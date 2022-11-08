Read full article on original website
Lee County man charged with murdering South Carolina man
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A Lee County man has been charged with murder after a man was fatally shot over the weekend, according to authorities. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call on Jesse Peters Drive in the Dryden area on Saturday regarding a possible gunshot. The sheriff’s office […]
At least one dead in Harlan County crash, troopers say
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a deadly crash in Harlan County. Trooper Shane Jacobs told WYMT at least one person is dead after a crash on Highway 522 in the Putney community. More information is expected to be released. We will keep you updated.
Troopers release additional information on deadly Harlan Co. crash
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 11/09/2022: We are learning more information about a deadly car crash in the Putney community of Harlan County. Trooper Shane Jacobs said a 2008 Ford Edge was driving Westbound on Highway 522 when it lost control around a curve, went over an embankment and overturned.
Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt re-elected, secures more than 80 percent of total votes
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - John Hunt was re-elected to serve his third term as Floyd County Sheriff on Tuesday. Hunt secured 9,223 of the 11,157 votes, nearly 83 percent of the total votes cast. Hunt added that securing a third term as sheriff was a humbling experience, but the...
‘This is my home’: Letcher County native comes home to help flood survivors
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deadly flooding devastated portions of Eastern Kentucky in late July. More than three months later, one Letcher County native is still serving people in need. When Cordelia Collins Schaber heard about the historic flooding, she and some friends sprung into action. “My best girlfriend’s mother...
Joe Engle wins another term as Perry County Sheriff
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A landslide victory Tuesday evening for Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle. The Democratic incumbent defeated Republican Tony Vaughn. Sheriff Engle says the past four years have been difficult in many ways, from battling through COVID and the recent floods. He says he wants Perry County to...
Jeff Dobson wins Knott County Judge-Executive seat for another term
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Vote totals were rolling in later than anticipated for Knott County, but ultimately the current Knott County Judge-Executive Jeff Dobson will carry out another term. ”Well, it’s a big weight off my shoulders,” said Dobson. “You know, and I think we made a lot of...
Forest fires reported in several counties across the region
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One day ahead of a Red Flag Warning, forest fires are already popping up in several Eastern Kentucky counties. So far, fires have been reported in Breathitt, Floyd, Estill, Harlan, Jackson, Knox, Perry, Pike, Owsley, Rockcastle, Whitley and Wolfe counties. Estill County is under a state of emergency for wildfires there.
Knott Countians faced with traveling to Hazard for mail
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The United States Post Office in Hindman was flooded on July 28th, and Knott Countians are still faced with traveling to Hazard three months later. Hundreds of Knott Countians descend upon Hazard every weekday to send and receive mail. “It kills every bit of, you know,...
Meet Logan Sizemore: Kentucky’s youngest person elected to office
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 16-year-old Logan Sizemore is just like any other teenager. He is a sophomore at Leslie County High School. Unlike many teenagers, he was elected to office on Tuesday as a Leslie County Soil and Water Conservation Officer. ”[It’s] an officer trying to keep in check...
Derek Jorge Campbell wins three-way Perry County Attorney race
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Three men battled it out Tuesday to see who would serve as Perry County Attorney. Republican Derek Jorge Campbell held off Democrat Jonathan Wilder and Independent Sam Collins. Campbell graduated from the University of Kentucky’s College of Law and has been an attorney since 2018.
History made in Letcher County election
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Election Day was full of close races and tears of joy in Letcher County. For the first time, a woman was elected to be mayor of Whitesburg. Tiffany Craft defeated Patty Wood 318-171, following in her husband and previous mayor James Wiley Craft’s footsteps. Tiffany...
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Carter Lasley
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Carter Lasley is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Carter attends Harlan County High School where he has a 3.9 GPA. He is a member of the National Honors Society, Beta Club, Drama Club, and represented Shriner’s Hospital for Children at the Shriner’s Open PGA Tour event in Las Vegas.
Hyden includes wet/dry vote on ballot for first time
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - A lot of races in Leslie County are uncontested, but there is one question on the ballot this year in Hyden that is the talk of the town. For the first time in the city’s history, the decision is on the ballot. “We are a...
Primary Care Centers of EKY in need of funding for flood relief project
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Following July’s flood, Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky (PCCEK) and the Kentucky Primary Care Association (KPCA) came together to create a flood relief grant to help flood victims receive household appliances. Now, PCCEK is looking for more support to help continue this mission. Those...
What you need to know about a Red Flag Warning
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wildfires were reported in several of our counties Tuesday. ”Even just the smallest breeze can spread a small fire, and make it a large fire very quickly and get out of control very quickly,” said WYMT First Alert Weather Team member Brandon Robinson. Thousandsticks...
CFP Rankings: Georgia back on top, Cats make debut
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The second round of College Football Playoff rankings have been released following a whirlwind weekend. 14. Penn State(7-2)15 (+1) 15. North Carolina(8-1)17 (+2) 16. NC State(7-2)22 (+6) 17. Tulane(8-1)19 (+2) 18. Texas(6-3)24 (+6) 19. Kansas State(6-3)13 (-6) 20. Notre Dame(6-3)NR. 21. Illinois(7-2)16 (-5) 22. UCF(7-2)25 (+3)
One more dry day before an active weather pattern returns
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Enjoy today, because starting tomorrow, conditions and temperatures will take a tumble and it could be a wild first half of the weekend in the weather world. Today and Tonight. We will start the day with clear skies and chilly temperatures. Unfortunately, that is not how...
Pikeville’s Rylee Samons officially signs with Tennesse Tech
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Rylee Samons is officially a Golden Eagle. The Pikeville senior played a huge rule in the Panthers regional championship season last year, averaging just over 15 points and four rebounds a game. Pikeville comes into this season a much younger team and will look for Samons...
Sunshine continues for now
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Quiet sunshine continues in the forecast on this Election Day throughout the mountains. Certainly, the weather no excuse not to head out to the polls! We’ll continue seeing quiet weather for much of the work week. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. Quiet weather continues through the...
