live5news.com
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Nicole to impact the area through Friday afternoon!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Nicole made landfall early this morning near Vero Beach, Florida as a Category 1 hurricane. Nicole has weakened to a tropical storm and will continue to weaken as it moves north toward Georgia and across the Carolinas. Periods of showers and heavy rain are expected through the rest of today with breezy conditions both inland and along the coast. There will be an increased potential for isolated tornadoes this evening and overnight as a few bands of strong storms and heavy rain rotate in from the ocean. Otherwise, pockets of heavy rain and breezy conditions will persist though the night. Drier air will begin to move into the system as it moves north into South Carolina during the day on Friday. This will allow for many breaks in the rain and perhaps even some sunshine. Scattered rain will be possible through the afternoon before Nicole pulls away Friday evening.
live5news.com
Weaver holds lead in SC education superintendent’s race
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - With more than half of precincts reporting, the Republican candidate is maintaining a lead over her Democratic challenger to lead South Carolina schools for the next four years. Ellen Weaver had an 8-point lead over Lisa Ellis with 53% of the vote as of 10:40 p.m.,...
live5news.com
ELECTION DAY: Polls open at 7 a.m. across South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Voters across South Carolina will head to the polls Tuesday morning with statewide races for governor, state school superintendent and a U.S. Senate seat up for grabs. This year’s midterm elections will also put every seat in the U.S. House of Representatives on the ballot. This...
live5news.com
Powerball tickets worth $1M and $50K sold in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - South Carolina Education Lottery officials say three tickets sold in the state for Monday’s Powerball drawing still delivered big winnings. While a single ticket sold in California won the world-record Powerball jackpot worth $2.04 billion, a ticket worth $1 million was purchased at a Fort Mill 7 Eleven store. That ticket holder matched the first five white ball numbers to win.
live5news.com
Effort to further restrict abortion fails in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Efforts to impose tighter restrictions on abortion in South Carolina are now dead for this year. That’s what lawmakers are saying after a legislative panel failed to reach a compromise today – following weeks of stalemate over what those restrictions should look like. Republicans...
live5news.com
ELECTION RESULTS: Scott, Clyburn, McMaster, Mace win reelection
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Republicans celebrated victories in three of four major races in South Carolina Tuesday night. U.S. First District Congresswoman Nancy Mace won reelection to her second term, with the Associated Press calling the race shortly after 11 p.m. Fellow Republican Tim Scott was reelected to hold his U.S. Senate seat in what he has said will be his final term in that seat.
live5news.com
Election Day ballot features hotly contested gubernatorial race
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The key race on today’s ballot is the hotly contested gubernatorial race featuring current Governor Henry McMaster and Democratic challenger Joe Cunningham. McMaster is fighting to lead the state to its fullest potential with traditional conservative values, while Cunningham is fighting for more freedoms in...
live5news.com
Candidates in South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District make final appeals to voters
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Both Representative Nancy Mace and Dr. Annie Andrews are giving a final message to voters. One representative says she’s interested in being the independent voice who works hard to represent and put the Lowcountry first while the other says she’s interested in solving problems and bringing honesty and integrity back to the seat.
live5news.com
ELECTION RESULTS: Scott reelected to U.S. Senate
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It only took 38 seconds after the polls closed across South Carolina before the Associated Press projected the first winner in a major race. U.S. Sen. Tim Scott has won reelection to what he said will be his last term serving South Carolina. Voters across South...
live5news.com
Woman celebrating 115th birthday is oldest living person in the US
LAKE CITY, Iowa (KCCI) – An Iowa woman celebrated her 115th birthday Monday, making her now the oldest person in the United States. Bessie Hendricks has lived through 21 presidents, two World Wars, a depression, the sinking of the Titanic and two Chicago Cubs World Series Championships. Besides being...
live5news.com
SC Superintendent Race Watch: Democrat Lisa Ellis, Republican Ellen Weaver compete for position
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state education superintendent race is one of the more closely watched races in South Carolina. Democrat Lisa Ellis and Republican Ellen Weaver are competing to succeed Republican Superintendent Molly Spearman, who is not seeking re-election. The two candidates met for the only time on the...
live5news.com
McMaster, Cunningham make final pitches to voters before Election Day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Americans will head to the polls for the country’s midterm elections Tuesday, and at the top of the ballot for South Carolinians, voters will be determining who leads the state for the next four years as governor. They will have a choice between Republican incumbent...
