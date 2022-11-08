Roe the Vote: Pro-choice candidates and advocates gather for final pre-election rally

Read full article on original website
Outcome of two legislative races could determine fate of abortion access in Nebraska
LINCOLN — The outcomes of two legislative races that could determine the future of abortion access and other hot-button issues in Nebraska may not be known for at least two weeks. When vote counting ended Wednesday morning, Republican Stu Dornan held a 122-vote margin over Democrat John Fredrickson in...
Republicans appear to have gained a filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature
LINCOLN — It appears that if vote totals hold in a couple of close races, Republicans captured a filibuster-proof majority in the officially nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature in Tuesday’s election. People are also reading…. Unofficial results late Tuesday show that the GOP flipped one seat, the suburban Omaha seat...
‘Waiting on death’: Nebraska prisoners are getting older, and it’s costing taxpayers
Crescent Tucker pushes wheelchairs at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. He pushes prisoners older than him through the prison yard. He wheels them to pick up daily medications. “One day, that might be me, and I hope somebody helps me,” Tucker said. Tucker shot and killed a woman during a...
A $2.9 million gift is jaw-dropper for Urban League president
OMAHA — When Wayne Brown got the $2.9 million phone call a few weeks ago, you might say he was a bit floored. “My jaw was on the ground,” said the relatively new chief executive of the Urban League of Nebraska. “I mean, this doesn’t happen. It just doesn’t happen, right?”
City and county offices, NP Public Transit closed for Veterans Day
North Platte Public Transit, City Hall and Lincoln County offices will be closed Friday for the Veterans Day holiday. Normal bus service will resume Saturday. To schedule a ride, call North Platte Public Transit at 308-532-1370. For information, call 308-535-8562.
EPA proposes $138K fine against Lincoln developer
The Environmental Protection Agency is proposing a six-figure fine against a Lincoln-based developer. The agency said Monday that it is seeking to levy a $138,458 administrative penalty against Mark T. Schmidt and his company, Evergreen Development, for alleged violations of the Clean Water Act. According to a compliance order issued...
Tip from former Husker helped Nebraska land a top-15 volleyball recruit
The first recruiting tip Christina Hudson gave to Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook was a good one. Most people know Hudson by her maiden name of Christina Houghtelling, the beloved three-sport athlete from small-town Cambridge who went on to be the college volleyball national player of the year in 2005 at Nebraska.
Officials: 2 killed in small plane crash in rural Nebraska
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — A pilot and a passenger in a small airplane were killed when the plane crashed in a rural area near North Platte in central Nebraska, officials said. The National Transportation Safety Board said the single-engine plane crashed around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday between North Platte...
Just askin': Underdogs
Welcome back to the Lincoln Journal Star’s Just Askin’ mailbag. The premise is straightforward. You ask me some questions about Nebraska athletics. I attempt to answer them. If you want your question included in next week’s edition of the mailbag, find me on Twitter at @Amie_Just or email...
What we learned from Nebraska's update on the progress of its new facility
Work continues outside Memorial Stadium on Nebraska’s new athletics facility that will serve countless Husker athletes in the years to come. With an eye toward opening next summer, the exterior of the building has seen a major transformation over the last few months. Associate Athletic Director for Capital Planning...
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (Red Balls: nine, twenty-four; White Balls: thirteen, twenty-six) (fifteen, seventeen, thirty-three, thirty-seven, forty; Lucky Ball: six) Mega Millions. 05-13-29-38-59, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 4. (five, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty-three; Megaplier: four) Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
Amy Williams still tinkering with lineups, rotations as Nebraska basketball starts season
Nearly 37 minutes into Monday’s season opener, Nebraska starting forward Isabelle Bourne was still on the floor for the Huskers. So was starter Trinity Brady. The Huskers led by 56 at the time. They’d go on to beat UNO 100-36. In a rout that large, coaches don’t typically keep starters on the floor so late, but No. 22 NU, with just 10 players available, will have to be more creative with lineups in lopsided games.
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 5" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. (one, three, nineteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine) Estimated jackpot: $190,000. Copyright 2022 The Associated...
Nebraska could shift game plan to adhere to 'Big Ten football'
It may be the same sport, but conferences across the country play football in different ways. For all of his coaching experience, the Big Ten's style of play has presented Mickey Joseph with a new challenge this season. Nebraska’s fast-paced offense stands out from the pack, as many teams in...
August fight outside North Omaha food mart led to five gunshots into crowd, killing a man
It began as a fight between two women in the parking lot of a North Omaha convenience store, just after midnight on Aug. 12. In a feeble attempt to break up the fight, authorities say, Wuanya Smith pulled one woman back by her hair. But then he pulled out a gun and fired five shots into the crowd that had formed around the fight.
Two confirmed dead in plane crash near North Platte
The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the victims of a plane crash Wednesday. The crash happened about 9:30 a.m. six miles east of North Platte. The two occupants are believed to be Adam Helmerichs, 41, of Lincoln, and Zachary Clausen, 22, of Lincoln, according to the patrol. Next of kin has been notified and both families have confirmed that the two were traveling together, the patrol said. Helmerichs was the pilot.
McKewon: After impressive opening night wins, Nebraska and Creighton are set for a collision
Lauren Jensen didn’t just drop 30 points on the road against a ranked team. The Creighton guard did so after missing her first four shots. She did so after getting her right arm bent back in such a way that, for a few minutes in CU’s 77-68 win over No 23 South Dakota State, the arm went a little numb.
Mother, son found with hundreds of pounds of marijuana on Interstate 80, authorities say
A 25-year-old man and his 44-year-old mother were arrested Thursday on Interstate 80 after a traffic stop led police to a handgun and hundreds of pounds of marijuana and THC products worth $2.8 million, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said. Daxton Kirk, of Alabama, and Amy Kirk, of Tennessee, were...
Nebraska women's basketball signs top Midwestern players in 2023 class
Two of the top 2023 players in the Midwest signed with the Nebraska women’s basketball team on Wednesday. NU announced the additions of Bismarck (N.D.) Century guard Logan Nissley and St Louis Incarnate Word Academy forward Natalie Potts. Both have won their state’s respective Gatorade Player of the Year honors.
