Voters approve nearly $1 billion bond measure for Oklahoma City Public Schools
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Voters approved a nearly $1 billion bond measure for Oklahoma City Public Schools on Tuesday. The bond measure means new schools, new equipment, and improvements across all Oklahoma City Public Schools. One of the most expensive projects will be the construction of a new Capitol...
Oklahoma City seeks public input for city-wide park improvements
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City wants residents to share ideas on improving 105 community and neighborhood parks as part of MAPS 4. Residents can weigh in by completing this survey, which is available in English and Spanish. It will remain open through May 2023. “As we set out...
'It's frustrating': Norman families react to ransomware attack as NPS provides update
Days after a ransomware attack, parents and students at Norman Public Schools (NPS) are responding. Students tell Fox 25 they're used to doing their homework on websites like Canvas and Seesaw, but since NPS got hacked. they've been forced to stick to the basics: a pencil and paper. "It's kind...
Growing Oklahoma: Lawn Winterization
It's best to start prepping your lawn and garden for the cold temps now then get caught off guard when those freezing temps hit. That's why we've got Horticulture Educator Josh Campbell from the OKC County Extension Office shares why proper winterization and lawn prep is so important and why now is the time to start.
Veterans encouraged to join construction industry
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Veterans day is this week, and for the 200,000 members of the military leaving the service each year, it can be challenging to find a civilian job. Fox 25 spoke with Afghanistan war veteran, Matthew Heath, who now works for Boldt Construction in OKC, and he said joining the construction industry after the military was a great idea, and he encourages other veterans to do the same.
Two Salad and Go restaurant locations opening in OKC during month of November
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Salad and Go, an emerging, quick-service restaurant committed to serving healthier options for fast food, announced on Tuesday that two new store locations will be opening up this month in OKC. Salad and Go's Oklahoma stores are both set to open November 15, with one...
Volunteers needed at Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma during holidays, into the new year
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The pandemic put a strain on Oklahoma families, combined with inflation, the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma finds food scarcity is a growing concern and the group needs more volunteers during the holidays. "Our pantries and our partners do see an increase in need...
Oklahoma City police looking for leads in driving school burglary case
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for leads to help solve a burglary at a driving school. Police said the burglary happened on the southwest side of Oklahoma City in late October. The suspects took office equipment, electronics, and a stole from the property after finding...
Waiting Little Wednesday: Lane
This week's waiting little is Lane. Lane is 13 years old and lives in south OKC. He is very caring and has a huge heart. He enjoys playing video games, going to the arcade, and also likes model and remote cars. He loves cooking, baking and fashion. One day Lane...
3 bodies recovered after an airboat flips on Guthrie lake
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — Divers have recovered the bodies of three people missing in an Oklahoma lake since their airboat flipped Tuesday afternoon, officials said. The boat overturned on Country Club Lake in Guthrie, about 50 miles north of Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Patrol divers using sonar searched the murky waters until all three were recovered Tuesday night. No identities have been released.
Oklahoma City police probing shooting that left infant's mother dead
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a shooting that left an infant's mother dead. Police said they were called to 2501 SE 51st Street around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday for a shooting. According to police, 18-year-old Princess Stevenson had arrived at the home to pick up somebody.
Multiple suspects arrested after Oklahoma City police serve warrant
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Multiple suspects accused of violent crimes were arrested on Thursday. Oklahoma City police executed a warrant along Northwest 39th Street. Police said there was no use of force and nobody was hurt. Nearby streets were temporarily closed but are now back open. Police haven't issued...
Oklahoma Lottery looking for two winners of $100,000 Powerball Lottery
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Lottery is looking for not just one, but TWO Oklahoma Powerball Winners. The prize for the two ticket winners is both for $100,000. The Oklahoma Lottery says one ticket was sold at Love's in Tecumseh and the other QuikTrip in Muskogee. For more...
Devon Ice Rink opening for the season on Sunday in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Devon Ice Rink is opening for the season on Sunday, two days later than expected. A reason for the delay wasn't given. The rink will remain open until January 29. It's located at 113 South Robinson Avenue. General hours are Monday-Thursday, 3-9pm; Friday, 3-11pm;...
CHEF'STORE Kitchen: Okie Pokie Sushi Bowls
Nobody does poke better than the local spot, Okie Pokie. We took a trip back to the CHEF'STORE Kitchen and checked in with General Manager Michelle Tran to find out what makes their poke sushi bowls so special. To find out more call 405-724-7687 or visit Okie Pokie's Facebook page...
The Nutcracker returning to Civic Center with some new twists to the holiday classic
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Ballet's 'The Nutcracker' will be returning to the Civic Center Music Hall this December with some new twists to the traditional favorite. The Nutcracker will be at the Civic Center from Dec. 10-18 and will feature live music from the OKC Philharmonic...
Oklahoma City Zoo announces names of four African lion cubs
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo gave its four African lion cubs their first wellness exams on Wednesday in addition to announcing their names. Zoo officials said the four cubs are healthy and doing well. The wellness exams looked at their eyes, stomach, mouth, and ears. Staff also listened to their lungs and heart as well.
Take It Off Tuesday: Importance Of Vitamin D
It’s the time of year when we lose a heavy dose of Vitamin D. Starla Robinson, a Registered Dietician with the OKC County Health Department is back to share why Vitamin D is crucial for good health. To find out more healthy living tips visit the health department's website...
Chill Your Cheeks 5K races back into Yukon to kick off holiday season
YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — The Chill Your Cheeks 5K, presented by Academy Sports and Outdoors and OU Healthy ER and Urgent Care, is back in Yukon on Nov. 19. Held annually before Thanksgiving, the Chill Your Cheeks 5K coincides with the opening of Christmas in the Park, Oklahoma's largest drive-thru light display in Yukon.
OSU's Sanders partners with Stillwater's Eskimo Joe's
STILLWATER (KOKH) - Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders has landed the first NIL partnership with Stillwater’s Eskimo Joe’s. “Spencer reached out to us because he wanted to create a shirt for his family and friends,” said Stan Clark, CEO of Eskimo Joe’s. “He was so genuine, gracious, humble and unassuming that we ultimately decided to go all-in to create a full-blown, co-branded Eskimo Joe’s, OSU and Spencer Sanders shirt featuring Spencer with Pete and Joe.”
