Roe the Vote: Pro-choice candidates and advocates gather for final pre-election rally

Nearly 37 minutes into Monday’s season opener, Nebraska starting forward Isabelle Bourne was still on the floor for the Huskers. So was starter Trinity Brady. The Huskers led by 56 at the time. They’d go on to beat UNO 100-36. In a rout that large, coaches don’t typically keep starters on the floor so late, but No. 22 NU, with just 10 players available, will have to be more creative with lineups in lopsided games.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 HOURS AGO