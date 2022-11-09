Live Election Results: Alaska State Legislature

Anna Kim/Insider

Polls close in the state at 8 p.m. local time. Given the state has multiple timezones, the first polls closed at 12 p.m. EST and the last polls close at 1 p.m. EST.

This cycle , all 40 of the seats in the Alaska House of Representatives are up for election, and Republicans currently control the chamber by a margin of 6 seats.

The Alaska House is operating under a power-sharing agreement between the parties. The chamber is in contention this cycle and Republicans are seen as possessing the advantage. The Senate is currently under Republican control is considered generally likely to remain as such, but it is still a competitive cycle.

The state has operated under a divided government for the past seven years.

Polls close in the state at 8 p.m. local time. Given the state has multiple timezones, the first polls closed at 12 p.m. EST and the last polls close at 1 p.m. EST.

Alaska's State Legislature election results: