The Jeff Saturday era is underway in Indianapolis following Frank Reich’s firing after four-plus seasons with the Colts. On Thursday, Saturday holds his first practice with the team that now must travel to Las Vegas this weekend in hopes of avoiding a fourth consecutive loss. On this episode, Petar Hood of All Indiana Bets joins Charlie to walk through the timeline of Reich’s firing and the hiring of Saturday beginning with an odd postgame scene Sunday evening in New England. Is General Manager Chris Ballard the next to go or has Owner & CEO Jim Irsay realized something completely different? Also, how does Peyton Manning play into all this? Either way, a seismic shift in Irsay’s approach is evident, and according to Irsay himself — it is straight out of late Raiders Owner Al Davis’ playbook. That story is on the way too. Thanks for stopping by!

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 HOURS AGO