Read full article on original website
Related
kptv.com
Detectives seeking information on suspicious Salem fire
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Marion County Sheriff’s Detectives are asking the public for any information about a suspicious fire in East Salem on October 3. The MCSO originally responded to the fire with the Marion County Fire District at about 4 a.m. behind a Safeway at 3380 Northeast Lancaster Drive. The fire, which started in the alleyway, spread to a travel trailer at a nearby RV park.
Thesiuslaw News
Florence Police report homicide of local resident, suspect in custody
Nov. 9, 2022 - The Florence Police Department is reporting a homicide occurred on Monday, Nov. 7, after officers responded to a report of a possible dispute on Hemlock Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered Florence resident Joseph Quinten Holtsberry, 27, lying in the front yard of the residence as a subject ran into the house. Holtsberry, who was unconscious but breathing, was suffering from a significant head injury.
kpic
Lane County Sheriff's Office seeking tips in missing person case
EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office continues seeking tips regarding to the disappearance of 47-year-old Manuel 'Manny' Joseph Bayya. LCSO says Bayya was last seen in the Elmira area on March 7, 2022. Police say around the time he went missing, Bayya regularly drove a red sport-bike...
kykn.com
Salem Police Make Arrest in Salem Drug Investigation
Salem, Ore. — Phillip Thomas of Salem was indicted on Wednesday, November 2, by a federal Grand Jury in US District Court on several drug and weapons related charges. Thomas was arrested on Wednesday, June 29 by the Salem Police Strategic Investigations Unit as part of an extensive investigation of polydrug pills containing fentanyl and other illicit drugs being sold in Salem. The investigation pointed to Thomas’ involvement, and detectives located him that afternoon in the parking lot of a motel in the 3000 block of Ryan DR SE where he was taken into custody.
nbc16.com
Eugene Police asks public's help to identify suspects in Valley River Center robbery
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is asking the public's help to identify two people suspected of stealing $1,700 worth of clothing from Hollister in the Valley River Center. In a Facebook post, EPD says the suspects left the mall in a beige/gold 2003-2006 Ford Expedition with a...
Nov. 9 outstanding warrants
Newberg-area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508. Nov. 2 - Jamin Lewis Harris, 40, is wanted for violating a release agreement and contempt. - Marcie Ann Harris, 42, is wanted for failure to appear (FTA) on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon. - Dominic Ray...
kptv.com
Salem man indicted for fentanyl-laced pills, guns and thousands in cash
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – A Salem man was indicted Monday after a raid seized roughly $164,000 in cash and 3,000 M30 fentanyl pills in June. According to the Salem Police Department, Phillip Thomas, 30, was arrested June 29 by the Salem Police Strategic Investigations Unit during an investigation into the distribution of M30 pills.
kezi.com
Man charged with murder after victim dies on the way to hospital, police say
FLORENCE, Ore. -- A man is in jail charged with murder on Wednesday, after apparently attacking a man who died while being flown to the hospital, Florence Police Department reported. Florence police said that at about 9:16 p.m. on November 7, officers were dispatched to a report of a possible...
philomathnews.com
Shop With a Cop program collecting donations
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office along with the Corvallis Police Department and Oregon State University Public Safety will be participating in the 28th annual Shop With a Cop event. The event brings together law enforcement and social workers to create an opportunity for children to have a positive interaction...
kezi.com
PeaceHealth doctor pleads guilty to animal neglect; neighbors weigh in
EUGENE, Ore. -- A PeaceHealth doctor has been convicted of animal neglect after pleading guilty. KEZI confirmed with PeaceHealth officials that Dr. Christy Horton is employed at their Peace Harbor Medical Center in Florence. According to court documents, on November 1, Horton pleaded guilty in the Eugene Municipal Court to...
2 arrested after 83 pounds of suspected cocaine found in LinnCo traffic stop
An Oregon State Police Senior Trooper is being credited with a suspected cocaine bust, with assistance from his K-9 unit companion.
KGW
Southeast Portland restaurant owner was attacked and stabbed in Salem
The owner of Menya Hokusei Ramen restaurant is recovering after being stabbed in Salem during an attempted carjacking. Officers are still searching for the suspect.
philomathnews.com
Election Update: Philomath City Council’s top 6 changes again
Local candidates trying to win the sixth seat on the Philomath City Council have been involved in an excruciating close election with Peggy Yoder, David Low, Jessica Andrade and Catherine Biscoe all within a handful of votes of one another. In the latest update from the Benton County Elections office...
kezi.com
Eugene firefighters combat apartment fire that harmed three near Autzen Stadium
EUGENE, Ore. -- Firefighters successfully contained an apartment fire across the street from Autzen Stadium Tuesday evening. Firefighters were dispatched to a fire on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at about 4:03 p.m. They reportedly arrived to find a fire on the fourth floor of an apartment building near the road. Firefighters quickly evacuated the building and got to fighting the fire, which they were said to have been able to put out in less than 45 minutes.
kcfmradio.com
Man Arrested on Explosive Charge; OCHS Receives Dogs; Election Results Timeline
November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, bringing the spotlight to the country’s deadliest form of cancer. There will be an estimated 130-thousand lung cancer deaths in 2022, including more than 84-hundred in Oregon, according to the American Cancer Society. Michael Skokan is a pulmonary critical-care physician at The Oregon Clinic. He says many of these deaths are preventable and the first action people can take is to stop smoking. Skokan says the disease historically has presented some challenges to doctors.
kezi.com
Southwestern Eugene house fire extinguished; cause under investigation
EUGENE, Ore. -- Firefighters are investigating the cause of a house fire in southwestern Eugene that started Monday morning. The fire reportedly started at about 10:10 a.m. on November 7. Multiple fire engines and emergency personnel responded to a reported house fire on Four Oaks Grange Road. Officials say firefighters were able to put out the fire after about an hour without any injuries of firefighters or residents.
kptv.com
Driver arrested for manslaughter, DUII after passenger dies in Salem crash
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A 40-year-old man has been arrested for manslaughter and driving under the influence after a deadly crash in Salem Thursday night. Just after 10 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Winema Place Northeast. Police said a man had been involved in a crash and was looking for his vehicle. Officers were able to locate the crash scene at the intersection of Hawthorne Avenue and Silverton Road Northeast.
philomathnews.com
County and its partners prioritize housing solutions
Benton County enters into collaboration to develop a coordinated entry system that connects community members to housing and services, officials announced on Tuesday. Benton County, the city of Corvallis, Community Services Consortium and key health and social service providers are partnering with the Community ROCKit (Resource Organizer for Communities Kit) program.
Injured hunter rescued from rugged, snowy terrain near Milton-Freewater
MILTON-FREEWATER, Ore. — Following an overnight stay in rugged, snowy terrain in remote Umatilla County, an injured hunter was rescued following a full-day search-and-rescue excursion. According to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call from 49-year-old Danny Rupp of Albany, OR around 8:30 p.m. on November 2, 2022. He was stranded in remote terrain while on a hunting...
Lebanon-Express
Elections: Mid-Willamette Valley voters pass mushroom moratoria, bans
Mid-Willamette Valley voters approved a mix of outright bans and moratoriums on the use and manufacture of psilocybin mushrooms in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 General Election. Most of the measures were blow-outs, according to unofficial results released shortly before 10 p.m. As updates came in, nothing changed. In 2020, voters...
Comments / 0