grain between the Chesapeake Bay and the Capital Beltway, it can appear to be a challenge to work with nearly 2,000 planted acres spread over many dissimilar parcels of land. Unlike the Eastern Shore of Maryland, where it is more common to have large tracts of flat, contiguous farmland, the hilly Western Shore is populated by many more small farms located on the rural outskirts of heavily populated urban areas.
Bay Net
Leonardtown Veterans Day Parade Cancellation Announcement
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – It is with deep regret that The Commissioners of Leonardtown and The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County relay that the 47th Annual Veterans Day Parade has been cancelled this year due to the forecasted inclement weather. A small Memorial will be held inside Town Hall...
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feet
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Maryland witness at Riverdale Park reported watching and photographing a “low-flying, single, non-rotary craft with three-to-four distinct solid red lights” at about 10:21 p.m. on April 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WSET
'All about faith & family': Sons remember parents killed walking to Maryland polling place
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police continue to investigate the deadly pedestrian crash that took the lives of a Maryland couple on their way to vote on Election Day. The Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating Tuesday's crash that happened in the area of School Drive near Muddy Branch...
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Maryland Lake
If you've lived in Maryland most of your life, you may have heard of the Liberty Reservoir. It is one of the most vital clean water sources in the state and a beautiful place to spend some time outside. However, the history behind its construction is rather dark and tragic. Keep reading to learn more.
Wbaltv.com
Weather Talk: When could Maryland see its first snowfall?
Meteorologist Tony Pann asks Marylanders, 11 News team the most important question: When could Maryland see its first snowfall?. Want to weigh in? Click here to guess.
