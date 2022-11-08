ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WIBC.com

Jeff Saturday On Coaching The Colts: “I feel capable.”

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay says Jeff Saturday is the right man to take over as interim head coach of his team going forward. On Monday, Irsay made the decision to fire Frank Reich as the head coach of the Colts, the first time in his ownership tenure he has relieved a coach mid-season. He called the decision to fire Reich a tough, but necessary one.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Saturday?! Irsay fires Reich, keeps Ballard, and calls Jeff Saturday to save the Colts

The Jeff Saturday era is underway in Indianapolis following Frank Reich’s firing after four-plus seasons with the Colts. On Thursday, Saturday holds his first practice with the team that now must travel to Las Vegas this weekend in hopes of avoiding a fourth consecutive loss. On this episode, Petar Hood of All Indiana Bets joins Charlie to walk through the timeline of Reich’s firing and the hiring of Saturday beginning with an odd postgame scene Sunday evening in New England. Is General Manager Chris Ballard the next to go or has Owner & CEO Jim Irsay realized something completely different? Also, how does Peyton Manning play into all this? Either way, a seismic shift in Irsay’s approach is evident, and according to Irsay himself — it is straight out of late Raiders Owner Al Davis’ playbook. That story is on the way too. Thanks for stopping by!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Bates’ 25 lead Butler over New Orleans 89-53

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Manny Bates’ 25 points helped Butler defeat New Orleans 89-53 in the season opener. Bates also added 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Bulldogs. Chuck Harris shot 6 for 10 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to add 17 points. Eric Hunter Jr. recorded 14 points and went 6 of 7 from the field.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
profootballnetwork.com

The Indianapolis Colts’ Hire of Jeff Saturday as Interim Head Coach Is Deeply Unserious

The decision from the Indianapolis Colts to fire former head coach Frank Reich and hire former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday betrays a deeply unserious approach to the NFL. Colts owner Jim Irsay made a mockery of the hiring process when tapping Saturday, who has no college or NFL coaching experience, to be the interim coach of the Colts – an insult to Reich and to the coordinators on staff who have prior head coaching (or any coaching) experience.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Previewing the high school football ‘Game of the Week’: Warren Central vs. Center Grove

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The IHSAA boys state football championships are just 15 days away, but one of the fiercest matchups of the postseason is set for Friday night. The regional championship game between Warren Central High School (6-5, 3-2 away) and defending Class 6A champs Center Grove High School (9-2, 4-1 at home) is WISH-TV’s high school football “Game of the Week.” Football fans can see every play starting at 7 p.m. on WISH-TV’s sister station, MyINDY-TV 23.
GREENWOOD, IN

