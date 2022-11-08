ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County Daily Herald

Georgia Facing It's Most Unique Test Yet Saturday in Starkville

The term “Air Raid” gets thrown around a lot. Any time a team throws the football more than 50% of the time, they're often labeled an “Air Raid offense”. Most of the time this just isn’t correct. The Air Raid isn’t just a spread variant. It’s not just a high-tempo offense. The Air Raid is a scheme unto itself.
STARKVILLE, MS
Henry County Daily Herald

Democrat support in Henry County not always enough for the win

McDONOUGH — Henry County voters leaned mostly Democrat in Tuesday night's elections for state Legislature, although their support was not always enough to give their candidate a win when votes from other parts of the districts were counted. Democrat Kacey Morgan was favored among voters of Henry County against...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Stockbridge man to spend life plus 65 years in prison for murder

McDONOUGH– A Stockbridge man will spend life in prison plus 65 years after a jury convicted him of murdering his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend. A Henry County jury returned a guilty verdict on Nov. 4 against James Blake McAllister, 41, after deliberating for about three hours. McAllister was convicted of one count of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, as well as one count each of possession of an illegal firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and tampering with evidence.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Incumbents come out ahead in Henry races for County Commission seats

Residents of Henry County sought to fill three open seats for the Board of Commissioners during the Nov. 8 midterm election. Republican incumbent Derrell Anglyn III won the county seat for District 3 against Democrat challenger Sarita Dyer. The face-off resulted with Anglyn collecting nearly 54% of ballots, leaving Dyer with nearly 45% of votes.
HENRY COUNTY, GA

