Yankton, SD

KELOLAND TV

Yankton’s WNAX hits 100

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A 100th birthday is no small feat, but that’s what a radio station broadcasting out of Yankton is celebrating on Wednesday; WNAX marked their century today at Pifer’s Auction & Realty, near Worthing, S.D. “You know what’s fascinating is the fact that...
YANKTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Noem reelected; no recreational pot; holiday shopping

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, November 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather. Noem wins her second term in Pierre with 62% of the vote. Challengers Jamie Smith and Tracey Quint earned 35% and 3%, respectively.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Construction plans for new slaughterhouse are moving forward

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Plans for the Wholestone pork plant in Sioux Falls will move ahead after a campaign to stop the company from building in Sioux Falls failed. The company says it will create thousands of jobs and give local hog farmers another option. The President of...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Larger-sized coats in demand for Keep KELOLAND Warm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The wintry weather is just getting started in KELOLAND. That’s why your help is needed to keep people safe and warm in the upcoming months. Keep KELOLAND Warm needs winter coat donations. The St. Francis House works with other organizations in town to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Students take in a show at Washington Pavilion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students from more than a dozen Sioux Falls schools were treated to a show Wednesday morning at the Washington Pavilion. Winnie The Pooh, Christopher Robin and don’t forget Tigger, too. It’s a childhood classic come to life at the Washington Pavilion. “Today,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Plaza Azteca now open in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new high end Mexican restaurant is now open on the southwest side of Sioux Falls. “Plaza Azteca originated in Virginia, the first one opened in 1984 in Virginia Beach, which is where we’re actually from,” founding family member Paola Leon said.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Winter storm moving in

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for much of the area, which includes Pierre and Aberdeen, through Friday morning. As more moisture moves in Wednesday night, this will change into a wintry mix and...
ABERDEEN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Lincoln and Minnehaha county races decided

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In one of the few challenged races in Minnehaha or Lincoln County, three Republicans have come away victorious. Minnehaha County had five candidates for three at-large positions. Republicans Gerald Beninga, Jen Bleyenberg and Joe Kippley, and Democrats Nichole Cauwels and Tom Holmes. The positions...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Taking a look at voter turnout

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The polling locations in Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties have been busy all day with voters coming in to practice their civic duty. “It’s my right and privilege to vote and I want to see some changes in government,” Joel Arntsen, a Sioux Falls voter, said.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Harrisburg firefighter’s response contains fire

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — A Harrisburg firefighter helped contain what could have been a much larger fire this morning at an apartment complex, fire chief Cody Lengkeek said. The firefighter arrived at Jackson Heights Apartments and Townhomes at 1111 Honeysuckle Drive and used his fire extinguisher on the fire.
HARRISBURG, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crews respond to central Sioux Falls business

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Fall Fire Rescue responded to a fire across the street from the Minnehaha County Administration Building. A KELOLAND News photographer was at the scene as smoke could be seen coming from the building. We have reached out for more information and are waiting...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Wow! Sioux Falls Has Another Huge Powerball Winner

Lately, winning the lottery seems pretty easy in Sioux Falls. But it doesn't happen everyday. Lucky people just happen to purchase these life-changing tickets. At the time of this post, the new Powerball Jackpot total is the largest in history at $2.04 billion. This massive amount finally has a winning ticket sold in Altadena, California. However, one person from South Dakota was pretty close to winning the $2 billion prize. Another Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in a South Dakota convenience store just won a portion of this money.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Remembering Father Cathal Gallagher

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota Priest, who once faced deportation back to his home country of Ireland, has passed away. Father Cathal Gallagher died last Monday. He spent 26 years ministering in the dioceses of Minnesota and Sioux Falls, serving in Marty, Lake Andes, De...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Yankton murder suspect returns to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The man accused of a weekend murder is in the Yankton County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon. Trevor Harrison is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend on Sunday night and then leaving the state. Authorities caught up with him in Nebraska. He was...
YANKTON, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Hilton DoubleTree coming to downtown Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Downtown Sioux City will soon be home to a new hotel along Gordon Drive. The old Holiday Inn is being renovated into a DoubleTree by Hilton, according to the developers "TAPS Management" of Joplin, Missouri. The hotel will have 120 rooms when fully renovated, with...
SIOUX CITY, IA
B102.7

Major Sioux Falls Food Desert Getting New Grocery Store

When the Hy-Vee on Kiwanis Avenue in Sioux Falls closed earlier this year it turned a west-central Sioux Falls neighborhood into a proverbial "food desert". Not that there aren't available edibles in that part of Sioux Falls, but affordable and nutritious may not describe what is currently for purchase in that part of town. What remains, tends toward fast and snack food from convenience and chain fast food restaurants.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

