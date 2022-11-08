Read full article on original website
Related
Winning Powerball numbers for Monday, November 7, 2022 finally revealed after delay
UPDATE, 9:40 a.m.: The Powerball numbers have finally been revealed. The Powerball drawing for Monday, November 7 was delayed for about 9 hours overnight due to "security protocols." The delay...
Powerball winning numbers finally announced
After a delay in drawing numbers Monday night, people were waiting on the edge of their seat for answers Tuesday morning.
Check your tickets: Here are the winning numbers for Saturday’s $1.6B Powerball jackpot
The largest-ever Powerball jackpot in history stood at over $1.6 billion when the numbers were drawn Saturday night. The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Nov. 5, were 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and Powerball number 20. >> More: Check the Powerball website to see if any winning tickets were sold...
Here are the numbers for the delayed Powerball drawing for Nov. 7, 2022
The Powerball jackpot stands at an estimated $1.9 billion. The cash value is $929.1 million. The winning numbers were drawn on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, after a technical problem delayed the Monday drawing. The delay was due to a participating lottery needing more time to complete the required security protocols....
KTVU FOX 2
No winning ticket in Monday's Powerball jackpot, next drawing Wednesday
There was no winning Powerball ticket on Monday night. But, two tickets with five numbers were sold in Southern California. Each ticket is worth about $790,000. Lottery officials expect Wednesday's drawing to be over a billion dollars.
Powerball: These numbers have been drawn most since the last jackpot
(NEXSTAR) – Since early August, Powerball players have watched 40 drawings go by without a jackpot winner. With no big winner, the Powerball jackpot has reached a record-breaking $1.9 billion ahead of Monday night’s drawing. Ready to try your lucky numbers for the drawing? Do your numbers stand...
Powerball numbers finally drawn for largest jackpot in history after technical delay
After a technical delay, the numbers have been drawn for the largest Powerball jackpot in history. The numbers drawn were 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and Powerball 10. A technical issue forced officials to delay Monday’s drawing for a record $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot, officials said early Tuesday. The...
Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run
Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024. “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
Winning numbers for record $1.9b Powerball to be announced Tuesday after delay from security procedures
The drawing of the winning numbers in the record $1.9bn Powerball jackpot was delayed Monday night after officials cited the need for additional security measures.“Tonight’s Powerball drawing has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols. Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur,” the California Lottery tweeted on Monday night, at around the same time the winning numbers were expected to be announced.The state Lottery noted that “when the required security protocols are complete”, the draw for the record jackpot...
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Tuesday’s delayed $2.04 billion drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Nov. 7 Powerball drawing was delayed until 8:57 a.m. Tuesday morning because a participating lottery had issues processing sales, officials said. Here are the winning lottery numbers: 10-33-41-47-56 Powerball: 10. Power Play:...
Powerball Drawing Results – Louisiana Winners Confirmed
If you were hoping to wake up this morning insanely rich because you purchased a Powerball ticket that matched all the numbers needed to claim that game's $715 million dollar top prize you need to get ready for work because you didn't win. In fact, no single ticket sold throughout the Powerball footprint matched the numbers needed to take home the jackpot.
Glitch delays Powerball from revealing winning numbers with jackpot at $1.9 billion
Powerball players will have to patiently wait after Monday night's drawing was delayed due to a participating lottery "needing extra time to complete the required security protocols," officials announced. The delay was due to a participating lottery needing more time to complete the required security protocols. Once the required security...
iheart.com
Powerball numbers released
After issues with a lottery outlet delayed the release of last night's record Powerball jackpot numbers, they have been released. The jackpot was worth a record $1.9 billion dollars. The winning numbers are 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball was 10.
Didn’t win the Powerball jackpot? You may still have won money. Here’s how
You may not have landed the jackpot but there are eight other ways your Powerball ticket could be a winner. Here's how to know.
Gizmodo
$1.9 Billion Powerball Numbers Finally Drawn After Security Delay
Update November 8, 10:00 a.m. EST: The Powerball numbers have officially been drawn following last night’s security issue. The winning numbers on November 7, 2022: 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball was 10. The growing excitement over which lucky person will win the growing Powerball jackpot—which is now a whopping $1.9...
WLNS
1 person hits $2B Powerball jackpot, lottery officials announce
(NEXSTAR) – After technical issues, delays and much anticipation over the largest-ever Powerball jackpot, lottery officials announced Tuesday that one person matched all the winning numbers to take home the $2.04 billion grand prize. If the winner opts for the cash payout, they’ll get an estimated $997.6 million lump...
It's not yet clear if anyone won Monday's delayed $2 billion Powerball drawing
A customer is handed Powerball tickets purchased at Lichine's Liquor & Deli in Sacramento, Calif., on Monday.Rich Pedroncelli/AP. The stakes are already impossibly high — and there's a chance they could get higher still.
Narrow Democratic leads tighten in key Arizona races
Arizona Democrats maintain small but dwindling leads over their Republican rivals for U.S. Senate and governor
US midterm elections 2022: Trump backlash grows as top Virginia Republican says ‘I could not support him’ – live
Lieutenant governor says former president has become ‘liability’ amid speculation over 2024 White House run – follow the latest
GOP closing in on House win; Senate control still up for grabs
Republicans were closing in Wednesday on a narrow House majority while control of the Senate hinged on tight Arizona, Nevada and Georgia races in a midterm election that defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership.
Comments / 0