Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Yankton’s WNAX hits 100
LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A 100th birthday is no small feat, but that’s what a radio station broadcasting out of Yankton is celebrating on Wednesday; WNAX marked their century today at Pifer’s Auction & Realty, near Worthing, S.D. “You know what’s fascinating is the fact that...
KELOLAND TV
Noem reelected; no recreational pot; holiday shopping
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, November 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather. Noem wins her second term in Pierre with 62% of the vote. Challengers Jamie Smith and Tracey Quint earned 35% and 3%, respectively.
Sioux Falls rejects slaughterhouse ban
Only registered Sioux Falls voters will decide whether new slaughterhouses will be allowed to be built inside city limits through a municipal ballot measure.
KELOLAND TV
Construction plans for new slaughterhouse are moving forward
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Plans for the Wholestone pork plant in Sioux Falls will move ahead after a campaign to stop the company from building in Sioux Falls failed. The company says it will create thousands of jobs and give local hog farmers another option. The President of...
KELOLAND TV
Larger-sized coats in demand for Keep KELOLAND Warm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The wintry weather is just getting started in KELOLAND. That’s why your help is needed to keep people safe and warm in the upcoming months. Keep KELOLAND Warm needs winter coat donations. The St. Francis House works with other organizations in town to...
KELOLAND TV
Students take in a show at Washington Pavilion
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students from more than a dozen Sioux Falls schools were treated to a show Wednesday morning at the Washington Pavilion. Winnie The Pooh, Christopher Robin and don’t forget Tigger, too. It’s a childhood classic come to life at the Washington Pavilion. “Today,...
KELOLAND TV
Plaza Azteca now open in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new high end Mexican restaurant is now open on the southwest side of Sioux Falls. “Plaza Azteca originated in Virginia, the first one opened in 1984 in Virginia Beach, which is where we’re actually from,” founding family member Paola Leon said.
dakotanewsnow.com
Winter storm moving in
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for much of the area, which includes Pierre and Aberdeen, through Friday morning. As more moisture moves in Wednesday night, this will change into a wintry mix and...
KELOLAND TV
Lincoln and Minnehaha county races decided
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In one of the few challenged races in Minnehaha or Lincoln County, three Republicans have come away victorious. Minnehaha County had five candidates for three at-large positions. Republicans Gerald Beninga, Jen Bleyenberg and Joe Kippley, and Democrats Nichole Cauwels and Tom Holmes. The positions...
KELOLAND TV
Taking a look at voter turnout
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The polling locations in Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties have been busy all day with voters coming in to practice their civic duty. “It’s my right and privilege to vote and I want to see some changes in government,” Joel Arntsen, a Sioux Falls voter, said.
KELOLAND TV
Harrisburg firefighter’s response contains fire
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — A Harrisburg firefighter helped contain what could have been a much larger fire this morning at an apartment complex, fire chief Cody Lengkeek said. The firefighter arrived at Jackson Heights Apartments and Townhomes at 1111 Honeysuckle Drive and used his fire extinguisher on the fire.
Crews battle workshop fire near Yankton
Officials say it happened in the area of Mach Drive and South Deer Boulevard around 7:30 last night. Firefighters arriving on the scene found a workshop engulfed in flames.
KELOLAND TV
Crews respond to central Sioux Falls business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Fall Fire Rescue responded to a fire across the street from the Minnehaha County Administration Building. A KELOLAND News photographer was at the scene as smoke could be seen coming from the building. We have reached out for more information and are waiting...
Wow! Sioux Falls Has Another Huge Powerball Winner
Lately, winning the lottery seems pretty easy in Sioux Falls. But it doesn't happen everyday. Lucky people just happen to purchase these life-changing tickets. At the time of this post, the new Powerball Jackpot total is the largest in history at $2.04 billion. This massive amount finally has a winning ticket sold in Altadena, California. However, one person from South Dakota was pretty close to winning the $2 billion prize. Another Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in a South Dakota convenience store just won a portion of this money.
dakotanewsnow.com
Remembering Father Cathal Gallagher
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota Priest, who once faced deportation back to his home country of Ireland, has passed away. Father Cathal Gallagher died last Monday. He spent 26 years ministering in the dioceses of Minnesota and Sioux Falls, serving in Marty, Lake Andes, De...
KELOLAND TV
Yankton murder suspect returns to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The man accused of a weekend murder is in the Yankton County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon. Trevor Harrison is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend on Sunday night and then leaving the state. Authorities caught up with him in Nebraska. He was...
South Dakota’s Top 10 Food Cities That Aren’t Sioux Falls
South Dakota’s Top 10 Food Cities That Aren't Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls, South Dakota is a restaurant town. Going out to eat in the state’s largest city is practically a pastime. Lines form at every new place, and your favorites become part of the family. But, South Dakota...
South Dakota Elects Its First Out Gay Man to State Legislature
South Dakota is one of four states in the US with no out LGBTQ members of the state legislature. At least it was, until this week. On November 8, 2022, Kameron Nelson was elected to the state house of representatives to represent House District 10. He is the first out LGBTQ man to be elected to South Dakota’s legislature.
siouxlandnews.com
Hilton DoubleTree coming to downtown Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Downtown Sioux City will soon be home to a new hotel along Gordon Drive. The old Holiday Inn is being renovated into a DoubleTree by Hilton, according to the developers "TAPS Management" of Joplin, Missouri. The hotel will have 120 rooms when fully renovated, with...
Major Sioux Falls Food Desert Getting New Grocery Store
When the Hy-Vee on Kiwanis Avenue in Sioux Falls closed earlier this year it turned a west-central Sioux Falls neighborhood into a proverbial "food desert". Not that there aren't available edibles in that part of Sioux Falls, but affordable and nutritious may not describe what is currently for purchase in that part of town. What remains, tends toward fast and snack food from convenience and chain fast food restaurants.
Comments / 0