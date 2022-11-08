Read full article on original website
Detroit Red Wings lose to Montreal Canadiens in shootout, 3-2: Game thread replay
Game 13: Detroit Red Wings (7-3-2) vs. Montreal Canadiens (5-6-1) When: 7 p.m. Tuesday. Where: Little Caesars Arena. ...
FOX Sports
Rangers bring losing streak into game against the Red Wings
New York Rangers (6-5-3, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-3-2, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers are looking to break their three-game skid with a win against the Detroit Red Wings. Detroit has a 7-3-2 record overall and a 5-1-2 record...
NBC Sports
Who would Ovechkin want as a linemate alongside him and Crosby?
Since 2005 the league has been witnessing one of the best hockey rivalries between the Great 8 and Sid the Kid. Tonight marked the 63rd regular-season meeting between Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby. Two of the most dynamic players the game has ever seen, but could you imagine if the two rivals were to have played on the same line?
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Who Is Erin Andrews' Husband? All About Jarret Stoll
Erin Andrews and former pro hockey player Jarret Stoll met in 2012 and married in 2017 Sportscaster Erin Andrews found love on the job. She first met her future husband, retired professional hockey player Jarett Stoll, during the 2012 World Series. Intent on meeting her, Stoll snuck his way into the dugout where Andrews was reporting from and introduced himself. The pair eventually met for dinner and started dating. Five years later, Andrews and Stoll tied the knot in Big Sky Montana. The TV personality even calls their anniversary,...
NBC Sports
Nets name Jacque Vaughn new head coach, do not go with Udoka
The Brooklyn Nets wisely decided not to rush headlong into another public relations disaster. The Nets have named Jacque Vaughn — the Steve Nash assistant who took over when Nash and the team parted ways — their new head coach. The deal reportedly runs through this season and next (to the summer of 2024) and provides a stabilizing influence.
Yardbarker
Lindgren’s Injury Exposing Rangers’ Lack of Defensive Depth
For the last few seasons, the New York Rangers have had trouble finding a trustworthy third defense pair. This season, they have turned to young blueliners Braden Schneider and Zac Jones but both have struggled. Adding to their problems is Ryan Lindgren after he missed the team’s 3-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 6 with an upper-body injury. They need to make some adjustments or they will be forced to call up or trade for another defenseman.
FOX Sports
Penguins lose 2 D-men, beat Caps to end 7-game losing streak
WASHINGTON (AP) — Already down two defensemen to injury, the Pittsburgh Penguins were in desperation mode when Jeff Petry skated off in pain and left them with just three healthy players at the position. Veteran forward Jeff Carter to the rescue. Carter skated a shift on defense in his...
Yardbarker
Flyers, Tortorella, and “Trash” Analytics
“I have certain analytics that I think are good, and I think most of them are trash because I believe in the eye test.”. John Tortorella doesn’t mince words, and he is gaining traction in Philadelphia. The perception of an old-school, grizzled veteran coach whipping a group of underachievers into shape appeals to a fan base that hasn’t had much to celebrate for the past decade. The Flyers have started the 2022-23 season with a solid 7-3-2 record considering their underwhelming offensive firepower, their early schedule filled with teams coming off playoff appearances, and their vicious cycle of injury problems.
Yardbarker
Flyers’ Tippett is finding his shine in Philadelphia
A season ago, the Philadelphia Flyers said goodbye to an era. Alain Vigneault was relieved from his duties as the head coach for interim Mike Yeo, Keith Yandle called it an NHL career after a season on Broad Street, and most vividly, Claude Giroux went to the Florida Panthers. Sellers...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for November 10
* The Devils are among a group of top-performing clubs who will look to keep their recent hot streaks going during a 10-game Thursday in the NHL. * A 40-save shutout by 21-year-old Spencer Knight allowed Eric Staal to skate away with a victory in his 1,300th NHL game. It also put Florida head coach Paul Maurice ahead of a legendary name on the League's all-time wins list.
ng-sportingnews.com
Sidney Crosby vs Alex Ovechkin: Key stats you need to know in the heated debate between hockey superstars
One of hockey's greatest rivalries is set for Wednesday on national TV when Sidney Crosby goes head-to-head once again with long-time foe Alex Ovechkin. The Penguins and Capitals face off on TNT at 7:30 p.m. ET, in the 62nd meeting in the regular season between the two superstars. It's the first time the two Metropolitan Division rivals meet in the regular season, with two more contest on deck for the season.
Winning streaks collide as Nuggets visit Celtics
The Boston Celtics started the year fast before losing three of four games, but the Eastern Conference champs appear to
Yardbarker
Legendary NHL goalie has new important role with New Jersey Devils
The New Jersey Devils announced on Thursday morning that Hall of Fame goalie Martin Brodeur has a new role with the organization and has been hired as the team's Director of Hockey Operations. The 50-year-old Brodeur is one of the greatest and most accomplished goalies in NHL history and was...
ESPN
Horvat scores 2 to lead Canucks to 6-4 win over Senators
OTTAWA, Ontario -- — Bo Horvat scored twice and the Vancouver Canucks rallied to beat the Ottawa Senators 6-4 on Tuesday night. Jack Studnicka, Brock Boeser, Ilya Mikheyev and Elias Pettersson also scored for Vancouver, and Connor Garland had two assists. Spencer Martin had 37 saves. “It wasn’t maybe...
NBC Sports
Caps to activate Alexeyev while Oshie, Backstrom, Wilson progress
ARLINGTON, Va. — Alex Alexeyev will make his season debut for the Capitals on Wednesday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins, the defenseman confirmed. Washington hasn’t yet made the official transaction to activate him off Long-Term Injured Reserve, which will require a corresponding move. “I’m pretty excited actually,” Alexeyev...
NBC Sports
Here are Red Sox' odds for No. 1 pick in 2023 MLB Draft
Major League Baseball on Monday announced its plans for the inaugural MLB Draft Lottery set to take place on Dec. 6. The lottery was implemented as part of the 2022 collective-bargaining agreement to discourage clubs from tanking. Previously, the first overall pick would be given to the team with the worst record. Going forward, the order of the top six picks will be determined by lottery rather than the reverse order of the previous year’s standings. The lottery will take place at the Winter Meetings in San Diego, Calif.
Montreal Canadiens rookie Juraj Slafkovsky has hearing for boarding
Montreal Canadiens rookie Juraj Slafkovsky faces a disciplinary hearing with the league on Wednesday after boarding Detroit Red Wings forward
Yardbarker
Rangers News & Rumors: Trouba, Goodrow, Harpur & More…
The New York Rangers had a couple of days off after their 4-2 loss to the Boston Bruins on Nov. 3 before they suited up against the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden (MSG) on Nov. 6. With a few days at home, the team headed out into the community to spread some early holiday cheer while offering some on ice pointers to the Junior Rangers crew. Plus, president and general manager (GM) Chris Drury signed a player that just might help come playoff time and more.
FOX Sports
Blue Jackets take losing streak into game against the Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers (6-3-2, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (3-9-0, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets head into a matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers as losers of five in a row. Columbus has a 1-3-0 record in Metropolitan Division play and a...
