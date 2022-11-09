ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live Election Results: Alaska State Legislature

By Madison Hall,Morgan McFall-Johnsen
 2 days ago

Anna Kim/Insider

  • Polls close in the state at 8 p.m. local time. Given the state has multiple timezones, the first polls closed at 12 p.m. EST and the last polls close at 1 p.m. EST.

This cycle , all 40 of the seats in the Alaska House of Representatives are up for election, and Republicans currently control the chamber by a margin of 6 seats.

The Alaska House is operating under a power-sharing agreement between the parties. The chamber is in contention this cycle and Republicans are seen as possessing the advantage. The Senate is currently under Republican control is considered generally likely to remain as such, but it is still a competitive cycle.

The state has operated under a divided government for the past seven years.

Alaska's State Legislature election results:

Related
alaskasnewssource.com

Kelly Tshibaka dances on Election Night

Voters outraged about letters from Dunleavy campaign they say were designed to shame them into voting. Some voters are outraged about a Governor Dunleavy campaign mailer, calling it an invasion of privacy that's designed to shame them into voting. Eliminating the immersion program is a cost too high, some ASD...
ALASKA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Dunleavy has big lead in Alaska governor's race

(The Center Square) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy received just over 52% of first place votes in the first round of counting in Alaska's first general election using ranked choice voting. The governor's closest competitor is Democrat Les Gara (23.1%), followed by independent former Gov. Bill Walker (20%) and Republican Charlie...
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Initial election results released in 2022 Alaska General Election

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Division of Election has released the first wave of unofficial results in this year's general election. As of 2:38 pm Wednesday, 400 precincts out of 402 have reported, and 217,550 votes have been counted. Still to be counted is Chevak and Gambell. In the...
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

In preliminary results, Democrats appear likely to flip two Alaska Senate seats

Moderate Republicans and Democrats appeared likely to win several seats in the Alaska Senate from more conservative Republican incumbents and challengers Tuesday night, increasing the odds that the Alaska Senate will be controlled by a bipartisan coalition in January. If Election Day trends hold, Democrats would gain two seats from the Senate’s current makeup. Of […] The post In preliminary results, Democrats appear likely to flip two Alaska Senate seats appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska Election Day takeaways

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - All ballots have been cast in the first general election in Alaska that utilized ranked-choice voting. While some candidates built insurmountable leads in the results posted on Election Night by the Division of Elections, many others will have to wait weeks until the second-place votes of eliminated candidates are redistributed.
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Here are the latest vote tallies in Alaska’s first ranked choice general election

Alaska held its first ranked choice general election on Tuesday. We won’t know the final results for several weeks. But the state Division of Elections started releasing batches of results Tuesday night. The count so far includes just first-place votes, and it will be updated in the days following Election Day as more mailed ballots are received.
ALASKA STATE
Business Insider

Results: Democratic Rep. Susan Wild defeats Republican Lisa Scheller in Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District election

Explore more race results below. Rep. Susan Wild faced off against Republican Lisa Scheller in Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District. The 7th District is based in the Lehigh Valley and includes GOP stronghold Carbon County. Wild narrowly defeated Scheller in 2020. Election 2022 Pennsylvania Results Explore more election results. House (4...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC News

Alaska Senate Election Results 2022

In Alaska's Senate race, Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski faces a serious challenge from fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka. Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it.
ALASKA STATE
KING 5

Washington election results map: County-by-county totals for top races

SEATTLE — As results come in on election night, track returns by county for some of the biggest races across the state on KING 5's exclusive interactive map. An initial round of election returns is expected to be released shortly after 8 p.m. on Election Day. These returns are from ballots that were turned in early and tabulated. However, counties will release additional results in the days after the election as more ballots are counted. Additional results are typically released daily.
WASHINGTON STATE
pullmanradio.com

Republicans Sweep Local Idaho Legislative Seats-Former State Senator Dan Foreman Heading Back To Boise

Republicans swept the local Idaho legislative seats during Tuesday’s general election. Former State Senator Dan Foreman is returning to Boise. Foreman defeated State Senator Democrat David Nelson by 400 votes. Local Idaho State Representative Lori McCann was re-elected with 59% of the vote. Local Idaho State Representative Brandon Mitchell was re-elected with 56% of the vote.
BOISE, ID
jackcentral.org

Arizona election results continue to be counted

The polls closed yesterday and the results in Arizona are still too early to call. As ballots continue to be continued, results for propositions 128, 209 and 211 have been the first to be called by the Associated Press. Proposition 128, allowing voter initiatives to be repealed or amended by...
ARIZONA STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Brad Little wins re-election as Idaho Governor

IDAHO, USA — Incumbent Brad Little has won the Governor's race in Idaho, as of 9:01 p.m per The Associated Press. The 68-year-old Republican governor who shepherded the state through the COVID-19 pandemic easily turned aside challenges from Democratic candidate Stephen Heidt and Independent candidate and antigovernment activist Ammon Bundy in the deeply conservative state.
IDAHO STATE
