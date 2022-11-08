ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain Thursday afternoon

Alert: Red Alert for late this afternoon into tonight for heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding/flash flooding.Forecast: Showers ease their way in through the day with pockets of heavy rain developing late this afternoon into tonight; localized flooding is possible. Rainfall amounts will range from .5-2.0"+ with the greatest rainfall amounts N&W and/or east. In addition to this, an isolated severe t'storm will be possible with locally damaging winds being the main threat. As for tomorrow, after some early showers east, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. As for Sunday, expect partly sunny skies and a stray shower. Highs will be in the 60s again. 
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 11/10 Thursday morning forecast

Alert: Red Alert tomorrow PM into early Saturday for downpours and gusty winds associated with the remnants of Nicole.Forecast: Today will be mostly sunny and about 10-15 degrees warmer with highs in the low to mid 60s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and milder... 50s and 40s. Then the remnants of Nicole move through our area tomorrow afternoon through early Saturday. At this point it looks like .5-2.0" seems reasonable with pockets of heavy rain likely. That said, localized flooding can't be ruled out with the best chance N&W. We'll also see wind gusts of 40+ mph late tomorrow night into early Saturday morning, as well as a very slight chance of severe weather S&W of the city. As for, Saturday we'll see some early rain/showers followed by clearing skies. It will be rather mild, too, with highs near 70.Looking Ahead: Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and much cooler with highs only in the upper 40s to around 50. As for Monday, it will remain chilly with highs only in the 40s.
MLive

November is shaping up to be a weather record rollercoaster

It looks like we will have all kinds of temperatures but normal this November. We have obviously started the month with extreme warmth for early November. Most cities are going to miss record high temperatures by just two to four degrees today. Actual temperatures warmed to the low-to-mid 70s, but record high temperatures where 75 degrees to 80 degrees.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Warm, showers possible

Our warm stretch continues today with temps once again climbing into the 70s this afternoon.More clouds will be in the picture, along with the chance of some showers passing through. The best risk will be to the north and west, but anyone is fair game for a brief shower or sprinkle. By no means a washout!It'll be another mild night with lows only falling into the 60s. As a cold front approaches, another round of scattered showers is possible late this evening into early Monday morning. By sunrise tomorrow, much of the activity will be shifting off to the east, and we'll see clearing skies through the morning.Despite the frontal passage, the cooler air will lag a bit behind it, so we should squeeze out one more day in the 70s, especially around the city and points south and east. Overall, Monday shapes up to be beautiful!Temps fall back into the 40s Monday night and by Tuesday, it's much cooler. Highs will be in the 50s ... pretty close to the norm for early November.
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Partly sunny with record warmth

The calendar says November, but the weather this weekend certainly does not!It'll feel more like September this afternoon with temps climbing well into the 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. That's about 15 to 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. In fact, our overnight low tonight will be above our normal high! Most places will drop into the 60s, with some upper 50s in the northwest suburbs. Clouds will increase once again and a few spotty showers will be possible in the mountains toward sunrise.Oh ... and don't forget we "fall back" an hour at 2...
CBS Sacramento

Sierra snowstorm creates optimism for "above-average" snowpack

CISCO GROVE — This week's Sierra snowstorm is having a big impact on travel over the Interstate 80 corridor.Caltrans was enforcing chain controls over the summit as snow began accumulating on the roadway Monday night. Mike Quenzer made it through the treacherous conditions from Lodi, driving into the snowstorm with a smile."Unless you're an experienced driver, you shouldn't be driving," Quenzer said. "It's beautiful, absolutely beautiful. This is great, we needed it."Caltrans is now in storm operations mode with every employee working 12-hour shifts. The agency is trying to stay ahead of the snow and keep the roadways open.The National Weather...

