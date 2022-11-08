ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Pickett, Funk lead Penn State past Winthrop 93-68

By The Associated Press
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oI1gl_0j2Ux9by00

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Jalen Pickett scored 23 points, Andrew Funk added 22 and Penn State opened the season with a school record 18 3-pointers and a 93-68 win over Winthrop on Monday.

Myles Dread added 12 points and Seth Lundy had 10 for the Nittany Lions, who went 18 of 38 from 3-point range and shot 55% overall.

Picket hit 6 of 7 shots, half of them 3-pointers and scored 15 points in the first half as the Nittany Lions took a 44-32 lead.

Starting with a 3-pointer from Funk, a Bucknell transfer, and ending with Camren Wynter’s three-point play, the Nittany Lions scored the first eight points of the second half to lead by 20. Lundy twice hit 3-pointers to make the lead 23, but Winthrop had a 12-2 run to get it within 13 with 8:53 to play.

Winthrop, which was 23-9 last season, went cold to close the game, missing 7 of 9 shots with five turnovers.

Kelton Talford scored 18 points, Toneari Lane 17 and Cory Hightown 15 for the Eagles.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Lady Lions sneak past Norfolk State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State women’s basketball opened up their season at home with a 67-61 win over Norfolk State. Makena Marisa had a game-high 24 points and 11 rebounds, and added four assists. Redshirt sophomore guard from Bellwood-Antis, Alli Campbell saw her first action following an ACL injury.
NORFOLK, VA
WTAJ

Shrewsberry lands Top 30 recruiting class for second year

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — For the second-straight season, Penn State men’s basketball signed a Top 30 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports and ESPN. Micah Shrewsberry’s newest Nittany Lions are a forward and two guards– Carey Booth, Logan Imes, and Braeden Shrewsberry. This year’s class already has strong ties to Penn State. Braeden is […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Defensive line ‘licking their Chops’ against Maryland

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — While Penn State’s road win at Indiana was a win for the big fellas on offense, the defensive line helped set the stage for a record setting day. Coach James Franklin opened his Tuesday press conference naming each defensive linemen as a Player of the Week after the Nittany Lions […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Tengwall out, Nourzad commits to 2023

UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — Penn State starting guard Landon Tengwall will miss the remainder of the season. Coach James Franklin made the announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The starting guard was injured ahead of the Michigan game and had a season-ending surgery. Offensive line health has been a problem for the Nittany Lions. They have […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Fall signing day roundup

Wednesday’s fall signing day may not be for football players, but for all non-football players it marked their first chance to submit their letters of intent. Below is a list of Central Pennsylvania athletes who commited Wednesday. Please email any additions to sports@wtajtv.com Cooper Albert (State College) IthacaEvan Alwine (Altoona) Florida InternationalElla Garner (Central) Soccer […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

5 Takeaways From Penn State’s Opening Night win Over Winthrop

Here are five takeaways from Penn State’s 93-68 win over Winthrop. Coach Micah Shrewsberry was right: Jalen Pickett is Penn State’s best player. Not that it’s a surprise. Pickett, a team captain, was Penn State’s leading scorer last season and was a three-time first-team all-conference selection at Siena before transferring. But, man, was he good Monday night? The fifth-year senior was on from the get-go, making his first six shots and finishing with 15 points in the first half. He ended the night with a game-high 23 on 9-14 shooting, adding five rebounds and five assists.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

PIAA fall playoffs begin Tuesday

The PIAA soccer and volleyball tournaments began Tuesday night with a number of Central PA teams still competing for state titles. Below are Tuesday night’s first round results. Second round matches are Thursday. VOLLEYBALL1A First RoundMaplewood 3, Elk County Catholic 0West Branch 3, Shade 0Conemaugh Township 3, Bishop Canevin 0 2A First RoundTyrone 3, Somerset […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
therecord-online.com

Jersey Shore playoff game moved up to Thursday

JERSEY SHORE, PA – Faced with a Friday weather forecast calling for rain and the game scheduled for Jersey Shore’s grass Thompson Street field, PIAA District 4 has announced the Bulldog Class 4A championship game with Selinsgrove has been moved up 24 hours to 7 p.m. on Thursday.
JERSEY SHORE, PA
Onward State

Thank You: An Open Letter To Generous Penn State Tailgaters

You wake up on a football Saturday. You grab your phone to check the latest Onward State articles. But once you turn it on, you realize you have four messages from four different people — each of them with a pin-dropped tailgate location. It’s going to be a good day.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

$150k Powerball tickets sold at two Sheetz stores in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Time to double-check those Powerball tickets after it was announced that two different Sheetz stores in Altoona sold $150,000 winners from Saturday’s drawing. While no one hit the jackpot, there were two million-dollar winners in Pennsylvania and eight winners of $150,000 when they matched four balls and the Powerball and had […]
ALTOONA, PA
Bay Journal

Relive history the hard way: Pennsylvania's Thousand Steps trail

Cover photo: The Thousand Steps trail, built with rocks on Jacks Mountain in Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania, rises above morning mist and fall colors. (Ad Crable) Think about walking 3 miles from your home, then climbing almost straight up a mountain on irregular stone steps just to begin a 12-hour backbreaking workday of busting rocks with a sledgehammer and loading them into rail cars.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
beckersspine.com

Penn Highlands Healthcare to open $24.3M outpatient center with orthopedics

Penn Highlands Healthcare is opening a $24.3 million complex on its Penn Highlands DuBois (Penn.) West campus, according to a Nov. 8 report from GANTNews. The complex will be an outpatient clinic for the health system, and will include orthopedic care, sports medicine, neuroscience, rehabilitation, pediatrics and OB/GYN services. The...
DUBOIS, PA
cohaitungchi.com

18 Best Things to Do in DuBois, PA

Are you looking for an adventure in the Keystone state?. Then head over to DuBois, home to some of the best entertainment options in Pennsylvania. DuBois—literally meaning “the woods”—is a small city in Pennsylvania that’s close to miles of forests. These forests make it a...
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

DuBois hosting shop local contest, $500 prize

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –  Christmas may be 48 days away but many families will begin to shop soon. This year the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce is challenging residents with the Chamber Check-In. The contest will run from Sunday, November 20th to Tuesday, December 20th. The Chamber Check-In Challenge invites individuals to check in […]
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

Altoona Symphony Orchestra announces ‘Holiday Spectacular’ concert

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Symphony Orchestra announced its upcoming concert that will celebrate the beginning of the Christmas season. On Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m., join the orchestra at the Altoona Area High School Auditorium for their “Holiday Spectacular!” annual concert. It will feature local dancers in selections from Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker,” […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Ward to host Veterans Day dessert social in Hollidaysburg

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Sen. Judy Ward (R-30) will host a Veterans Day Dessert Social on Thursday, Nov. 10 at the American Legion Park Social Hall in Hollidaysburg. Ward and the American Legion Post 516 invite all area veterans, family members and friends to attend and pay tribute to their service to our country. […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy