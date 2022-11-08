ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

okcfox.com

Oklahoma City seeks public input for city-wide park improvements

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City wants residents to share ideas on improving 105 community and neighborhood parks as part of MAPS 4. Residents can weigh in by completing this survey, which is available in English and Spanish. It will remain open through May 2023. “As we set out...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Growing Oklahoma: Lawn Winterization

It's best to start prepping your lawn and garden for the cold temps now then get caught off guard when those freezing temps hit. That's why we've got Horticulture Educator Josh Campbell from the OKC County Extension Office shares why proper winterization and lawn prep is so important and why now is the time to start.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Veterans encouraged to join construction industry

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Veterans day is this week, and for the 200,000 members of the military leaving the service each year, it can be challenging to find a civilian job. Fox 25 spoke with Afghanistan war veteran, Matthew Heath, who now works for Boldt Construction in OKC, and he said joining the construction industry after the military was a great idea, and he encourages other veterans to do the same.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Waiting Little Wednesday: Lane

This week's waiting little is Lane. Lane is 13 years old and lives in south OKC. He is very caring and has a huge heart. He enjoys playing video games, going to the arcade, and also likes model and remote cars. He loves cooking, baking and fashion. One day Lane...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

3 bodies recovered after an airboat flips on Guthrie lake

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — Divers have recovered the bodies of three people missing in an Oklahoma lake since their airboat flipped Tuesday afternoon, officials said. The boat overturned on Country Club Lake in Guthrie, about 50 miles north of Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Patrol divers using sonar searched the murky waters until all three were recovered Tuesday night. No identities have been released.
GUTHRIE, OK
okcfox.com

Multiple suspects arrested after Oklahoma City police serve warrant

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Multiple suspects accused of violent crimes were arrested on Thursday. Oklahoma City police executed a warrant along Northwest 39th Street. Police said there was no use of force and nobody was hurt. Nearby streets were temporarily closed but are now back open. Police haven't issued...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Devon Ice Rink opening for the season on Sunday in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Devon Ice Rink is opening for the season on Sunday, two days later than expected. A reason for the delay wasn't given. The rink will remain open until January 29. It's located at 113 South Robinson Avenue. General hours are Monday-Thursday, 3-9pm; Friday, 3-11pm;...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

CHEF'STORE Kitchen: Okie Pokie Sushi Bowls

Nobody does poke better than the local spot, Okie Pokie. We took a trip back to the CHEF'STORE Kitchen and checked in with General Manager Michelle Tran to find out what makes their poke sushi bowls so special. To find out more call 405-724-7687 or visit Okie Pokie's Facebook page...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City Zoo announces names of four African lion cubs

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo gave its four African lion cubs their first wellness exams on Wednesday in addition to announcing their names. Zoo officials said the four cubs are healthy and doing well. The wellness exams looked at their eyes, stomach, mouth, and ears. Staff also listened to their lungs and heart as well.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Take It Off Tuesday: Importance Of Vitamin D

It’s the time of year when we lose a heavy dose of Vitamin D. Starla Robinson, a Registered Dietician with the OKC County Health Department is back to share why Vitamin D is crucial for good health. To find out more healthy living tips visit the health department's website...
okcfox.com

Chill Your Cheeks 5K races back into Yukon to kick off holiday season

YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — The Chill Your Cheeks 5K, presented by Academy Sports and Outdoors and OU Healthy ER and Urgent Care, is back in Yukon on Nov. 19. Held annually before Thanksgiving, the Chill Your Cheeks 5K coincides with the opening of Christmas in the Park, Oklahoma's largest drive-thru light display in Yukon.
YUKON, OK
okcfox.com

OSU's Sanders partners with Stillwater's Eskimo Joe's

STILLWATER (KOKH) - Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders has landed the first NIL partnership with Stillwater’s Eskimo Joe’s. “Spencer reached out to us because he wanted to create a shirt for his family and friends,” said Stan Clark, CEO of Eskimo Joe’s. “He was so genuine, gracious, humble and unassuming that we ultimately decided to go all-in to create a full-blown, co-branded Eskimo Joe’s, OSU and Spencer Sanders shirt featuring Spencer with Pete and Joe.”
STILLWATER, OK

