Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Winterizing your car: Tire check-up.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenOhio State
Kick off the Holidays, with November 4th First Friday! 50 things we love about downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Related
Ivanka Trump Blatantly Defies Her Dad's Voting Advice
Many were surprised when Donald Trump made a surprising plea to his Republican followers, asking them not to vote in the 2022 election. "If we don't solve the Presidential Election Fraud of 2020 (which we have thoroughly and conclusively documented), Republicans will not be voting in '22 or '24. It is the single most important thing for Republicans to do," Trump said in a statement (via Twitter).
Daily Beast
Trump’s Billionaire Pal Testifies That Trump Was ‘Disastrous’ for Business
Former President Donald Trump's "divisive" politics ruined his billionaire friend’s business, real estate financier Tom Barrack said at his criminal trial in New York City on Monday. "Disastrous," he said, describing how his personal relationship with Trump affected his multi-billion dollar global investment business. Barrack's case presents a rare...
Scorned Roger Stone Said Trump Would Get His ‘F--king Brains Beat In’ If He Ran Again
Longtime Republican operative Roger Stone grew so upset after not being granted a second pardon that he lashed out at Donald Trump, threatening to support the outgoing president’s impeachment. In a newly released clip from a forthcoming documentary, Stone—visibly shaking with anger—said that if Trump ran for office again,...
Former Top Trump Official Calls Ex-President a ‘Loser’ After Midterms Let-Down
Donald Trump assured his followers on Wednesday morning that the GOP had enjoyed a “GREAT EVENING” in the midterms despite the “Fake News Media” and Democrats trying to “play it down.” But as a predicted red wave failed to materialize and many of the candidates endorsed by Trump lost their races, others are blaming the former president for the Republicans’ underwhelming performance. Alyssa Farah Griffin, Trump’s former White House communications director, called out her ex-boss for the party’s failure to deliver “an Obama-style shellacking” in Tuesday’s midterms, specifically lamenting Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan’s narrow victory against Trump-backed Don Bolduc in New Hampshire. “If you want the Republican Party to thrive, we’ve got to just finally speak out and say, ‘This man is a loser,’” Griffin said on CNN. “He lost 2020, he’s about to–you know, he’s losing a seat that is winnable this time, in time towards looking what the future might look like.” Trump’s former deputy White House press secretary, Sarah Matthews, also blamed him for the result. “I think last night was the biggest indicator that Donald Trump should not be the Republican nominee in 2024,” Matthews told CNN Wednesday. “He cost Republicans winnable seats by boosting poor quality candidates.”
Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen
Those still clinging to hope that Donald J. Trump will return to the presidency might want to do a reality check after this week’s developments. While his political influence continues to erode due in large part to his endless whining about falsely losing the last election, his legal and business problems continue to grow almost […] The post Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Trump Reportedly ‘Furious’ at Oz’s Flop, Blames Melania and Hannity
Former President Donald Trump is “furious” about Tuesday’s lackluster midterm showing, tossing his ire at Dr. Oz and blaming his wife Melania for advising him to endorse the TV celeb, The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman reported. Hours later, Semafor reported that Trump is also pointing the finger at Fox News star Sean Hannity, his pal and unofficial adviser. Trump suffered a poor night with several of his swing state endorsements losing key races, including gubernatorial candidates in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Oz conceded to Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania after losing a highly contested race that may determine Senate...
'POTUS is pissed': Trump was 'livid' Supreme Court rejected challenge to election results, Secret Service agent warned
Former President Donald Trump was noticeably angry when the Supreme Court rejected his challenge to the results of the 2020 election and did not want people to know he lost, new evidence and testimony presented by the Jan. 6 committee on Thursday revealed. In a Secret Service email obtained and...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Tiffany Trump Devastated As Hurricane Threatens Wedding Planned For This Weekend At Mar-A-Lago: Report
Tiffany Trump‘s Palm Beach, Fla. wedding — which is scheduled for this weekend — is being threatened by an impending Category 1 hurricane. The event is scheduled to take place at Donald Trump‘s posh Mar-A-Lago resort, but the staff was evacuated over safety concerns, according to a source for Page Six. Unsurprisingly, the insider also noted that Tiffany, 29, is beside herself over her nuptials to billionaire heir Michael Boulos possibly being disrupted.
For months, Trump has 'repeatedly' discussed choosing Marjorie Taylor Greene as his 2024 running mate: journalist
Donald Trump has "repeatedly" discussed choosing Marjorie Taylor Greene as his running mate, a journalist said. He's been discussing it since February, NYT magazine reporter Robert Draper told the Daily Beast. Trump is considering Greene because of her unflagging loyalty to him, Draper said. Former President Donald Trump has "repeatedly"...
Kari Lake's Chances of Winning Arizona Governor Race, According to Polls
The race for governor could not be tighter in Arizona, according to the most recent set of polls, with just one day left to go until the midterms. Republican Kari Lake, a former local news anchor who has been endorsed by previous president Donald Trump, is said to be ahead with 48.9 percent of voters backing her. Her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, sits on 46.4 percent, before polling starts on Tuesday.
Trump Lawyer Issues Stern Warning to DeSantis Over 2024
Donald Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba issued a stern warning to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday night at the former president’s rally in Dayton, Ohio, telling the unofficial 2024 Republican presidential contender to stand down. “DeSantis is DeSantis because of Trump,” Habba said on the pro-Trump YouTube channel Right Side Broadcasting Network. “He needs to stay in Florida,” she added. To that, fellow Trump lawyer and RSBN contributor Christina Bobb responded: “100% percent.” Habba proceeded to double down, stating: “Just stay where you are. You are doing a great job in Florida.” Offering additional unsolicited advice to DeSantis, she said: “Don’t jump the gun. He’s not ready yet.” A DeSantis campaign spokesperson didn’t immediately return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Monday evening. The warning follows Trump mocking DeSantis at a Saturday night rally—calling him “Ron DeSanctimonious”—which left allies turning on him.
Lauren Boebert used Trump and the Proud Boys to gain power – now she’s getting personal to defend her seat
Lauren Boebert, 35, who is running for re-election as a US Representative for Colorado, was among the first of a post-2016 breed of Maga-focused Republicans to win a major congressional seat. Ms Boebert is the daughter of a single mother and has spoken at length about her upbringing struggling with...
Washington Examiner
Dead man reelected in Pennsylvania
A Pennsylvania man who died earlier this year was reelected to his position as a state representative. Democrat Tony DeLuca, the longest-running Pennsylvania state representative, at 39 years, died last month at 85 of lymphoma, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Because of his recent death, election authorities were unable to change the ballots, and many voters chose him over Green Party challenger Queonia "Zarah" Livingston, marked by a sizable lead. A special election will be held to choose a proper candidate to take his seat.
Even Kayleigh McEnany Now Wants Trump to Delay His 2024 Announcement
MAGA Republicans underperformed in the midterms so badly that even Kayleigh McEnany is calling on Donald Trump to hit the pause on announcing a presidential run. Tuesday’s midterm election underperformances have pushed Fox News stars to quickly come to the realization that their long-hyped “red wave” had turned into an “absolute disaster.” Additionally, the network and other Murdoch-owned media outlets have begun pointing the finger at Trump and the fringe candidates he endorsed, blaming him for the disastrous results.
Trump on next week’s announcement: ‘Why would anything change?’
Correction: Trump ally Jason Miller called for the former president to hold off on his announcement until after the Georgia runoff. The information was incorrect in an earlier version of this story. Former President Trump appeared undeterred by the GOP’s lackluster results in Tuesday’s midterm elections, indicating Wednesday that he does not plan to move…
NBC News
Arizona Governor Election Results 2022
It's a tight contest between Republican Kari Lake, who aligned herself with former President Donald Trump and his false claims of election fraud, and Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, Arizona's current secretary of state who vocally defended the 2020 results in the state after Trump lost to President Joe Biden.
US News and World Report
Defiant Trump Thumbs Nose at Jan. 6 Committee with Possible Presidential Bid Date
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol concluded its latest hearing with an unexpected show of force when it subpoenaed former President Donald Trump last month. But it may have also inadvertently marked the calendar for the announcement of Trump’s presidential bid. [. Read:. Trump...
King Charles reacted with ‘torrents of profanity’ to Donald Trump’s comments on Kate Middleton, book claims
A new book claims that King Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry were reportedly so unhappy with former president Donald Trump’s 2012 remarks about Kate Middleton, they unleashed “torrents of profanity.”Earlier this week, Newsweek reported on excerpts obtained from Christopher Andersen’s upcoming royal biography, The King: The Life of Charles III. The book, which is slated for release in the US next week and in the UK on December 8, explains what took place within the royal family after Mr Trump tweeted disparagingly about Kate Middleton.In 2012, Mr Trump tweeted about the Princess of Wales after photographs of her...
US midterm elections 2022: Trump backlash grows as top Virginia Republican says ‘I could not support him’ – live
Lieutenant governor says former president has become ‘liability’ amid speculation over 2024 White House run – follow the latest
Comments / 0