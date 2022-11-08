Transition Assistance seminar for veterans

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Transition Assistance Program (TAP) will host a Veterans in Local Government Management Fellowship (VLGMF) seminar on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

VLGMF is a Department of Defense-approved Skill Bridge/Army Career Skills Program. It is a 16- to 20-week program that provides participating transitioning service members with management training and hands-on experience in local government environments.

This program was originally developed by a Fort Carson Special Operations Officer and implemented nationwide. Upon completion eligible fellows are matched with surrounding local government sponsors based on the skills, education, experience, and the preferences of both parties.

Fort Carson said more than 100 current or former military members are expected to participate. They will learn about the TAP program and have the opportunity to meet with representative from 10 local communities including Arapahoe County; Colorado Springs Utilities; City of Broomfield; City of Fountain; Lakewood Police Department; City of Manitou Springs; Town of Monument; City of Northglenn; Westminster Police Department and City of Woodland Park.

The seminar will begin at 10 a.m. at the Elkhorn Conference Center on Fort Carson.

