Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston high school receives $30 million from anonymous donorAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Boston Walgreens Closures Worries ResidentsCadrene HeslopBoston, MA
Find Your New Best Friend, AND Hold an Alligator at This One Day Only Event!Camilo DíazHanover, MA
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Public safety, immigrants’ rights on the ballot with Question 4The Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
Ja Morant scores 30 points, outdueled by Jayson Tatum in Memphis Grizzlies loss to Celtics
Lineup changes and no Steven Adams led to the Memphis Grizzlies using a new closing lineup late in the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics. Santi Aldama was subbed out for John Konchar, and Clarke started in place of Adams. The smaller Grizzlies lineup made a 9-0 run in the final three minutes and trailed by two with 15.7 seconds left. ...
Several Celtics Made This Late-Game Request To Joe Mazzulla
Every Celtics player who took the floor Monday night at FedExForum was willing and eager to take on one of the NBA’s more difficult challenges. Boston kicked off its week by traveling to Memphis to battle a hot Grizzlies team that’s led by one of the league’s most dynamic offensive players, Ja Morant. Morant, as he does to virtually every team he plays, gave the Celtics plenty of trouble to the tune of 27 points on the evening as the game shifted to the fourth quarter.
Brevin Knight and Pete Pranica save the Memphis Grizzlies by noticing game clock malfunction
Maybe everyone else was focused on the fast-paced action that was happening during a five-second stretch, but the Memphis Grizzlies broadcast team was on full alert. With 19.7 seconds left in overtime, the clock stopped during the play as the San Antonio Spurs drove the basketball up the floor and got a layup to make it a three-point Grizzlies lead. The time started again when the Spurs got a steal on the inbounds pass and a dunk....
Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon Makes Early Exit Vs. Pistons With Injury
Boston Celtics point guard Malcolm Brogdon didn’t return after halftime during Wednesday’s game against the Detroit Pistons at TD Garden. After taking the floor for the first half of play, Brogdon made an early departure with the Celtics quickly announcing right hamstring tightness as the reason for the veteran guard’s exit. The Celtics added that Brogdon wouldn’t return.
Cleveland Cavaliers collapse late, lose to Los Angeles Clippers, 119-117
LOS ANGELES -- The Cleveland Cavaliers’ winning streak is over. Playing in the same building as Sunday, on the second night of a back-to-back, the Cavs crumbled late in the fourth quarter, blew a 13-point lead and lost to the Los Angeles Clippers, 119-117. It’s Cleveland’s first loss since the season opener in Toronto on Oct. 19.
UConn routs Division I newcomer Stonehill
UConn made sure Stonehill’s Division I debut was memorable — for all the wrong reasons. The Huskies held Stonehill to
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Finally Win; Bruins Sad Saga Continues
Throwing a curveball at you. Dan Kingerski is traveling, so you get the substitute teacher today. Keeping the name of the feature, though, since Dan has practically taken out a patent on it. He and Dave Molinari were on site as the Pittsburgh Penguins broke their seven-game slide with a win in Washington. Florida celebrated a big night for one of the Staal brothers. There was another chapter, this one heart-wrenching, in the Mitchell Miller-Boston Bruins mess.
Jayson Tatum wins battle vs. Ja Morant as Celtics hold off Grizzlies: 7 takeaways
Jayson Tatum was spectacular, but Marcus Smart may have been even better. The Celtics held off the Grizzlies down the stretch in a battle between offensive-minded teams on Monday, claiming a 109-106 victory. Here are the takeaways, as the Celtics improved to 7-3 with their third straight win. 1. Jayson...
Bruins’ Cam Neely Reached Out To Family Of Isaiah Meyer-Crothers
Boston Bruins president Cam Neely revealed Monday he planned to reach out to Isaiah Meyer-Crothers’ family. And it appears he did just that. The Bruins received backlash for signing Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract Friday morning. Miller has a controversial past that followed him into the 2020 NHL Draft. After being selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the fourth round, Miller’s draft rights were revoked after the disturbing details came to light of the bullying incident with Meyer-Crothers.
Celtics Wrap: Boston Dominates Pistons To Win Fourth Straight
The momentum is slowly building for the Boston Celtic, who notched their fourth consecutive win by defeating the Detroit Pistons, 128-112, on Wednesday at TD Garden. The Celtics improved to 8-3 on the season, while the Pistons dropped to 3-9 on their campaign. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY.
NBC Sports
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane fined for kicking game ball into stands
Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane was fined $15,000 for kicking the game ball into the spectator stands, the NBA announced on Thursday. The incident occurred in the final minute of the Grizzlies' 109-106 loss to the Boston Celtics on Monday night at FedExForum. In the play, Bane went for the...
NBC Sports
Celtics-Grizzlies takeaways: Marcus Smart shines in C's win
The Boston Celtics held off the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night to earn their third consecutive victory. With help from a 20-0 run in the second quarter, the C's improved to 7-3 on the season. Jayson Tatum (39 points) accounted for 10 of the points on that run and notched 25 in the first half. Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant (30 points) countered with 14 of his own in the third quarter to help Memphis regain the lead heading into the fourth, but Boston managed to escape with a hard-fought 109-106 win.
ESPN
Tatum's 39 points help Celtics hold on to beat Grizzlies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- — Jayson Tatum scored 39 points, including a pair of free throws with 2.2 seconds left, and the Boston Celtics held on for a 109-106 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. The Grizzlies inbounded the ball after Tatum’s free throws, but Ja Morant slipped...
Joe Mazzulla Reacts To Sam Hauser’s Career Night In Celtics Win
The Boston Celtics absolutely dominated on the offensive end en route to their fourth straight victory, defeating the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, featuring a career night from second-year forward Sam Hauser. Hauser, who played just five games last season, has blossomed early in the season for the Celtics off the...
What Jayson Tatum Told Ja Morant Before Clutch Free Throws
In a way, Deuce Tatum helped the Celtics extend their win streak to three Monday night in Memphis. Deuce’s dad, Jayson, did it all for Boston in its 109-106 win over the Grizzlies at FedExForum. The three-time All-Star dropped 39 points, one off his season-high, and played great defense, including on Memphis superstar Ja Morant. Tatum also knocked down a pair of clutch free throws with 2.2 seconds left in the game despite mind games from Morant.
Adrian Wojnarowski Offers Ime Udoka-Related Insight After Nets’ Move
Ime Udoka will remain under contract with the Boston Celtics, well, at least for the time being. Udoka, who was suspended by the Celtics for the 2022-23 campaign, was viewed as a frontrunner to land the Brooklyn Nets head coaching job after the franchise mutually parted ways with Steve Nash on Nov. 1. The Nets, however, announced Wednesday that Brooklyn will go in a different direction and hire Jacque Vaughn for the position.
Why Kendrick Believes Believes Nets Shouldn’t Bring Back Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving currently isn’t playing for the Nets, and Kendrick Perkins believes it’s in Brooklyn’s best interest to keep it that way moving forward. Irving is amid a team-issued suspension in wake of a problematic social media post. The star guard faced significant backlash after promoting a film that features anti-Semitic themes and it took much longer than it should have for Irving to issue a legitimate apology.
Four Takeaways From Bruins’ Bounce-Back Win Vs. Blues
It didn’t take long for the Bruins to get back in the win column. After Saturday’s loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston returned to TD Garden and beat the struggling St. Louis Blues 3-1. Donning the Pooh Bear reverse retro jerseys for the first time this season, the Bruins were perfect on the penalty kill, scored two power-play goals and, once again, got outstanding goaltending from Linus Ullmark.
Bruins Notes: Special Teams Was Difference-Maker For Boston Vs. Blues
The Blues held the Bruins to one goal after two periods, but a strong third period helped Boston earn the victory Monday night. The Black and Gold beat St. Louis, 3-1, at TD Garden. The win improved Boston’s record to 7-0-0 at home, and it was a showcase of the Bruins’ strength on special teams.
ESPN
Tatum scores 31, Celtics beat Pistons for 4th straight win
BOSTON -- — Jayson Tatum had 31 points and five assists, and the Boston Celtics beat the Detroit Pistons 128-112 on Wednesday night to earn their fourth straight victory. Jaylen Brown had 30 points and seven rebounds. Sam Hauser added a career-high 24 points off the bench for Boston, which hasn’t scored fewer than 109 points in each of its wins this season.
NESN
Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
48K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0