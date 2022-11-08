Man speaks out after witnessing 2 teens involved in a shootout at a south Tulsa Walmart

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man is speaking out after he saw Tulsa Police detain a large group of teenagers for fighting and attempting to break into cars in a south Tulsa parking lot Saturday night. Police also arrested two 15-year-olds on gun charges after a shootout in the same area that night.

“It’s so sad to see people doing this this young,” said Kyle Sharpe.

Police said 15 teenagers were detained but later released to their parents in connection to the incident Saturday night. The teens started fighting in the parking lot of Cinergy near 71st Street and S Memorial Drive Saturday. Police said they suspected multiple teenagers attempted to break into cars in the parking lot.

“We had many witnesses calling in on this,” said Tulsa Police Public Information Officer Danny Bean. “Patrol gets a call of a bunch of juveniles fighting in a parking lot down around [that area].”

Eventually, the commotion moved to a Walmart parking lot across the street from Cinergy, and witnesses said one teenager shot at another teenager in a car. One of the teenagers ran into the Walmart where an off-duty Pawnee County Sheriff’s deputy was working security. The deputy tackled and apprehended the teenager.

Police arrested the other armed teenager in the Cinergy parking lot not long after.

Sharpe said he was working in the area that night. He recalled walking outside to see a teen breaking into his car. Sharpe told FOX23 when his boss confronted the teenager, he pointed a gun at them.

“I was parked right beside this white car, and my boss came in and got me. [He] said ‘Is someone supposed to be getting into your car?’ and I said ‘no,’” Sharpe said. “So I came out. When I turned the corner, I saw they were beside my car. They had a gun out on one of my coworkers.”

Bean told FOX23 multiple teenagers were found with latex gloves on them when police arrived.

“The majority of them were wearing latex gloves, or had them on their person,” he explained. “Which suggests they were breaking into cars all around the mall area.”

Sharpe said he was the first person to call the police to report the incident.

“It’s just sad to see,” he said. “I do kind of feel not safe.”

