Jane Robbins Mize | As an environmental scholar, I’m ashamed to represent Penn
Penn has taken a stand against divesting its $20 billion endowment from fossil fuels and reinvesting in Philadelphia schools and housing. At this year’s Homecoming football game, Penn’s private police force — the largest in the state — detained 19 students and activists from Fossil Free Penn who were demanding that the University divest from fossil fuels and reinvest in the Philadelphia community. As a Ph.D. candidate who studies environmental justice, I am ashamed to be a student at this University.
In Photos: 20 hours of Election Day in Philadelphia and at Penn
Americans across the country turned out for the midterm elections yesterday, and the Penn community was no exception. 1,931 ballots were cast at two voting locations on campus, Houston Hall and ARCH, with students voting as early as 7 a.m. Pennsylvania Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was declared the winner by CNN at 11:22 p.m., and while Lt. Gov. John Fetterman had a longer wait, he was eventually declared the winner of the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race over 1986 Wharton and Medical School graduate Mehmet Oz by MSNBC at 12:53 a.m. on Nov. 9.
Office rent prices on the rise in University City amid life sciences boom
University City office rent prices have risen by 18% over the last two years, partially due to the city's ascendant life sciences and technology sector. Per the CBRE Group’s 2022 ranking of the top 30 tech markets in the United States and Canada, University City rent experienced the highest growth levels among recognized cities, though the resultant prices remain considerably lower than existing hubs such as Vancouver and Boston. Tech companies — attracted by the area’s elite academic institutions and highly educated workforce — have recently flocked to University City, reducing office space vacancy and increasing local office rent prices.
A voter’s guide to Pennsylvania’s 2022 midterm elections
Today, Nov. 8, are the 2022 midterm elections. Before you head to the polls today, The Daily Pennsylvanian has assembled a comprehensive ballot guide detailing polling locations at Penn and a brief run-down on all the candidates for students registered to vote on campus. How can I see if I...
Sitting down with Sandy Lin, a College senior with education-related professional experience
The Daily Pennsylvanian spoke with Sandy Lin, a College senior who is passionate about helping others through education and hopes to gain a wide breadth of professional experiences. Can you tell me about yourself and your professional experiences?. Most of my professional experiences have been education related. Most recently, I...
Geography of men's basketball: Throughout the states and across the pond
Despite NCAA Division I men’s basketball programs being scattered around the country, Penn’s team is particularly concentrated in the Northeast. Of the 16 players on the Quaker roster heading into the 2022-23 season, eight of them are from the Mid-Atlantic and New England. Three — junior guard Colin Chambers, sophomore guard/forward Eddie Holland III, and senior guard Lucas Monroe — hail from the Philadelphia metro area.
The picks are in: Penn vs. Harvard
With two games left on the season, Penn football controls its own destiny for at least a share of the Ivy League title. After a 3-7 record last year, a conference championship would be the ultimate turnaround for the Red and Blue, but first, they'll have to make it through Harvard, a 5-2 squad that poses a dangerous threat.
Football season commences crucial stretch with final home game against Harvard
Penn football has won seven out of eight games this year, scoring 12 more points per game than its opponents. But with two games left, the fate of this season, and how it will be remembered, is still to be determined. This Saturday, the Quakers (7-1, 4-1 Ivy) face a...
How Penn men's soccer can reach the NCAA Tournament
This past weekend, Penn men's soccer secured its first win over Columbia since 2011. Now, the Quakers find themselves at the doorstep of an Ivy League title, with a bid to the NCAA Tournament on the line. Penn (11-2-2, 5-1 Ivy) currently stands alone atop the Ancient Eight standings, on...
Iona leaves Penn in the dust in season-opening 78-50 defeat
A season ago, the Iona Gaels were a perfect 13-0 at their home arena, the crackling Hynes Athletic Center. On Monday night, Penn became the latest victim of their tenacious home court environment. In the opening game of the 2022-23 campaign, Penn fell to Iona 78-50, in New Rochelle, N.Y....
DP Sports Player of the Week: Livia Loozen
After her electric double-overtime game-winning goal against Dartmouth over the weekend, freshman Livia Loozen is our DP Sports Player of the Week. Senior captain Elita Van Staden found Loozen on a vertical pass, which the freshman coolly received and converted into the net. Loozen was named Ivy League Offensive Player...
