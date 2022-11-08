Read full article on original website
Related
myfox28columbus.com
Outspent, shut out of state races, what's next for Ohio Democrats
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Outspent, out-messaged, and once again shut out of statewide office, Democrats in Ohio are licking their wounds, trying to figure out what happened -- and gearing up for an important Senate race in two years. After her party was swept in the statewide races and...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio sets gubernatorial general election absentee, early-voting record
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio voters have set a new record for early voting in the statewide gubernatorial general election. Ahead of Election Day, Secretary of State Frank LaRose said 1,550,440 Ohioans have requested an absentee ballot or have voted early in person. This date includes all ballots received and processed through 2 p.m. Monday- when early in-person voting came to a close.
myfox28columbus.com
Push to reform Ohio redistricting process moving forward
Columbus — There is a push to reform Ohio's redistricting process, and it comes after the Ohio Supreme Court repeatedly ruled that state congressional and legislative maps unfairly favor republicans. Still, those are the maps being used in the mid-term elections. In 2015 and again in 2018, nearly three-quarters...
myfox28columbus.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — While it wasn't the record-setting $1.9 billion jackpot, one lucky Ohio player won $1 million during the most recent Powerball drawing. The drawing was held Tuesday morning after technical issues Monday night. The winning numbers are: 10-33-41-47-56 Powerball: 10; Power Play: 2x. The $1 million...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio voters determine fate of 2 proposed constitutional amendments
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio voters voted on two ballot issues that will change the state constitution if passed. Issue 1 would make it easier to keep people in jail before their case heads to trial. Supporters have said it's all about public safety. Those against it said it...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio AG sues Family Dollar for listing false prices, engaging in 'bait advertising'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Monday he has filed a lawsuit against Family Dollar for allegedly advertising items at one price and charging another price at the checkout counter. This suit comes just days after Yost sued Dollar General for the same thing. Family...
myfox28columbus.com
Charges unsealed against gang leader connected with Ohio missionary group kidnapping
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Federal prosecutors unsealed charges against several Haitian gang leaders, of which one gang is accused of kidnapping 17 people from an Ohio-based missionary group. Missionaries part of Christian Aid Ministries were abducted on Oct. 16, 2021, shortly after visiting an orphanage in Ganthier, in the...
myfox28columbus.com
Spike in cost for diesel fuel hurting trucking industry, impacting everyday items
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For months, Central Ohio has seen a major rise in the price of diesel fuel. The cost is having an impact on the trucking industry and its profits. Some truckers and businesses are stressing to families that the impact will trickle down to everyday items as well.
Comments / 0