Insider: Why Jim Irsay picked Jeff Saturday to be the Colts' interim coach
INDIANAPOLIS - Jim Irsay sat at a podium with his new interim head coach to his left, a man who played 13 years for his franchise and is in its Ring of Honor but has never coached a day in college or the NFL until now. Now, Saturday is the...
Jeff Saturday is 'beloved in Indianapolis': Pat McAfee reacts to Colts coaching news
Pat McAfee was talking with NFL insider Ian Rapoport when the news broke that Jeff Saturday was the interim coach for the Indianapolis Colts.
Dan Orlovsky says Colts owner Jim Irsay wants to tank for a QB
Dan Orlovsky was on the 2011 Colts team that went 2-14. After the season was over, the Colts took Andrew Luck with the No. 1 pick. The ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback says Colts owner Jim Irsay is hoping the same thing happens this season. He thinks Irsay wants the Colts to tank. ...
WIBC.com
Jeff Saturday On Coaching The Colts: “I feel capable.”
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay says Jeff Saturday is the right man to take over as interim head coach of his team going forward. On Monday, Irsay made the decision to fire Frank Reich as the head coach of the Colts, the first time in his ownership tenure he has relieved a coach mid-season. He called the decision to fire Reich a tough, but necessary one.
Colts' Jim Irsay 'glad' Jeff Saturday has no head-coaching experience in NFL or college
Indianapolis Colts team owner Jim Irsay introduced Jeff Saturday as the team's interim head coach and defended the decision to hire the former center.
Colts’ ex-coach Frank Reich to continue appearing in IU Health commercials
INDIANAPOLIS — Recently-fired Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich will continue to appear on Hoosier TV screens until the end of the year. Throughout his almost 5-year tenure with the Colts, Reich served as a spokesperson for Indiana University Health in TV commercials. Eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed that since the news of Reich’s firing […]
WISH-TV
Saturday?! Irsay fires Reich, keeps Ballard, and calls Jeff Saturday to save the Colts
The Jeff Saturday era is underway in Indianapolis following Frank Reich’s firing after four-plus seasons with the Colts. On Thursday, Saturday holds his first practice with the team that now must travel to Las Vegas this weekend in hopes of avoiding a fourth consecutive loss. On this episode, Petar Hood of All Indiana Bets joins Charlie to walk through the timeline of Reich’s firing and the hiring of Saturday beginning with an odd postgame scene Sunday evening in New England. Is General Manager Chris Ballard the next to go or has Owner & CEO Jim Irsay realized something completely different? Also, how does Peyton Manning play into all this? Either way, a seismic shift in Irsay’s approach is evident, and according to Irsay himself — it is straight out of late Raiders Owner Al Davis’ playbook. That story is on the way too. Thanks for stopping by!
WISH-TV
Bates’ 25 lead Butler over New Orleans 89-53
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Manny Bates’ 25 points helped Butler defeat New Orleans 89-53 in the season opener. Bates also added 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Bulldogs. Chuck Harris shot 6 for 10 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to add 17 points. Eric Hunter Jr. recorded 14 points and went 6 of 7 from the field.
profootballnetwork.com
The Indianapolis Colts’ Hire of Jeff Saturday as Interim Head Coach Is Deeply Unserious
The decision from the Indianapolis Colts to fire former head coach Frank Reich and hire former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday betrays a deeply unserious approach to the NFL. Colts owner Jim Irsay made a mockery of the hiring process when tapping Saturday, who has no college or NFL coaching experience, to be the interim coach of the Colts – an insult to Reich and to the coordinators on staff who have prior head coaching (or any coaching) experience.
Bears' Matt Eberflus ‘Taken Aback' by Colts' Jeff Saturday-Frank Reich Decision
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay stunned the masses Monday when he fired head coach Frank Reich and named former Colts center and current T.V. analyst Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Count Bears head coach Matt Eberflus among those who didn't understand the coaching decision at...
WISH-TV
Previewing the high school football ‘Game of the Week’: Warren Central vs. Center Grove
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The IHSAA boys state football championships are just 15 days away, but one of the fiercest matchups of the postseason is set for Friday night. The regional championship game between Warren Central High School (6-5, 3-2 away) and defending Class 6A champs Center Grove High School (9-2, 4-1 at home) is WISH-TV’s high school football “Game of the Week.” Football fans can see every play starting at 7 p.m. on WISH-TV’s sister station, MyINDY-TV 23.
Colts owner says first-time NFL coach Saturday 'experienced enough,' defends hire
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said first-time NFL coach Jeff Saturday is "fully experienced enough" and defended the highly-criticized hire. He also wants the interim coach to be in place for more than eight games.
