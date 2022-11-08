Read full article on original website
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Houston Astros Extend Dusty Baker's ContractMae A.Houston, TX
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been DifferentTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
These 7 Houston steakhouses are worth the splurge
Each of these spots offer wildly different menus and experiences.
Click2Houston.com
Artist from Atascocita tattoo shop ‘Hitlist Ink’ creates iconic Mattress Mack tattoo
ATASCOCITA – It’s been over 24 hours since the Astros Victory Parade, and one local man Tyrone Smith got a Mattress Mack tattoo to remember this year’s World Series run, forever. Melanie Camp went out to Atascocita to catch up with the fan who received the tattoo, and the artist who brought the design to life.
cw39.com
Meet Astros’ Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker Wednesday, Thursday at Houston-area Academy stores
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Academy Sports + Outdoors, José Altuve (second baseman), Alex Bregman (third baseman), Kyle Tucker (outfielder and Gold Glove Award Winner), and are hosting a meet and greet for excited Houston Astros fans who will get a chance to talk with the players TODAY. Academy Sports...
earnthenecklace.com
Christine Noël Leaving KPRC2: Where Is the Houston Anchor Going?
Christine Noël is a true gem, and the residents of Houston think very highly of her. Four years back, people welcomed her into their homes. And since then, they have followed her. They watched her get married and helped her get through the loss of her grandparents. However, her viewers are disappointed after learning that Christine Noël is leaving KPRC 2 in November. They especially want to know where she is going next and if she is leaving Houston. Here’s what Christine Noël said about her departure from KPRC-TV.
Click2Houston.com
‘Pretty special,’ Texans’ Lovie Smith salutes Dusty Baker, Astros on championship
HOUSTON – In a nod of respect toward his friend, Dusty Baker, and the world champion Astros, Texans coach Lovie Smith saluted the veteran manager on earning his first World Series title. The Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies and celebrated Monday with a raucous parade. “It is great,” Smith...
Jennifer Talks to Houston's Beloved Mattress Mack!
Houston's famous furniture store owner and philanthropist Mattress Mack joins Wake Up Call to share his story and how he hauled in a whopping $75 million after placing several bets on the Houston Astros winning the World Series!
Click2Houston.com
Election results for Texas District Judge races in the Greater Houston area on Nov. 8, 2022
The 2022 General Election is being held on November 8. You can find results for Texas District Judge races in the Greater Houston area on Tuesday night here. Scroll down to find additional results for statewide, congressional, and state legislative races as well as other contests in Harris and surrounding counties.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana judge lashes out after Houston firm files 1,600 hurricane-related suits in Lake Charles
In the weeks before the deadline to file insurance lawsuits related to Hurricane Laura, a Houston-based law firm filed over 1,400 cases at the Lake Charles federal courthouse. Now, those cases are under review and the law firm may face hefty fines if it is found to be preying on hurricane victims, as one judge says he suspects.
houstoncitybook.com
Give Thanks: These Restaurants Are Open on Thanksgiving Day
IS INFLATION GOBBLING up your Thanksgiving grocery budget? It might make more sense to dine out this year and nix the shopping, cooking and cleaning. Get everything you crave at these prime restaurants — but don’t forget to make reservations!. Artisans. Celebrate friends and family at this French...
Vroom! Car Enthusiasts Will Love This Home in Fulshear, Texas
This home in Fulshear, Texas combines elegance and a whole lot of fun. If you’re not familiar with Fulshear it’s located about 45 minutes west of Houston with a population around 17,000 people. As you see the photos below, you’re going to really enjoy this home as it’s a custom build designed for entertaining with lots of open spaces.
cruzely.com
The Biggest Cruise Ship Ever to Sail From Texas Arrives in Galveston
They say everything is bigger in Texas, but until now that hasn’t always meant the cruise ships. Starting today, that’s all changed. Now, Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas arrived in Galveston, marking the first time ever that an Oasis-class cruise ship — the largest class of cruise ships on the planet — has docked in Texas.
newtoncountynews.net
Newton Drops 81 on New Waverly – Clinches 12th Straight District Title
The Eagles played last Thursday, and for the graduating seniors, this was their last game at Singletary Stadium. The Eagles will play Hughes Springs this Thursday at Roughrider Stadium in Center, Texas at 7:00 p.m. Purple Pride Never Dies!!!
Shorthorn
UTA crushes Texas Southern University in first game of season
As the clock ticked down, the crowd sat on the edge of their seats. Chants of “U-T-A” and “Let’s Go Mavs” rained down from the stands. They weren’t anxious to see the result — the game had long been decided. No, these fans wanted something bigger: 100 points. UTA had gone on a scoring drought, its first of the game, and was stuck at 98.
OU Basketball: Oklahoma Stunned on Opening Night
The Sooners led by 12 points with 5:15 left in the game, but Sam Houston State rallied for the upset in Monday night's season opener.
theeastcountygazette.com
Only 1 Texas Pizza Joint Is Recognized As One Of The Best In The Nation
Pizza brings people together (unless you’re fighting over the last slice) over it with your roommate). Only one Texas pizzeria made the list of the “10 Best Pizza Restaurants in the United States,” according to GAYOT. The alphabetical list includes pizza joints in California, Colorado, Georgia, and Louisiana, among other places.
Lina Hidalgo throws shade at 'furniture salesman' Mattress Mack during victory speech
Hidalgo dismissed endorsements of her opponent from Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale and the Houston Chronicle Editorial Board during her celebratory remarks.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Co-Owner of Popular Heights Thai Eatery to Open Upscale Restaurant in River Oaks
Lukkaew Srasrisuwan, co-owner of Kin Dee in the Heights, has announced that she is opening a new, upscale Thai restaurant called MaKiin (pronounced Ma-kin) in Spring 2023. It will be on the ground level of luxury high-rise Hanover River Oaks at 2651 Kipling, joining an array of developing restaurants along the Kirby corridor, including Seven, First Watch and Duo.
Click2Houston.com
Veterans Day freebies, discounts LIST 2022: Houston businesses say thank-you to area’s veterans
HOUSTON – Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11. Here are some of the places in the Houston area where you can get a freebie or discount if you’re a veteran. Some of the freebies and discounts are available year-round. Be sure to share this story with friends and...
bloghouston.com
No Houston Chronicle – Alexandra Mealer does not need to return big money campaign donations!
So, it’s the first weekend in November 2022, and you know what that means boys and girls! That means Election Day 2022 is right around the corner, next Tuesday in fact. As one should expect, the rhetoric, hysteria, and hyperbole being spewed out by candidates, campaigns, and the media are going over the top as Election Day approaches. The Houston Chronicle has certainly gotten into the act. To quote James Lennon of the Kingwood Tea Party:
flicksandfood.com
It’s Freebies and Discounted Meals for Veterans at These Great Places in Houston
It’s Freebies, Discounted Meals & Brunch for Veteran’s at Daiq’s, Daiquiri Land, and OMG Seafood in Houston. It’s freebies at three Greater Third Ward restaurants, Daiq’s, Daquiri Land and OMG Seafood To-Go. These restaurants are expressing their gratitude for U.S. Military veterans this Veterans Day, with special offers for veterans at all three eateries!
