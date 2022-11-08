Read full article on original website
US Rep. Annie Kuster projected by AP to defeat Robert Burns in NH 2nd District
CONCORD, N.H. — U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster is projected to defeat Republican challenger Robert Burns in New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional District, according to The Associated Press. If you don't see the results above, visit this link. With more than 80% of votes counted, Kuster led Burns 57-43%. >> Election...
Live 2022 New Hampshire Senate election results: Maggie Hassan vs. Donald Bolduc
Follow along live as the votes are counted on Election Night in New Hampshire, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
New Hampshire candidate becomes first trans man elected to state legislature
New Hampshire will see its first openly transgender male state lawmaker after Democrat James Roesener won his election on Tuesday. Roesener will be the first openly transgender man to join a state legislature in the country, LGBTQ Victory Fund announced. Roesener prevailed in the state’s 22nd House District, Ward 8....
N.H. DOT highway sign displayed vulgar Biden message for hours
Someone had a four-letter message for President Joe Biden not fit to repeat. Transportation officials out of New Hampshire told Boston.com that a vandal had tampered with a highway work zone message board to display a vulgar dig aimed at Biden over the weekend.
Becca Balint makes history as first woman elected to Congress from Vermont
The president of the Vermont Senate and former teacher has become the first woman and first openly gay person to be elected to Congress from Vermont.
Lauren Boebert - live: Republican celebrates as she inches past Democrat Adam Frisch in Colorado election
Lauren Boebert has now inched past Democratic challenger Adam Frisch in the surprise close race for the US House seat in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. After trailing for much of the race, the Donald Trump ally clawed her way back to a lead of 386 votes on Thursday. Ms...
Trump helped elect New Hampshire Democrat Maggie Hassan
Donald Trump has some advice for a candidate in a state he lost twice. The former president said on Truth Social that Republican candidate Don Bolduc lost the New Hampshire U.S. Senate race to incumbent Democrat Maggie Hassan because he stopped embracing lies about the 2020 presidential election. "Don Bolduc...
US Sen. Maggie Hassan projected to win; Republican challenger Don Bolduc concedes race
MANCHESTER, N.H. — U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan is projected to defeat Republican challenger retired Gen. Donald Bolduc, according to The Associated Press. If you don't see the results above, visit this link. With more than 80% of votes counted, Hassan led 54.2-43.9%. Hassan declared victory in front of a...
400-member New Hampshire House splits almost evenly
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The stage is set for either unprecedented bipartisanship or major gridlock in New Hampshire, where unofficial election results show an almost even divide in the 400-member House. Republicans appear to have retained control of the chamber, but will have the slimmest majority of either party in at least three decades, according to unofficial results from the House clerk. If those results hold, the House would be made up of 203 Republicans and 197 Democrats. The Associated Press has not called many of the races, and recounts are likely. While the 24-member state Senate has generally been more stable, control of the House has flipped in six of the last nine elections, most recently in 2020 when Republicans gained a 26-vote majority. The GOP’s largest advantage was during the 2011-12 session, when they held nearly three-quarters of the seats.
Balance of Power: How the midterms will impact control of the Senate
Video above: Florida's Marco Rubio wins 3rd Senate term. The fate of Democrats' narrow hold on the Senate is unclear Wednesday as votes continue to trickle in across the country. Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman defeated Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz to flip a highly competitive Senate seat and sustain Democratic hopes...
Bear attack in Vermont resort town injures woman as risky encounters on the rise: officials
Game Wardens are investigating after a bear attacked and injured a woman in the southern Vermont town of Stratton on Wednesday evening, wildlife officials said.
US Rep. Chris Pappas projected to defeat Republican challenger Karoline Leavitt to win third term
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Republican challenger Karoline Leavitt conceded to U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District on Tuesday night. (Can't see the results above? Visit this link to view them.) The Associated Press called the race in favor of Pappas overnight. With more than 80% of...
US midterm elections 2022: Trump backlash grows as top Virginia Republican says ‘I could not support him’ – live
Lieutenant governor says former president has become ‘liability’ amid speculation over 2024 White House run – follow the latest
What to know about tonight’s results from Vermont, the North Country and New Hampshire
When are results expected in Vermont, the North Country and New Hampshire? How is a winner declared? What if it's too close to call?
Geoff Diehl concedes governor’s race three hours after AP calls it for Healey
Three hours after the Associated Press called the Massachusetts governor’s race for Attorney Maura Healey, a Democrat, Republican Geoff Diehl conceded the race Tuesday night, telling supporters at a downtown Boston hotel that he had called his opponent to offer his congratulations. But even as he took the stage...
Everyone thought this Republican would be easier to beat. He may win anyway.
MANCHESTER, N.H. — During the primary, Democrats and Republicans seemed to agree on at least one thing: Don Bolduc would be the easier candidate for the Democratic incumbent to beat. Yet in the final days before the midterm elections, the hard-charging, Trump-supporting former Army brigadier general is polling neck-and-neck...
Debate in toss-up Rhode Island House race gets heated: 'He's lying about my positions'
Candidates for Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District met on stage Thursday in a fiery debate just days ahead of the midterm elections. Republican Allan Fung traded barbs with his Democratic opponent Seth Magaziner in the final debate before voting closes. The two traded serious jabs at each other's character and competency.
Governor-Elect Healey will become the second Democrat to hold the office of Massachusetts since 1991
After being projected to win the Governor's race in Massachusetts, Healey will become the second Democrat to hold the office since 1991, the AP News projected. Attorney General and projected Governor Elected Maura Healey.Paul Hammersley / Flickr.
New Hampshire voters say Election Day is "all about the economy"
MANCHESTER, N.H. – In the battle for Congress, eyes are now on New Hampshire as Republican candidate, retired Brigadier General Don Bolduc threatens to unseat incumbent Democrat, Sen. Maggie Hassan in a race that could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.Both candidates made last-minute pitches Monday. Hassan appeared with other Democrats, Rep. Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster, Tom Sherman, who is running for governor, and New Hampshire senior Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.Hassan told a crowd of supporters that she is a moderate, willing to reach across the aisle to get things done. She touted her work tackling prescription drug prices...
Voted into history: Wes Moore elected Maryland's first Black governor; Maxwell Frost brings Gen Z to House
US elections brought historic representation, including Arkansas' first female governor and the first transgender man in a statehouse.
