Read full article on original website
Related
Fox11online.com
$55 million Moraine Park Technical College referendum passes
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Voters have approved Moraine Park Technical College's $55 million referendum. The college plans to use the money to fund a series of facility upgrades. "We look forward to the growth of our campus facilities and helping local partners meet their workforce demands," a statement from the college read. "We would like to extend sincere gratitude to our district communities, business and industry, alumni, employees and friends, for their continued support and belief in the mission and value of Moraine Park Technical College as we imagine what’s next together."
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin votes in favor of major school referendums
(WLUK) -- Northeast Wisconsin's two largest school districts both received approval on their referendums Tuesday. Voters supported Green Bay's $92.6 million referendum to pay for facility improvement projects. With this referendum, the tax rate will be $800 for $100,000 in property value. Though this is higher than if the referendum...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay, Appleton schools have 10s of millions of dollars on the ballot in referendums
(WLUK) -- Northeast Wisconsin's two biggest school districts are on the ballot this Election Day. Green Bay and Appleton both have referendums. Green Bay's $92.6 million referendum would pay for facility improvement projects. If it passes, the tax rate would be $800 for $100,000 in property value. If it does...
Fox11online.com
Work to begin on closed bridge in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Repairs begin next week on an Oshkosh bridge that's been closed since May. On Monday, crews will install a new gear box and components on the south leaf span of Oregon/Jackson Street bridge. From Nov. 14 - Nov. 17 crews will:. Remove old gearbox (complete) Manufacturer gear...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay polls see high voter turnout amid election integrity concerns
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Voters could be seen lined up throughout the day Tuesday, as polls opened bright and early at 7 a.m. There have been several complaints on how Green Bay has handled elections since 2020. Green Bay saw a lawsuit just last week about election observer access.
Fox11online.com
Town of Rockland holds emotional public hearing for potential private manure storage pit
(WLUK) -- A public hearing was held in Brown County on Monday. People around the town of Rockland voiced their opinion about a potential, private 2 million-gallon manure digester storage pit. But the measure failed by a three to zero vote, with the town board denying the company's request for...
Fox11online.com
You Decide 2022: Polls are now open
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Polls across the state are now open. FOX 11's Emily Deem is spending the morning at a polling place in Appleton. As soon as the polls opened, a line of people were ready to cast their vote. For information on what you need at the polls, click...
Fox11online.com
Brown County traffic work zone sting yields dozens of citations
(WLUK) -- To curb reckless driving in work zones, Brown County set up a traffic enforcement operation and caught some dangerous drivers in the act. Last week, the Brown County Sheriff's Office and Highway Commission reported seeing an uptick in close calls involving vehicles and highway workers. As promised, the...
Fox11online.com
Appeal for man convicted in 2000 homicide put on hold
MARINETTE (WLUK) – Kenneth Hudson’s appeal for this 2000 murder of Shanna Van Dyn Hoven is now on hold, as the court tries to determine who will represent Hudson. Hudson is serving a life prison term for the June 25, 2000, murder of Van Dyn Hoven, 19. She was killed while jogging in a Kaukauna park. Hudson was also sentenced to consecutive sentences after that for kidnapping, attempted homicide and recklessly endangering safety, totaling another 70 years in prison. Since sentencing, Hudson has filed more than a dozen appeals and motions -- usually focusing on claims he was framed -- and all have failed.
Fox11online.com
Give to the FOX 11 Food Project: Northeast Wisconsin Gives Thanks drive
(WLUK) -- FOX 11 is again teaming up with area food pantries to help fight hunger this Thanksgiving season. Non-perishable food items will be collected at sites in Green Bay, Menasha and Oshkosh from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the following dates:. Schedule. Monday, Nov. 14: Paul’s Pantry will...
Fox11online.com
Record-breaking warmth will be replaced with much cooler and wet weather later today
(WLUK) -- The mercury pushed 70 degrees across Northeast Wisconsin Thursday, shattering high temperature records before noon. Records were broken in Green Bay (old record 67 in 2016), Appleton (68 in 1931), Oshkosh (66 in 2020) and Antigo (63 in 1917). With the temperature continuing to rise, the final record...
Fox11online.com
Trial postponed for man charged in deadly downtown Sturgeon Bay fire
STURGEON BAY (WLUK) – The trial for a man charged with inadvertently starting a fire which killed two people was postponed Tuesday from later this month to May. Anthony Gonzalez, 58, faces eight charges, including two of second-degree reckless homicide, for the Feb. 22 fire above Butch’s Bar.
Fox11online.com
One man killed in a Manitowoc Co. crash
MANITOWOC (WLUK) - One man was killed in a two-vehicle, head-on crash Tuesday morning in the Manitowoc County town of Rockland. The crash happened at 4:35 p.m. on County W at Milwaukee Street, according a news release from Sheriff Daniel Hartwig. The preliminary investigation indicates that prior to the crash...
Fox11online.com
Decision to move Green Bay homicide to juvenile court put on hold
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A decision has been delayed on if a teen charged in a pharmacy parking lot murder will remain in adult court or be moved to juvenile court. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a 31-year-old man Feb. 18 outside the Walgreens store on the corner of Oneida and Mason streets.
Fox11online.com
Stolen credit card used in Fond du Lac
(WLUK) -- Authorities are looking for a woman using a stolen credit card at multiple locations, including Fond du Lac. Police say the victim believed he lost his wallet at the Dollar General store in Slinger on Sept. 27 at 2:17 p.m. About an hour later, the lost credit card...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay police double rewards for catalytic converter thefts
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police are doubling down on catalytic converter thefts. In partnership with Crime Stoppers, the department is offering to pay double the reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of individuals responsible for catalytic converter thefts in the area. The effort is made...
Fox11online.com
Fall prevention tips for seniors & Items to make getting around easier
One in three adults over age 65 fall each year – and it is the leading cause of accidental death for seniors. Most falls can be prevented. Mary Lynn & Mike with 101 Mobility of Northeast Wisconsin are helping people stay in their homes and "age in place” safely. They joined Amy with some things you can do to prevent falls and some options to help getting around a lot more safe and easy.
Fox11online.com
Attempted jail escape will not be allowed at trial for man accused of killing his kids
APPLETON (WLUK) – Evidence Matthew Beyer tried to escape from the Outagamie County jail will be not allowed at his upcoming trial for allegedly killing his two children in their Kaukauna home. Beyer, 38, is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for allegedly killing William, 5, and...
Fox11online.com
Hearing postponed for teen charged in deadly Green Bay crash
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – The 15-year-old charged in connection with a fatal traffic crash does not have an attorney yet, so a preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday was postponed. Sienna Pecore is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, hit & run involving death, and driving a vehicle without owner’s consent...
Fox11online.com
88-year-old Marian University student celebrates graduation, breaking boundaries
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A recent college graduate is celebrating in Appleton after breaking boundaries in higher education. Rosemary Lloyd, 88, recently earned her Bachelors degree from Marian University in Fond du Lac. The school says that Lloyd was unable to attend the December graduation ceremonies because of her fragility. But...
Comments / 0