Outspent, shut out of state races, what's next for Ohio Democrats

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Outspent, out-messaged, and once again shut out of statewide office, Democrats in Ohio are licking their wounds, trying to figure out what happened -- and gearing up for an important Senate race in two years. After her party was swept in the statewide races and...
Ohio sets gubernatorial general election absentee, early-voting record

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio voters have set a new record for early voting in the statewide gubernatorial general election. Ahead of Election Day, Secretary of State Frank LaRose said 1,550,440 Ohioans have requested an absentee ballot or have voted early in person. This date includes all ballots received and processed through 2 p.m. Monday- when early in-person voting came to a close.
Push to reform Ohio redistricting process moving forward

Columbus — There is a push to reform Ohio's redistricting process, and it comes after the Ohio Supreme Court repeatedly ruled that state congressional and legislative maps unfairly favor republicans. Still, those are the maps being used in the mid-term elections. In 2015 and again in 2018, nearly three-quarters...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — While it wasn't the record-setting $1.9 billion jackpot, one lucky Ohio player won $1 million during the most recent Powerball drawing. The drawing was held Tuesday morning after technical issues Monday night. The winning numbers are: 10-33-41-47-56 Powerball: 10; Power Play: 2x. The $1 million...
Ohio voters determine fate of 2 proposed constitutional amendments

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio voters voted on two ballot issues that will change the state constitution if passed. Issue 1 would make it easier to keep people in jail before their case heads to trial. Supporters have said it's all about public safety. Those against it said it...
Spike in cost for diesel fuel hurting trucking industry, impacting everyday items

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For months, Central Ohio has seen a major rise in the price of diesel fuel. The cost is having an impact on the trucking industry and its profits. Some truckers and businesses are stressing to families that the impact will trickle down to everyday items as well.

