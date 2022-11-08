CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Nicole made landfall early this morning near Vero Beach, Florida as a Category 1 hurricane. Nicole has weakened to a tropical storm and will continue to weaken as it moves north toward Georgia and across the Carolinas. Periods of showers and heavy rain are expected through the rest of today with breezy conditions both inland and along the coast. There will be an increased potential for isolated tornadoes this evening and overnight as a few bands of strong storms and heavy rain rotate in from the ocean. Otherwise, pockets of heavy rain and breezy conditions will persist though the night. Drier air will begin to move into the system as it moves north into South Carolina during the day on Friday. This will allow for many breaks in the rain and perhaps even some sunshine. Scattered rain will be possible through the afternoon before Nicole pulls away Friday evening.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 4 HOURS AGO