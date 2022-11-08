Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Larger-sized coats in demand for Keep KELOLAND Warm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The wintry weather is just getting started in KELOLAND. That’s why your help is needed to keep people safe and warm in the upcoming months. Keep KELOLAND Warm needs winter coat donations. The St. Francis House works with other organizations in town to...
KELOLAND TV
‘It’s definitely a safe place to explore’; Marty’s Closet expands to new location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — The Transformation Project has been working the last two years to provide outfits for transgender kids and adults. Now the organization has expanded to a new location. In the two years since Stephanie Marty started Marty’s Closet…. “We’re just here to help people...
KELOLAND TV
Dog bites man near Sioux Falls park
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)-Sioux Falls Animal Control is asking for the public’s help in finding a dog that bit a man. Officials say it happened yesterday near Legacy Park. Two men were playing with their dog in a grassy area when they were approached by a stray. The stray dog then got into a fight with their dog. One of the men was bitten while trying to break up the fight.
dakotanewsnow.com
Animal Control searching for a dog near Legacy Park
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Animal Control is looking for a stray dog that bit a man near Legacy Park. According to a press release from Animal Control, the incident occurred near the 800 block of S Regal Place. A stray dog approached two men playing with their dog in the grassy area south of Regal Place, which lies along the Sioux Falls Bike Trail in Legacy Park. The stray dog got into a fight with the men’s dog, and one of the men was bitten while trying to separate the two dogs.
KELOLAND TV
Plaza Azteca now open in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new high end Mexican restaurant is now open on the southwest side of Sioux Falls. “Plaza Azteca originated in Virginia, the first one opened in 1984 in Virginia Beach, which is where we’re actually from,” founding family member Paola Leon said.
KELOLAND TV
Crews respond to central Sioux Falls business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Fall Fire Rescue responded to a fire across the street from the Minnehaha County Administration Building. A KELOLAND News photographer was at the scene as smoke could be seen coming from the building. We have reached out for more information and are waiting...
siouxlandnews.com
Hilton DoubleTree coming to downtown Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Downtown Sioux City will soon be home to a new hotel along Gordon Drive. The old Holiday Inn is being renovated into a DoubleTree by Hilton, according to the developers "TAPS Management" of Joplin, Missouri. The hotel will have 120 rooms when fully renovated, with...
KELOLAND TV
Former shelter resident reacts to new Children’s Inn
Natasha Smith calls Children’s Inn her first home in Sioux Falls and says that the space provided a pivotal change in the trajectory of her life. She joined us to walk through Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety, formerly Children’s Inn, to share more about her experience and the important role this facility plays in our community.
Major Sioux Falls Food Desert Getting New Grocery Store
When the Hy-Vee on Kiwanis Avenue in Sioux Falls closed earlier this year it turned a west-central Sioux Falls neighborhood into a proverbial "food desert". Not that there aren't available edibles in that part of Sioux Falls, but affordable and nutritious may not describe what is currently for purchase in that part of town. What remains, tends toward fast and snack food from convenience and chain fast food restaurants.
KELOLAND TV
Students take in a show at Washington Pavilion
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students from more than a dozen Sioux Falls schools were treated to a show Wednesday morning at the Washington Pavilion. Winnie The Pooh, Christopher Robin and don’t forget Tigger, too. It’s a childhood classic come to life at the Washington Pavilion. “Today,...
pipestonestar.com
Pipestone family displaced by fire
The Taylor and Danielle Thompson family, of Pipestone, has been displaced from their home by a fire that occurred Thursday evening, Nov. 3. No one was injured, but there was fire damage to a bedroom and smoke damage throughout the house, according to Pipestone Fire Chief Mike Bloemendaal. Danielle Thompson said Friday that their insurance company estimated they will be displaced from their home for three to six months and they had not yet figured out a solution to that.
kelo.com
Feeding South Dakota gives away Thanksgiving Dinner ingredients
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Feeding South Dakota will be distributing traditional ingredients for a Thanksgiving meal to those facing hunger across the state. Those ingredients include approximately five pounds of frozen turkey breast, potatoes & gravy, fresh vegetables and a frozen dessert. The event in Sioux Falls is...
dakotanewsnow.com
$32,000 Sculpture Stolen from Downtown Sioux Falls SculptureWalk
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A sculpture worth $32,000 has been stolen from downtown Sioux Falls. The bronze piece, called “Day’s Catch,” sat at 11th and Phillips as part of the Sioux Falls SculptureWalk. It depicts a girl with a fishing pole. Police spokesperson Sam...
KELOLAND TV
Yankton’s WNAX hits 100
LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A 100th birthday is no small feat, but that’s what a radio station broadcasting out of Yankton is celebrating on Wednesday; WNAX marked their century today at Pifer’s Auction & Realty, near Worthing, S.D. “You know what’s fascinating is the fact that...
KELOLAND TV
Construction plans for new slaughterhouse are moving forward
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Plans for the Wholestone pork plant in Sioux Falls will move ahead after a campaign to stop the company from building in Sioux Falls failed. The company says it will create thousands of jobs and give local hog farmers another option. The President of...
Sioux Falls rejects slaughterhouse ban
Only registered Sioux Falls voters will decide whether new slaughterhouses will be allowed to be built inside city limits through a municipal ballot measure.
kelo.com
Hy-vee celebrates Veteran’s Day with discounts and donations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Hy-vee.com) — Hy-Vee says all their stores host a free buffet-style breakfast for veterans and active-duty military members on Veterans Day, November 11th, beginning at 6 a.m. Now through Nov. 13, Hy-Vee holds its “Homefront Round Up” where the company teams up with customers and supplier...
Stray of the Day: Meet Copper
This is Copper, a 2-to-3-year-old, male, red-and-white Siberian Husky. He was found on the 1700 block of Morningside Avenue.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Center Officials Submit Check Plans For First Phase Of Hwy 75 Project
Sioux Center, Iowa — Work on Highway 75 through Sioux Center is slated to begin next spring. Sioux Center City Manager Scott Wynja gives us a progress update. City officials tell us that they want a corridor that will safely serve the community and visitors, offer safe pedestrian use, and welcome travelers to the community.
KELOLAND TV
100 Women of Yankton to hold 10th distribution event
YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) – One Yankton organization has been able to donate over $140,000 to local groups in the last five years. KELOLAND News first introduced you to members of 100 Women of Yankton back in 2019. Twice a year, members come together and donate $100 each. That money...
