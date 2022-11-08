ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte execs open wallets for high-profile races, including Beasley vs. Budd

 2 days ago
CHARLOTTE — In recent months, Northwood Office President John Barton gave $1,000 to Ted Budd’s U.S. Senate campaign while Duke Energy Corp. CEO Lynn Good contributed $2,900. Budd’s opponent, Cheri Beasley, counts Ernst & Young Charlotte managing partner Malcomb Coley ($3,900) and Lincoln Harris executive Johno Harris ($1,000) among her donors.

Those executives are among many in Charlotte helping fund one of the nation’s most competitive Senate races in a so-called purple state, albeit a purple state that last went blue for a presidential or Senate candidate in 2008.

North Carolina factors into the upcoming midterms not only with the Beasley-Budd Senate race to replace retiring Republican Richard Burr, but also with 14 Congressional contests. The latter includes a new district added because of population gains in the latest Census.

This month, candidates filed campaign finance reports for the third quarter, spanning July 1 through Sept. 30.

As always, companies and executives alike, as well as various sectors represented by PACs, figure prominently in candidates’ funding. CBJ has compiled a slideshow of some of the biggest contributors in high-profile races.

VIDEO: The Political Beat Election Special (November 7, 2022)

