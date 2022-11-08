Read full article on original website
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain Thursday afternoon
Alert: Red Alert for late this afternoon into tonight for heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding/flash flooding.Forecast: Showers ease their way in through the day with pockets of heavy rain developing late this afternoon into tonight; localized flooding is possible. Rainfall amounts will range from .5-2.0"+ with the greatest rainfall amounts N&W and/or east. In addition to this, an isolated severe t'storm will be possible with locally damaging winds being the main threat. As for tomorrow, after some early showers east, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. As for Sunday, expect partly sunny skies and a stray shower. Highs will be in the 60s again.
Severe weather may impact Plains as West sees snow, rain
There is the potential for unsettled weather over the Plains, including hail, tornadoes and flooding rain. The West will see mountain snow and rain along the coast.
Cold weather forecast to move over Northeast, bringing heavy rain
More wet weather is forecast for the Gulf Coast and Southeast as a strong cold front shifts over the Missippi and Tennessee valleys and brings rain to the Northeast.
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 11/10 Thursday morning forecast
Alert: Red Alert tomorrow PM into early Saturday for downpours and gusty winds associated with the remnants of Nicole.Forecast: Today will be mostly sunny and about 10-15 degrees warmer with highs in the low to mid 60s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and milder... 50s and 40s. Then the remnants of Nicole move through our area tomorrow afternoon through early Saturday. At this point it looks like .5-2.0" seems reasonable with pockets of heavy rain likely. That said, localized flooding can't be ruled out with the best chance N&W. We'll also see wind gusts of 40+ mph late tomorrow night into early Saturday morning, as well as a very slight chance of severe weather S&W of the city. As for, Saturday we'll see some early rain/showers followed by clearing skies. It will be rather mild, too, with highs near 70.Looking Ahead: Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and much cooler with highs only in the upper 40s to around 50. As for Monday, it will remain chilly with highs only in the 40s.
November is shaping up to be a weather record rollercoaster
It looks like we will have all kinds of temperatures but normal this November. We have obviously started the month with extreme warmth for early November. Most cities are going to miss record high temperatures by just two to four degrees today. Actual temperatures warmed to the low-to-mid 70s, but record high temperatures where 75 degrees to 80 degrees.
Massive Storm Expected To Bring Blizzard Conditions To The Midwest, Plains
The storm is expect to unfold this weekend into early next week.
The Farmers’ Almanac Predicts High Snowfall, Low Temperatures For Winter 2022-2023
Weather forecast models are sharing their predictions for the 2022-2023 winter season, from anticipated temperatures to projected snowfall amounts. Based on a few models, the U.S. will have an especially cold and snowy winter in the coming months. What is this based on, and what’s causing this?. Right along...
Central US faces heavy rain, severe weather as storm system moves in
Severe weather set to impact the central U.S. Monday will bring risks of heavy rain, strong winds and isolated tornadoes from the Southern Plains to the Tennessee Valley.
Weekend weather: Texas to see thunderstorms, possible tornadoes; moderate temperatures in Northeast, Plains
While pleasant weather is forecast for much of the country heading into the weekend, a system moving over the low Plains will bring thunderstorms to Texas.
The Official US Winter Weather Forecast Just Dropped & It's Going To Split The Country
Officials just dropped their predictions for the U.S. winter forecast, and it’s shaping up to be another 2022-2023 season dominated by La Niña and two dramatic types of weather. But what does that mean?. Americans in the South can expect a warmer, drier winter season that’s likely to...
Cold night with temps in 40s, chance for showers Sunday
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says temperatures will start rise to the 60s after a cold start to the week.
Plan for MUCH colder temperatures and a wintry rain-to-snow mix
Your detailed Power of 5 Weather forecast for Cleveland, Akron and the surrounding areas in Northeast Ohio.
Record high of 74 for Thursday, showers and storms at night
The record high for Thursday currently stands at 74 degrees. An intense cold front brings big changes to our weather starting with showers and storms Thursday night.
Ireland weather: Met Eireann issue weather warning as they forecast 'sustained' wind and rain for the week
After a brief few days of sunshine (albeit chilly sunshine) the rain is set to return. Be sure to bring your raincoat with you if you're out and about anywhere for the next few days, as conditions are set to become pretty miserable. Met Eireann have issued a Status Yellow...
Northwest to be socked with snow, rain as Plains sees thunderstorms
Severe weather is forecast across the Plains through Friday, bringing the possibility of hail, heavy rain and tornadoes. Meanwhile, the Northwest will see snow.
Record-Breaking Cold Weather Forces Freeze Warning For 46 Million Americans
Averages temperatures could dip by 15-30 degrees in affected areas over the next two or three days.
Pacific storm brings triple threat of flooding rain, damaging winds, heavy mountain snow
Wednesday night was the coldest in western Washington since last spring. But now the clouds are quickly increasing as a powerful Pacific storm looks to bring the triple threat of flooding rain, damaging wind and heavy mountain snow. Rain arrives along the coastal beaches after lunch on Thursday, filling in...
First Alert Forecast: Warm, showers possible
Our warm stretch continues today with temps once again climbing into the 70s this afternoon.More clouds will be in the picture, along with the chance of some showers passing through. The best risk will be to the north and west, but anyone is fair game for a brief shower or sprinkle. By no means a washout!It'll be another mild night with lows only falling into the 60s. As a cold front approaches, another round of scattered showers is possible late this evening into early Monday morning. By sunrise tomorrow, much of the activity will be shifting off to the east, and we'll see clearing skies through the morning.Despite the frontal passage, the cooler air will lag a bit behind it, so we should squeeze out one more day in the 70s, especially around the city and points south and east. Overall, Monday shapes up to be beautiful!Temps fall back into the 40s Monday night and by Tuesday, it's much cooler. Highs will be in the 50s ... pretty close to the norm for early November.
First Alert Forecast: Partly sunny with record warmth
The calendar says November, but the weather this weekend certainly does not!It'll feel more like September this afternoon with temps climbing well into the 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. That's about 15 to 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. In fact, our overnight low tonight will be above our normal high! Most places will drop into the 60s, with some upper 50s in the northwest suburbs. Clouds will increase once again and a few spotty showers will be possible in the mountains toward sunrise.Oh ... and don't forget we "fall back" an hour at 2...
Sierra snowstorm creates optimism for "above-average" snowpack
CISCO GROVE — This week's Sierra snowstorm is having a big impact on travel over the Interstate 80 corridor.Caltrans was enforcing chain controls over the summit as snow began accumulating on the roadway Monday night. Mike Quenzer made it through the treacherous conditions from Lodi, driving into the snowstorm with a smile."Unless you're an experienced driver, you shouldn't be driving," Quenzer said. "It's beautiful, absolutely beautiful. This is great, we needed it."Caltrans is now in storm operations mode with every employee working 12-hour shifts. The agency is trying to stay ahead of the snow and keep the roadways open.The National Weather...
