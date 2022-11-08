Read full article on original website
In Photos: 20 hours of Election Day in Philadelphia and at Penn
Americans across the country turned out for the midterm elections yesterday, and the Penn community was no exception. 1,931 ballots were cast at two voting locations on campus, Houston Hall and ARCH, with students voting as early as 7 a.m. Pennsylvania Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was declared the winner by CNN at 11:22 p.m., and while Lt. Gov. John Fetterman had a longer wait, he was eventually declared the winner of the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race over 1986 Wharton and Medical School graduate Mehmet Oz by MSNBC at 12:53 a.m. on Nov. 9.
Penn Leads the Vote | The youth vote can decide the election
Today, Nov. 8, two extremely close and pivotal elections will be held in Pennsylvania. Polls in the gubernatorial race between Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano show Shapiro leading Mastriano by just 10 points. The Senate race, on the other hand, has Republican Mehmet Oz toe to toe with Democrat John Fetterman, with Fetterman leading by a mere 0.4 points. The gubernatorial and Senate races will be critical in shaping key issues like education policy, abortion rights, and health care policy.
