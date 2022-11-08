ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Roe the Vote: Pro-choice candidates and advocates gather for final pre-election rally

By LAUREN PENINGTON Lincoln Journal Star
North Platte Telegraph
 2 days ago
North Platte Telegraph

A $2.9 million gift is jaw-dropper for Urban League president

OMAHA — When Wayne Brown got the $2.9 million phone call a few weeks ago, you might say he was a bit floored. “My jaw was on the ground,” said the relatively new chief executive of the Urban League of Nebraska. “I mean, this doesn’t happen. It just doesn’t happen, right?”
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

EPA proposes $138K fine against Lincoln developer

The Environmental Protection Agency is proposing a six-figure fine against a Lincoln-based developer. The agency said Monday that it is seeking to levy a $138,458 administrative penalty against Mark T. Schmidt and his company, Evergreen Development, for alleged violations of the Clean Water Act. According to a compliance order issued...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Tip from former Husker helped Nebraska land a top-15 volleyball recruit

The first recruiting tip Christina Hudson gave to Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook was a good one. Most people know Hudson by her maiden name of Christina Houghtelling, the beloved three-sport athlete from small-town Cambridge who went on to be the college volleyball national player of the year in 2005 at Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Officials: 2 killed in small plane crash in rural Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — A pilot and a passenger in a small airplane were killed when the plane crashed in a rural area near North Platte in central Nebraska, officials said. The National Transportation Safety Board said the single-engine plane crashed around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday between North Platte...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Just askin': Underdogs

Welcome back to the Lincoln Journal Star’s Just Askin’ mailbag. The premise is straightforward. You ask me some questions about Nebraska athletics. I attempt to answer them. If you want your question included in next week’s edition of the mailbag, find me on Twitter at @Amie_Just or email...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

What we learned from Nebraska's update on the progress of its new facility

Work continues outside Memorial Stadium on Nebraska’s new athletics facility that will serve countless Husker athletes in the years to come. With an eye toward opening next summer, the exterior of the building has seen a major transformation over the last few months. Associate Athletic Director for Capital Planning...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (Red Balls: nine, twenty-four; White Balls: thirteen, twenty-six) (fifteen, seventeen, thirty-three, thirty-seven, forty; Lucky Ball: six) Mega Millions. 05-13-29-38-59, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 4. (five, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty-three; Megaplier: four) Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Amy Williams still tinkering with lineups, rotations as Nebraska basketball starts season

Nearly 37 minutes into Monday’s season opener, Nebraska starting forward Isabelle Bourne was still on the floor for the Huskers. So was starter Trinity Brady. The Huskers led by 56 at the time. They’d go on to beat UNO 100-36. In a rout that large, coaches don’t typically keep starters on the floor so late, but No. 22 NU, with just 10 players available, will have to be more creative with lineups in lopsided games.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 5" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. (one, three, nineteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine) Estimated jackpot: $190,000. Copyright 2022 The Associated...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska could shift game plan to adhere to 'Big Ten football'

It may be the same sport, but conferences across the country play football in different ways. For all of his coaching experience, the Big Ten's style of play has presented Mickey Joseph with a new challenge this season. Nebraska’s fast-paced offense stands out from the pack, as many teams in...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Two confirmed dead in plane crash near North Platte

The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the victims of a plane crash Wednesday. The crash happened about 9:30 a.m. six miles east of North Platte. The two occupants are believed to be Adam Helmerichs, 41, of Lincoln, and Zachary Clausen, 22, of Lincoln, according to the patrol. Next of kin has been notified and both families have confirmed that the two were traveling together, the patrol said. Helmerichs was the pilot.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska women's basketball signs top Midwestern players in 2023 class

Two of the top 2023 players in the Midwest signed with the Nebraska women’s basketball team on Wednesday. NU announced the additions of Bismarck (N.D.) Century guard Logan Nissley and St Louis Incarnate Word Academy forward Natalie Potts. Both have won their state’s respective Gatorade Player of the Year honors.
LINCOLN, NE

