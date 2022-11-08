Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
UNC basketball: Hubert Davis 'very thankful' Pete Nance is with Tar Heels after Northwestern transfer's debut
UNC basketball and Hubert Davis felt Northwestern graduate transfer Pete Nance's impact in Monday's season-opening win. After the No. 1 Tar Heels' 69-56 win over UNC Wilmington, Davis underlined Nance's skill set on the heels of a 34-minute debut. "You can do a number of things with Pete on both...
How to Watch: Duke vs Virginia Tech in Week Eleven
After clinching bowl eligibility with a 38-31 win over Boston College on the road, the Blue Devils return home for a game for the first time in four weeks when the host Virginia Tech on Saturday. The Blue Devils are heavy favorites over the visiting Hokies, favored by 9.5 points, which would move their record to 7-3 with two games left on the schedule.
Jon Scheyer Wins Duke Coaching Debut
Matt Norlander and Adam Finklestein join Brandon Baylor to discuss Jon Scheyer winning his coaching debut for Duke.
Jon Scheyer discusses status of injured players
The shorthanded Duke basketball team didn't appear to need any extra help on Monday night while starting the Jon Scheyer era on a positive note with a no-sweat 71-44 home win over Jacksonville. RELATED: Undefeated Duke head coach gets a cold water bath But the schedule soon strengthens. With that ...
Four Takeaways from Pitt Basketball's Season Opener
The Pitt Panthers looked as impressive and cohesive as they have in years.
Five Pitt players to watch against Virginia
The Virginia Cavaliers are coming off a 31-28 home loss to North Carolina last Saturday. The Cavaliers are now 3-6 on the year and 1-5 in the ACC. UVA was able to hang with the No.17 Tar Heels despite missing their top 3 wide receivers. The Cavaliers will have a much tougher defense to deal with Saturday as the Panthers are among the nation's best at pressuring the QB and sacking them. Virginia is still looking for its first win during its four-game homestand.
Greg: Mack Brown Guiding UNC into ACC Title Contention
Mack Brown is on the cusp of leading North Carolina to its second ACC Coastal Division title in program history. The Tar Heels will advance to the ACC Championship Game with a win over Wake Forest on Saturday night or losses by Duke and Georgia Tech. Brown has his program a year ahead of schedule in the conference hierarchy, and in doing so, is quieting his doubters after failing to meet expectations in 2021.
Neal Brown Opens Up About Conversations He's Had During Current Slide
Neal hears you, but it's not personal.
UNC-Wake Forest: Opponent Preview
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — With three games left in the regular season, North Carolina is one win away from securing the Coastal Division title and a spot in the ACC championship game. The Tar Heels (8-1, 5-0 ACC) face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-3, 2-3 ACC) on Saturday night in Winston-Salem, N.C., at Truist Field (7:30 p.m., ESPN2).
Boston College Opens as huge underdogs to NC State
Boston College (2-7) will look for their first win over a Top 25 opponent when they head to Raleigh to face the #17 N.C. State Wolfpack. According to multiple online books, the Eagles open the game at (+17). This is the second largest spread that Boston College has faced all season, only behind Clemson (+20).
Bleav in Syracuse Episode 58: Breaking Down Loss at Pitt
Bleav in Syracuse podcast episode 58, presented by Bet Online and Hofmann Sausage Company, is out! The Orange lost its third straight behind a poor offensive performance at Pittsburgh. What happened? Where does Syracuse go from here? Mike and Josh break it all down for you. You can subscribe and ...
NC State Newsstand: Updated bowl projections
NC State’s 2022 football season is here, and there will be no shortage of news for the rest of the year. Our daily ‘Newsstands’ will be a way for our readers to catch up on what they missed from the day before. The Wolfpacker’s Friday morning newsstand...
Comments / 0