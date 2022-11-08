Read full article on original website
ESPN
Oilers' Kane cut on wrist by skate blade, taken to hospital
TAMPA, Fla. -- — Edmonton forward Evander Kane was cut on the left wrist by a skate blade Tuesday night and taken to the hospital with a frightening injury during the Oilers' 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Oilers said Kane was in stable condition and scheduled...
NHL
Forsberg Nets Lone Predators Goal as Nashville Falls to Seattle 5-1
The Nashville Predators, unable to dig out of an early four-goal deficit, dropped a 5-1 decision to the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena Tuesday. Juuse Saros surrendered four goals in the first period before being replaced in net by Kevin Lankinen. Filip Forsberg scored Nashville's lone goal of the game, unassisted on the breakaway in the second period. With the victory, the Kraken extended their franchise-record winning streak to five games.
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Canadiens
Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Canadiens this season: Nov. 9 (away) and Dec. 5 (home). The Canucks are 37-90-13-3 all-time against the Canadiens including a 15-48-5-2 record on the road. Vancouver is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games vs Montreal (3-1-1 in their last...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Hart returns for Flyers against Blue Jackets
Bortuzzo placed on injured reserve for Blues; Andersen could remain out for Hurricanes. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Philadelphia Flyers. Carter Hart will return to start against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday (7...
ESPN
Vejmelka sharp in goal, Coyotes beat Sabres 4-1
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- — Karel Vejmelka made 32 saves to lead the Arizona Coyotes to a 4-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. Lawson Crouse, Matias Maccelli, Clayton Keller and Liam O’Brien scored for Arizona. “(Vejmelka) made key saves at key moments,” Arizona coach Andre Tourigny...
NHL
Kane leaves Oilers game against Lightning with cut wrist
TAMPA -- Evander Kane had to leave the ice after the Edmonton Oilers forward sustained a deep cut on his left wrist in the second period of a 3-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Tuesday. The Oilers announced that Kane is stable and has been...
FOX Sports
Penguins lose 2 D-men, beat Caps to end 7-game losing streak
WASHINGTON (AP) — Already down two defensemen to injury, the Pittsburgh Penguins were in desperation mode when Jeff Petry skated off in pain and left them with just three healthy players at the position. Veteran forward Jeff Carter to the rescue. Carter skated a shift on defense in his...
NHL
Capitals Loan Lucas Johansen to Hershey
ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have loaned defenseman Lucas Johansen to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL) and activated defenseman Alex Alexeyev from the injured non-roster list, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Johansen, 24, made his Capitals season debut on Monday...
Sporting News
Sidney Crosby vs Alex Ovechkin: Key stats you need to know in the heated debate between hockey superstars
One of hockey's greatest rivalries is set for Wednesday on national TV when Sidney Crosby goes head-to-head once again with long-time foe Alex Ovechkin. The Penguins and Capitals face off on TNT at 7:30 p.m. ET, in the 62nd meeting in the regular season between the two superstars. It's the first time the two Metropolitan Division rivals meet in the regular season, with two more contest on deck for the season.
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Look to Carry Momentum into Buffalo on Tuesday
Nov. 8, 2022 | 5:00 pm MST | Keybank Center, Buffalo, NY. The Arizona Coyotes started their road trip on a high note, scoring three unanswered goals in the third period on Saturday to beat the Washington Capitals. Now the goal is to keep that momentum going against the Sabres...
Yardbarker
Flyers’ Tippett is finding his shine in Philadelphia
A season ago, the Philadelphia Flyers said goodbye to an era. Alain Vigneault was relieved from his duties as the head coach for interim Mike Yeo, Keith Yandle called it an NHL career after a season on Broad Street, and most vividly, Claude Giroux went to the Florida Panthers. Sellers...
Penguins Locker Room: Carter Plays Defense, Sullivan Has Jokes
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Breaking a seven-game winless streak can feel like a long winning streak. Those shots that before clanged off the post or just missed suddenly find the net. Frustration becomes energy; that extra step is the difference between winning and losing. The Pittsburgh Penguins felt the rush of a much-needed win on Wednesday.
FOX Sports
Golden Knights bring 8-game win streak into matchup with the Sabres
Vegas Golden Knights (11-2-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (7-5-0, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights will try to extend an eight-game win streak with a victory over the Buffalo Sabres. Buffalo is 7-5-0 overall and 4-3-0 in home games. The Sabres...
NHL
Crosby, Ovechkin still excelling through Penguins, Capitals struggles
ARLINGTON, Va. -- The spotlight will again be on Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin when the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals renew their rivalry for the first time this season at Capital One Arena on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; TNT, TVAS). Though Crosby and Ovechkin each remains at the top...
ESPN
The Buffalo Sabres are ready for the bright NHL spotlight
Jack Eichel's latest return to Buffalo is about more than just Jack Eichel. The Sabres' former captain is a headline. What's happening in Buffalo this season goes beyond the surface. When the league-leading Vegas Golden Knights drop in to duel on Thursday, it will be the second time Eichel has...
NHL
Live Blog: Lightning vs. Oilers
Live updates from the Lightning's matchup against Edmonton on Tuesday. The Bolts host Connor McDavid and the Oilers on Tuesday in the finale of a four-game homestand. TV coverage: TNT (check local listings) Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7. Where to stream it: TNTdrama.com. Mishkin's Extra Shift: Oilers 3,...
NHL
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets vs. Flyers
Columbus returns home to take on a division rival -- and a former bench boss. The Blue Jackets are back stateside after two losses against Colorado in Finland, and tonight's game against Philadelphia will kick off a stretch of eight games in which seven will be at Nationwide Arena. Columbus is looking to snap a five-game losing streak as it welcomes former head coach John Tortorella back to the capital city for the first time since his CBJ tenure ended in May 2021.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers, Tortorella, and “Trash” Analytics
“I have certain analytics that I think are good, and I think most of them are trash because I believe in the eye test.”. John Tortorella doesn’t mince words, and he is gaining traction in Philadelphia. The perception of an old-school, grizzled veteran coach whipping a group of underachievers into shape appeals to a fan base that hasn’t had much to celebrate for the past decade. The Flyers have started the 2022-23 season with a solid 7-3-2 record considering their underwhelming offensive firepower, their early schedule filled with teams coming off playoff appearances, and their vicious cycle of injury problems.
NHL
POSTGAME 5: Flyers Soar over Blues, 5-1
The Philadelphia Flyers trounced the St. Louis Blues, 5-1, at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday evening. The Philadelphia Flyers trounced the St. Louis Blues, 5-1, at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday evening. The game was one of Philadelphia's most complete efforts of the young season: strong first period with an active forecheck, playing with focused emotion, building a multi-goal lead, answering back immediately after getting scored upon, and getting timely saves to round it out.
Cates, Flyers hand Blues eighth straight regulation defeat
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Cates, Owen Tippett and Travis Konecny each had a goal and an assist, Felix Sandstrom made 28 saves and the surprising Philadelphia Flyers handed the St. Louis Blues their eighth straight regulation defeat, 5-1 on Tuesday night. Wade Allison and Lukáš Sedlák also scored for...
