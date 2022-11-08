The Virginia Cavaliers are coming off a 31-28 home loss to North Carolina last Saturday. The Cavaliers are now 3-6 on the year and 1-5 in the ACC. UVA was able to hang with the No.17 Tar Heels despite missing their top 3 wide receivers. The Cavaliers will have a much tougher defense to deal with Saturday as the Panthers are among the nation's best at pressuring the QB and sacking them. Virginia is still looking for its first win during its four-game homestand.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO