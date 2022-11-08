ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

KELOLAND TV

Construction plans for new slaughterhouse are moving forward

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Plans for the Wholestone pork plant in Sioux Falls will move ahead after a campaign to stop the company from building in Sioux Falls failed. The company says it will create thousands of jobs and give local hog farmers another option. The President of...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Food tax amendment explanation released

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –The South Dakota Attorney General has released a ballot explanation for a proposed Initiated Measure to ban taxes on food and drinks. This comes after the recent Governor race focused on removing the grocery tax. Governor Kristi Noem said she would repeal the tax if...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
101.9 KELO-FM

South Dakota’s Attorney General explains the food tax cut.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo releases his ballot explanation for a proposed Initiated Measure entitled: An Initiated Measure Prohibiting Taxes on. Anything Sold for Eating or Drinking. The Attorney General drafted the explanation after a review of all comments received during the proposed measure’s...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 13 deaths reported; Hospitalizations down

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,078 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, the deaths are up 13 from 3,065 the previous week. The new deaths include eight women and five men in the following age ranges: 40-49; 60-69; 70-79 (7); 80+ (4). The new deaths were in the following counties: Beadle (1), Brookings (1), Brown (2), Codington (1), Day (1), Kingsbury (1), McPherson (1), Minnehaha (2), Pennington (2), Union (1).
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Noem reelected; no recreational pot; holiday shopping

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, November 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather. Noem wins her second term in Pierre with 62% of the vote. Challengers Jamie Smith and Tracey Quint earned 35% and 3%, respectively.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Larger-sized coats in demand for Keep KELOLAND Warm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The wintry weather is just getting started in KELOLAND. That’s why your help is needed to keep people safe and warm in the upcoming months. Keep KELOLAND Warm needs winter coat donations. The St. Francis House works with other organizations in town to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sanford Health offers craniosacral therapy to treat pain

When you have pain, it’s only natural to want relief as quickly as possible. Yet, traditional medicine doesn’t always provide the relief you seek. If after trying multiple therapies, different prescription medications, or simply hoping time will heal and you are still in pain. There is another option available through Sanford Integrative Health & Wellness that may help in a way that different medical approaches can’t.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Noem won more votes than any previous SD governor

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Republican Kristi Noem set a South Dakota record Tuesday for most votes received by a candidate for governor with 217,014. She broke the old mark of 206,990 by Mike Rounds. And here’s something that might have worked to her advantage. Three of the counties with...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
gowatertown.net

South Dakota Legislature heavily tilted toward Republican lawmakers

PIERRE, S.D.–The makeup of South Dakota’s deeply red legislature didn’t change much Tuesday night, although some races could see a recount. The 70-member House of Representatives will be made up of 63 Republicans and just seven Democrats. In the 35-member Senate, Republicans will have 31 seats, and...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota statewide weather updates

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This story will be updated throughout the day. Check here and on the KELOLAND Weather page for al the latest updates in your area. It may still technically be autumn in South Dakota, but wintery weather is in effect across the state. Drivers in...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
drgnews.com

South Dakota general election results

Patrick Callahan has been re-elected Sheriff of Hughes County. Callahan, a Republican, received 4152 votes or 58%. Challenger John Weber, an. Independent, got 3040 votes or 42%. Vote count by precinct:. Absentee Precinct. Patrick Callahan– 60% or 1,046 votes. John Weber– 39% or 675 votes. Blunt Community Center.
HUGHES COUNTY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Man manages Midwest drug ring from inside South Dakota State Penitentiary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a man from Nebraska continued to manage his Sioux Falls-based drug ring while incarcerated. Ray Noel Camacho, a/k/a “Pato,” 38, from Nebraska, led a large drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing at least 120 pounds of methamphetamine throughout the midwest. Approximately 70 lbs. of methamphetamine was seized in South Dakota alone. In May of 2019, one traffic stop led to a search and seizure of 50 pounds of methamphetamine, which was stored within a spare tire and hidden compartments within the vehicle.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Plaza Azteca now open in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new high end Mexican restaurant is now open on the southwest side of Sioux Falls. “Plaza Azteca originated in Virginia, the first one opened in 1984 in Virginia Beach, which is where we’re actually from,” founding family member Paola Leon said.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

