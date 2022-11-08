ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Washington Examiner

Trump helped elect New Hampshire Democrat Maggie Hassan

Donald Trump has some advice for a candidate in a state he lost twice. The former president said on Truth Social that Republican candidate Don Bolduc lost the New Hampshire U.S. Senate race to incumbent Democrat Maggie Hassan because he stopped embracing lies about the 2020 presidential election. "Don Bolduc...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Associated Press

400-member New Hampshire House splits almost evenly

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The stage is set for either unprecedented bipartisanship or major gridlock in New Hampshire, where unofficial election results show an almost even divide in the 400-member House. Republicans appear to have retained control of the chamber, but will have the slimmest majority of either party in at least three decades, according to unofficial results from the House clerk. If those results hold, the House would be made up of 203 Republicans and 197 Democrats. The Associated Press has not called many of the races, and recounts are likely. While the 24-member state Senate has generally been more stable, control of the House has flipped in six of the last nine elections, most recently in 2020 when Republicans gained a 26-vote majority. The GOP’s largest advantage was during the 2011-12 session, when they held nearly three-quarters of the seats.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Balance of Power: How the midterms will impact control of the Senate

Video above: Florida's Marco Rubio wins 3rd Senate term. The fate of Democrats' narrow hold on the Senate is unclear Wednesday as votes continue to trickle in across the country. Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman defeated Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz to flip a highly competitive Senate seat and sustain Democratic hopes...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Boston

New Hampshire voters say Election Day is "all about the economy"

MANCHESTER, N.H. – In the battle for Congress, eyes are now on New Hampshire as Republican candidate, retired Brigadier General Don Bolduc threatens to unseat incumbent Democrat, Sen. Maggie Hassan in a race that could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.Both candidates made last-minute pitches Monday. Hassan appeared with other Democrats, Rep. Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster, Tom Sherman, who is running for governor, and New Hampshire senior Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.Hassan told a crowd of supporters that she is a moderate, willing to reach across the aisle to get things done. She touted her work tackling prescription drug prices...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

