How legal marijuana failed in South Dakota
IM 27 won Brookings, Buffalo, Clay, Dewey, Minnehaha, Oglala Lakota, Todd and Ziebach Counties.
KELOLAND TV
Construction plans for new slaughterhouse are moving forward
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Plans for the Wholestone pork plant in Sioux Falls will move ahead after a campaign to stop the company from building in Sioux Falls failed. The company says it will create thousands of jobs and give local hog farmers another option. The President of...
KELOLAND TV
Food tax amendment explanation released
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –The South Dakota Attorney General has released a ballot explanation for a proposed Initiated Measure to ban taxes on food and drinks. This comes after the recent Governor race focused on removing the grocery tax. Governor Kristi Noem said she would repeal the tax if...
KELOLAND TV
Dept. of Education releases 2nd social studies op-ed ahead of Sioux Falls meeting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Eleven days before the second Board of Education Standards meeting on the proposed social studies standards, the Department of Education has released a second op-ed in support of adopting the proposed standards. Ahead of the September meeting in Aberdeen, DOE secretary Tiffany Sanderson released...
101.9 KELO-FM
South Dakota’s Attorney General explains the food tax cut.
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo releases his ballot explanation for a proposed Initiated Measure entitled: An Initiated Measure Prohibiting Taxes on. Anything Sold for Eating or Drinking. The Attorney General drafted the explanation after a review of all comments received during the proposed measure’s...
40% sat out this election in South Dakota
Of the state's 597,073 active voters, 354,256 voted to account for 59.33% of all active voters, according to the South Dakota Secretary of State's website.
drgnews.com
State Retailers Association gives 50th incentive check to worker who relocated to South Dakota
The South Dakota Retailers Association recently awarded its 50th check to out-of-state workers who moved to South Dakota via its $1,000 Workforce Incentive Program. Since its January launch, this program has helped bring workers to 45 different employers in 23 South Dakota communities. “We know that workforce is the number...
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 13 deaths reported; Hospitalizations down
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,078 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, the deaths are up 13 from 3,065 the previous week. The new deaths include eight women and five men in the following age ranges: 40-49; 60-69; 70-79 (7); 80+ (4). The new deaths were in the following counties: Beadle (1), Brookings (1), Brown (2), Codington (1), Day (1), Kingsbury (1), McPherson (1), Minnehaha (2), Pennington (2), Union (1).
KEVN
South Dakota midterm elections saw smaller percentage of voters in 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - While some states experienced high, and some times record, voter turnout, South Dakota voters were not as enthusiastic about trudging to polling stations Tuesday. The state saw a 59% turnout; a drop of nearly 6% from the previous midterm election in 2018. Although the turnout...
KELOLAND TV
Noem reelected; no recreational pot; holiday shopping
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, November 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather. Noem wins her second term in Pierre with 62% of the vote. Challengers Jamie Smith and Tracey Quint earned 35% and 3%, respectively.
KELOLAND TV
Larger-sized coats in demand for Keep KELOLAND Warm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The wintry weather is just getting started in KELOLAND. That’s why your help is needed to keep people safe and warm in the upcoming months. Keep KELOLAND Warm needs winter coat donations. The St. Francis House works with other organizations in town to...
KELOLAND TV
Sanford Health offers craniosacral therapy to treat pain
When you have pain, it’s only natural to want relief as quickly as possible. Yet, traditional medicine doesn’t always provide the relief you seek. If after trying multiple therapies, different prescription medications, or simply hoping time will heal and you are still in pain. There is another option available through Sanford Integrative Health & Wellness that may help in a way that different medical approaches can’t.
KELOLAND TV
Noem won more votes than any previous SD governor
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Republican Kristi Noem set a South Dakota record Tuesday for most votes received by a candidate for governor with 217,014. She broke the old mark of 206,990 by Mike Rounds. And here’s something that might have worked to her advantage. Three of the counties with...
First South Dakota Blizzard Impacts Central & Northern Region
It's widely known that South Dakota needs the moisture but most of us would rather do without a blizzard. And, that's exactly what the forecast is calling for in parts of the state. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning in Rapid City for areas North and...
South Dakota Elects Its First Out Gay Man to State Legislature
South Dakota is one of four states in the US with no out LGBTQ members of the state legislature. At least it was, until this week. On November 8, 2022, Kameron Nelson was elected to the state house of representatives to represent House District 10. He is the first out LGBTQ man to be elected to South Dakota’s legislature.
gowatertown.net
South Dakota Legislature heavily tilted toward Republican lawmakers
PIERRE, S.D.–The makeup of South Dakota’s deeply red legislature didn’t change much Tuesday night, although some races could see a recount. The 70-member House of Representatives will be made up of 63 Republicans and just seven Democrats. In the 35-member Senate, Republicans will have 31 seats, and...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota statewide weather updates
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This story will be updated throughout the day. Check here and on the KELOLAND Weather page for al the latest updates in your area. It may still technically be autumn in South Dakota, but wintery weather is in effect across the state. Drivers in...
drgnews.com
South Dakota general election results
Patrick Callahan has been re-elected Sheriff of Hughes County. Callahan, a Republican, received 4152 votes or 58%. Challenger John Weber, an. Independent, got 3040 votes or 42%. Vote count by precinct:. Absentee Precinct. Patrick Callahan– 60% or 1,046 votes. John Weber– 39% or 675 votes. Blunt Community Center.
dakotanewsnow.com
Man manages Midwest drug ring from inside South Dakota State Penitentiary
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a man from Nebraska continued to manage his Sioux Falls-based drug ring while incarcerated. Ray Noel Camacho, a/k/a “Pato,” 38, from Nebraska, led a large drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing at least 120 pounds of methamphetamine throughout the midwest. Approximately 70 lbs. of methamphetamine was seized in South Dakota alone. In May of 2019, one traffic stop led to a search and seizure of 50 pounds of methamphetamine, which was stored within a spare tire and hidden compartments within the vehicle.
KELOLAND TV
Plaza Azteca now open in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new high end Mexican restaurant is now open on the southwest side of Sioux Falls. “Plaza Azteca originated in Virginia, the first one opened in 1984 in Virginia Beach, which is where we’re actually from,” founding family member Paola Leon said.
