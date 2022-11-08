Read full article on original website
Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist
Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
Who Is ‘First Class’ Rapper Jack Harlow’s Girlfriend? Everything To Know About His Love Life
With the rise of TikTok and the new generation of stars who’ve made their name through social media, dating can get even messier. So, for a rapper like Jack Harlow, a love life in this modern era is like a boxing match of public bouts. The 24-year-old Louisville, Kentucky, native was born on March 13, […]
DaBaby Reveals Prices He Paid for Lil Baby, Boosie BadAzz and Tory Lanez Feature Verses
When it comes to guest features, DaBaby doesn't have a problem paying to secure a fellow rapper on a song. Recently, the North Carolina rapper revealed the prices he paid Lil Baby, Boosie BadAzz and Tory Lanez for feature verse. In an interview with BigBoyTV, which premiered on YouTube on...
HipHopDX.com
Fat Joe Recalls Advice Lil Wayne Gave Him Before Prison Sentence
Fat Joe has revealed the advice Lil Wayne gave him as he was preparing to go to prison on tax evasion charges in 2013. Joey Crack recently appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk, with a preview of the episode finding the “Lean Back” rapper reflecting on his friendship with Weezy.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)
New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
Lil Baby Fan Tries to Perform for Him at Meet and Greet, Rapper Hilariously Turns Him Away
Rappers are always encountering fans who do crazy things for the camera. Case in point: a Lil Baby fan tried to perform for him at a meet and greet and the Atlanta rapper hilariously turned him away. On Friday (Oct. 14), TikTok user harry.daniels posted a video of himself singing...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Yachty Says Drake’s Megan Thee Stallion Bars Are Actually About Women With BBLs
Lil Yachty has spoken out on Drake‘s behalf to clear up what fans perceived as a subliminal line directed at Megan Thee Stallion on Her Loss. During an IG Live session on Friday night (November 4), Yachty addressed the controversial line on “Circo Loco” in which Drake seemed to refer to Meg’s 2020 shooting, for which Tory Lanez is currently awaiting trial.
Rihanna Reveals Her Favorite Postpartum Body Part: 'Now It's My Booty Because I Got One'
Rihanna got cheeky on set of her Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show. While speaking with press, the style mogul was asked what her favorite body part to show off is, a question the reporter said she asked Rihanna a decade ago, wanting to know "if the answer has changed."
Complex
Rick Ross Debates If He’s a Hoarder While Showing Off Mansion Covered in Clothes, Shoes: ‘It’s National Treasures’
Rick Ross either wants to know if he’s a hoarder or just wants to flex. The owner of a 109-room Georgia mansion (among others) posted a handful of Instagram Stories showing a gargantuan collection of clothes, shoes, accessories, and more occupying a vast amount of floor space. He said it was one day of work, with “at least two more days worth of shit” to be laid out.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jim Jones And Lil Baby Pay Tribute To Takeoff
More tributes have poured in for the fallen rapper, as Jones and Baby express their shock and pain. The hip-hop community is still reeling from the tragic passing of Kirshnik Khari Ball, also known as Takeoff. Moreover, many in rap have expressed their grief for the Migos member and their gratitude for having crossed paths with him. Jim Jones and Lil Baby, the latter of which is from Takeoff’s home city, recently paid tribute to his memory.
NBC New York
How Are Migos Related? What to Know About Takeoff, Quavo and Offset
Takeoff, one of the members of the Atlanta-based rap trio Migos, was shot dead outside a Houston bowling alley where he and groupmate Quavo had been attending a private party early Tuesday, the artist's attorney confirmed. He was 28 years old. The police investigation is still in its early stages....
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Sued Over Boogie Down Productions Sample On André 3000 'Donda' Collab
Kanye West is facing a fresh lawsuit over a Boogie Down Productions sample on “Life of the Party,” his collaboration with André 3000 from last year’s Donda. The suit was filed not by BDP leader KRS-One, but the company that owns the rights to Boogie Down Productions’ iconic 1986 Bridge Wars diss “South Bronx,” which was allegedly sampled without permission.
Migos’ Takeoff had already changed the sound of hip-hop. He was just getting started on a new chapter
Hip-hop wouldn’t sound the same without Migos. The trio of Atlanta rappers — Offset, Quavo and Takeoff — dominated the 2010s as they built a catalog of booming trap hits like “Handsome and Wealthy” and “Hannah Montana” before entrenching their place in the mainstream through 2016’s “Bad and Boujee,” which shot to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Their rapid-fire triplet delivery, termed the “Migos Flow,” showed up even when they didn’t, becoming the factory-standard cadence for a generation of rappers and spilling over into pop on Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings.”
NOLA.com
Migos' TakeOff killed in Houston shooting; last show was Lil Weezyana Fest in New Orleans
Migos member TakeOff, who was shot and killed in Houston early Tuesday, performed as part of the rap duo Unc & Phew at Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna Fest in New Orleans barely 48 hours earlier. That was his final show. According to TMZ, the 28-year-old rapper died after gunfire erupted...
hotnewhiphop.com
Rolling Ray Apologizes To Yung Miami Over Rude Comments
Rolling Ray took shots at Miami’s deceased baby father. Years ago, internet personality Rolling Ray got into a verbal dispute with rapper Saucy Santana. The two feuded on social media for quite a while and even brought other people into the mix. One-half of the City Girls, Yung Miami...
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA Youngboy Surpasses Jay-Z On The Billboard Charts After “Ma’ I Got A Family”
NBA Youngboy sits behind E-40, Tech N9ne, Snoop Dogg and Gucci Mane on the list of rappers with the most Billboard 200 entries. Despite his legal troubles, 2022 has proven to be a great year for NBA Youngboy’s career. The Baton Rouge rapper is known for his prolific output but this year has really showcased his work ethic. He delivered two projects, Colors and Better Than You with DaBaby, earlier in the year to hold fans over until the release of The Last Slimeto.
Kylie Jenner Snuggles Up To Travis Scott At Mom Kris’ Birthday: Rare Photo
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are the ultimate couple goals as their relationship keeps going from strength to strength. The makeup mogul and the famous rapper were snapped getting quite cozy at Kylie’s mom, Kris Jenner’s, birthday party on Friday, Oct. 5. Travis took to his Instagram to share the gorgeous photo (below), where Kylie was dressed up as the KarJenner matriarch, along with her sisters, in a hilarious birthday prank on their mom!
Gucci Mane, Questlove and More React to Takeoff’s Shocking Death: ‘God Help Us’
The hip-hop world was shattered Tuesday morning when Takeoff, of the rap trio Migos, was killed in a shooting in Houston. Rap artists and execs have flocked to Twitter to pay tribute to Takeoff, who contributed to some of hip-hop’s biggest hits over the last decade, including “Bad and Boujee,” “Stir Fry,” “Walk It Talk It” and “MotorSport.” Takeoff was shot and killed at a bowling alley in downtown Houston where he and Quavo, his uncle and Migos bandmate, were playing dice early morning Tuesday. Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene, while Quavo was unharmed. Two other people were shot...
Megan Thee Stallion Responds to Drake Lyrics – “Stop Using My Shooting For Clout”
Early Friday morning (Nov. 4), Drake and 21 Savage shared a collaborative album, Her Loss. One song has already become a topic of discussion online—”Circo Loco.”. The rappers caught a heavy bout of criticism for a pair of lines that seem to reference Megan Thee Stallion and her alleged 2021 shooting. The first line reads, “This b**** lie about getting shot but she still a stallion.” Megan has accused Tory Lanez of shooting her with a loaded firearm during an after-party. Lanez has denied the allegations while an impending trial has been set for December.
