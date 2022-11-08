Read full article on original website
Arizona Political Operatives Optimistic for Republicans as They Analyze the Slow Release of Election Results
Although there are still key races in Arizona yet to have been called, many analysts say they believe, overall, there will be good results for Republican “MAGA” candidates. The rate of return of ballots in the remaining precincts appears to be heavily favoring Republicans, since a large portion of them are from Republican-majority counties and voters who cast their ballot on Election Day – who tend to be conservative.
Ric Grenell Predicts Blake Masters Will Win as Latest 75,583 Ballots Come In from Maricopa and Pima Counties
Trump-endorsed Blake Masters didn’t appear to pull any closer to Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) after the results of counting more ballots were released shortly after 6 p.m. PST on the day after the midterm election. Although Kelly took the lead initially on election night, his lead has mostly shrunk as the types of ballots being counted last trended toward Republicans.
2022 Election: Why is it taking so long for Arizona to count ballots?
PHOENIX - It has been more than 24 hours since polls closed, and hundreds of thousands of ballots still need to be counted in Arizona. As counting efforts continue, some are asking how other states like Florida get election results so fast while Arizona still has no answer on most of the top races.
GOP’s Abe Hamadeh overtakes Democrat Kris Mayes in race for Arizona attorney general
PHOENIX — Democrat Kris Mayes was the early leader over Republican Abe Hamadeh in the race for Arizona attorney general, but that changed Wednesday afternoon. Mayes had about 55% of the vote on the initial drop at 8 p.m. Tuesday. That total dropped to 52% by 1 a.m. Wednesday. And as of 3 p.m., Hamadeh led 50.1%-49.9% by 3,081 votes, according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office.
Thousands of ballots still left to count in Arizona
Counting of Arizona’s 2022 election results continues for the third day. Some of the top races – including the races for the U.S. Senate and governor – still remain too close to call early Thursday. Officials estimate there are about 619,000 votes left to count as of...
Arizona Republicans slash Democratic leads, say they expect to win
As more votes were tallied Wednesday, Republican candidates in Arizona began to catch up to their Democratic opponents who took early leads, but full results won’t be available for several days, at the earliest. And with the eyes of the nation on the Grand Canyon State, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs went from a 14-point […] The post Arizona Republicans slash Democratic leads, say they expect to win appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Why does it taking longer to count votes in Arizona?
A new, immersive exhibit at the Arizona Jewish Historical Society tells the untold stories of the Holocaust. Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?.
GOP asks judge to extend Maricopa County polling hours due to tabulation issues
After being declared the winner for District 3, Congressmen Ruben Gallego tells Arizona's democratic party, "Yes, we can," optimistic that democrats can fight the "red wave" that was predicted to hit Arizona on Election Day. Kari Lake tells Arizona Republicans, "We are going to win
Attorney general nominee Kris Mayes thanks Arizona Democrats on election night
Republicans Cry Conspiracy Over Ballot Printing Error In Arizona
Even as local GOP officials said all votes would be counted, politicians were quick to allege an election fraud conspiracy.
Race for Arizona Governor too close to call between Hobbs, Lake
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s been a contentious and, at times, a controversial battle between Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs to become Arizona’s next governor, and no clear winner has been projected as of Wednesday at 7 p.m. The race remained extremely close. Hobbs and Lake were both tied at 50%, but Hobbs was holding a slight lead of 13,000 votes, with 69% of expected votes counted.
Candidate for attorney general Abraham Hamadeh speaks to Arizona Republicans
2022 General Election results
General Election results from Yavapai County, Coconino County and the state of Arizona, as of 1:42 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9. These numbers are being updated as the counties and state update them. Yavapai County. Precincts Reporting: 100%. Registered Voters: 166,052. Ballots Cast: 101,597. Voter Turnout: 61.18%. Coconino County. Precincts...
Kari Lake Calls Election Day Voting Issues with Maricopa County Tabulation Machines ‘Incompetency,’ Assures Arizona Voters ‘We’re Going to Win’
PHOENIX, Arizona – Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake appeared in downtown Phoenix to cast her official ballot in the 2022 general election. She followed up with reporters to discuss issues facing some Maricopa County voting locations. “They’ve got to fix this problem. This is incompetency. I hope it’s...
Democrat Kathy Hoffman thanks voters, organizations who supported her campaign
Arizona election results: Ballot propositions 130 209, 211 pass; 128 Legislature initiative rejected
PHOENIX — There were 10 ballot propositions that voters got to decide which, if any, should be codified into law. The propositions range from everything including shining a spotlight onto political dark money, allowing in-state tuition for immigrants without legal status and decreasing medical debt interest rates. The description...
Race for Arizona's next governor could take days to call
Early returns were positive for Democrats, and numbers as of Wednesday morning look good for Kelly. Paul Bentz, Senior Vice President of Research & Strategy at public relations firm HighGround, joins Good Morning Arizona to discuss the latest election numbers. Tabulation to resume Wednesday morning after Election Day issues. Updated:...
Democrats in the lead for Arizona; votes continue to be tallied
MOHAVE COUNTY – Democrats had small leads over Republicans in five of the six major state races in Arizona following Tuesday’s general election. Results remain unofficial as thousands of votes will be processed and added to the ongoing tally in coming days. As of early Wednesday morning:. *Democrat...
Officials debunk false narratives about Election Day
The biggest thing for everyone to know is there will not be final results of all races Tuesday night. DOJ sending election monitors to five Arizona counties ahead of Election Day. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Officials say personnel from the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices...
No, Maricopa vote tabulator problems didn’t lead to ballots with ‘no chain of custody’
WASHINGTON (Politifact) - Soon after polls opened in Arizona’s Maricopa County, a number of automatic vote counting machines, called tabulators, stopped working smoothly. Twitter abounded with claims of election shenanigans. “Democrats running elections here knew this would happen,” tweeted conservative talk show host Charlie Kirk. “Traffic jam by design....
