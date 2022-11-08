Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDIO-TV
Race for MN Senate District 3: Hauschild beats Zupancich
Longtime Senator Tom Bakk decided to retire, leaving a big vacancy for the Northland in the Minnesota legislature. Senate District 3 covers portions of five different counties. Democrat Grant Hauschild, of Hermantown, will now represent District 3. He’s currently on the city council, and was endorsed by many of the...
WDIO-TV
Incumbents face off for MN House District 7A: Republican Spencer Igo comes out on top
After redistricting was complete, the voters will decide between two incumbents for Minnesota House District 7A, Democrat Julie Sandstede and Republican Spencer Igo. The voters have chosen Igo to move forward. Igo is from Grand Rapids, and has worked as a Field Representative for Congressman Pete Stauber. He supports legacy...
WDIO-TV
Hermantown approvals an increase in sales tax
On Tuesday, October 8th, Hermantown residents had a question on their ballots that would support an increase in recreation initiatives, and voters approved more funding for the future of recreation activities. It means a half percent sales tax to pay for an improved trail system, upgrades to Fichtner Park, and...
WDIO-TV
Superior voters support marijuana legalization
Superior voters have spoken, and the majority support legalizing marijuana. On the ballot this Midterm Election, the City of Superior asked an advisory referendum question to gauge residents’ opinions on legalizing recreational cannabis use for adults. The question asked: “Should marijuana be legalized for adults over the age of...
WDIO-TV
Race for St. Louis County Sheriff: Ramsay leads Lukovsky
After 20 years under Sheriff Ross Litman’s leadership, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office will have a new top cop after election day. And former Duluth Police Chief Gordon Ramsay is in the lead. He and his family moved back to the Northland, after he lead the police...
WDIO-TV
Final public meeting for Duluth’s Raleigh Street project
The City of Duluth will host its final public meeting regarding upcoming Raleigh Street reconstruction project on Thursday, November 10. This is the third public meeting for this project, and it will be held at City Center West, 5830 Grand Ave. in Duluth from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. According...
WDIO-TV
Trying out Lulu’s Pizza during Eat Downtown week
Opening in downtown Duluth back in February of 2020, Lulu’s Pizza has been offering interesting twists on the classic Pizza. The restaurant is now featured in Duluth’s Eat Downtown Flavors of Fall restaurant week alongside 11 other restaurants. Co-Owner Conner Riley says the Lulu’s Pizza has been busy...
WDIO-TV
Duluth welcomes Ashley Furniture
Ashley Furniture has opened its door to the city of Duluth Wednesday. It’s in the former Shopko location, although you might not even recognize it as it’s been newly remodeled. There are three different division under the one roof. This includes- Furniture Mart, Ashley, and Ashley Outlet. It...
WDIO-TV
Duluth police: Level III predatory offender moving to West Duluth
On November 8, Duluth police sent out a notice to the public about a Level III predatory offender moving into West Duluth. According to the release, 80-year-old Daniel Harry Peria is now living on the 5600 block of Grand Avenue. According to the fact sheet sent by the Duluth Police...
WDIO-TV
Coats 4 Kids will be giving away free winter coats Thursday, Friday
As cold weather enters the region, the Salvation Army will be giving away 1,231 winter coats on Thursday and Friday. The coats were donated as part of the Coats 4 Kids drive this year and were then all cleaned by City Laundering Company. With sizes varying from infant to adult,...
Comments / 0