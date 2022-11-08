Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81 North in Rockbridge County
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor-trailer crash has closed all I-81 North lanes in Rockbridge County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 192. As of 3:55 p.m., traffic is backed up for about 3 miles.
WDBJ7.com
Driver of car charged for crash with school bus
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The driver of a car has been charged with failure to yield after a crash with a Roanoke County school bus Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Peters Creek Road and Wood Haven Road NW. Roanoke Police say the driver of the car...
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81N in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Another tractor-trailer crash is causing traffic backups on I-81 in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. VDOT says it happened at mile marker 138.9 and drivers can expect delays. As of 8:24 p.m., the north right lane...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County dissolves Hollins Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department after audit cites internal problems
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County is dissolving the Hollins Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department. An audit from an outside agency led to the disbanding. The Virginia Association of Volunteer Rescue Squads (VAVRS) conducted the audit in August after Roanoke County suspended all volunteer department operations. The audit recommended the department should dissolve.
Virginia State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Alleghany County
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (VR) – Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Monday (Nov 7) at 9:45 a.m. on Interstate 64, at the 21-mile marker in Alleghany County. A 1999 Chevrolet Prizm (wrong-way driver) was traveling west, in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64, at the 21-mile marker, when the Chevrolet struck a 2007 Hyundai Sonata, head-on. Ruth Fridley Brewster, 75, of Clifton Forge, Va., drove the Chevrolet. Ms. Brewster was not wearing her seatbelt and was injured. She was transported by ambulance to Lewis Gale, Alleghany Hospital, where she later died. Kerlin B. Doss, 29, of Stafford, Va., drove the Hyundai. Mr. Doss was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured. The crash remains under investigation. The post Virginia State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Alleghany County appeared first on The Virginian Review.
wfirnews.com
Non-fatal shooting in NW Roanoke early this morning
On November 9 at approximately 1:45 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Pilot Street NW. Responding officers located an adult male victim outside of a residence in the area with what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to LewisGale Medical Center for treatment.
WDBJ7.com
Hollins Volunteer Fire Department being dissolved
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department has terminated its agreement with the Hollins Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department. The decision was made after Hollins VFD requested an audit by the Virginia Association of Volunteer Rescue Squads, a statewide organization that provides assistance to volunteer organizations, according to the county. The audit included the recommendation that the organization should dissolve.
WDBJ7.com
Residents displaced by fire in northwest Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - No one was hurt, but residents of two apartments have been displaced by a fire in northwest Roanoke. One apartment in the 1700 block of Dunbar Street caught fire shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority. A nearby unit sustained damage.
WDBJ7.com
Two taken to hospital after Lynchburg crash
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg crash at Waterlick Road and Leesville Road left two people in a hospital Monday. According to the Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department, two vehicles that both sustained heavy damage were involved.
WSLS
Roanoke County announces new Chief of Police
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A new Chief of Police has been named in Roanoke County. On Wednesday, Roanoke County Administrator Richard L. Caywood, P. E. announced that Michael Poindexter will serve as the next Chief of Police effective Jan. 1, 2023. Poindexter has been serving as Assistant Chief of...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke woman charged with arson in Wednesday house fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke woman has been charged with arson following an investigation into several home fires Wednesday. According to Roanoke Fire EMS, crews were dispatched to a structure fire around 9:48 Wednesday morning in the 1700 block of Dunbar Street NW. Those crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke from a two-story, multi-family structure. They were able to put out the fire quickly with no reported injuries. The damage to the building is still being assessed.
wfxrtv.com
Vehicle crash cleared in Rockbridge Co. on I-81 N
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting a vehicle crash that has closed multiple lanes on Interstate 81 North in Rockbridge County. VDOT says the crash is at mile marker 202 in the area of Pleasant Valley Road. The crash has closed lanes...
wfirnews.com
Police inspect possible gunshot through car window
The roadway is all clear after police vehicles blocked the right lane of Campbell Avenue near the corner of 5th Street investigating a car that appeared to have a gunshot through the side window or perhaps the window was smashed in by blunt force. WFIR has learned that the car attracted the attention of two police vehicles around 6 pm tonight but no civilians were spotted at the scene with no Roanoke City Fire-EMS present.
WDBJ7.com
Clifton Forge woman killed in wrong-way head-on crash
CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Clifton Forge woman was killed in a crash Monday. Ruth Fridley Brewster, 75. died after being taken to a hospital, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash was November 7 at 9:45 a.m. on Interstate 64, at mile marker 21 in Alleghany...
WSLS
75-year-old woman dead after crash on I-64 in Alleghany County
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – A 75-year-old woman lost her life after a crash Monday (Nov. 7) on I-64 in Alleghany County, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say it happened at 9:45 a.m. at the 21 mile marker. State Police told 10 News that 75-year-old Ruth Fridley Brewster, of...
WDBJ7.com
Radford Police situation cleared, suspect in custody
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: “The incident has been resolved and a suspect is in custody. Thank you for your patience as we assisted local and federal agencies attempting to apprehend a wanted subject.”. EARLIER STORY: A large police presence has converged in the 700 block of Auburn Ave....
WDBJ7.com
Troutville man identified as victim of Botetourt County crash
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Troutville man has been identified as the man who died in a crash Friday. River Scott Lawson, 25, died at the scene of the crash November 4 at 9:58 p.m. on Route 676, half a mile north of Route 670 in Botetourt County. Virginia...
WSET
Woman dies after car goes down wrong lanes, collides on I-64: VSP
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A head-on collision after a car traveled down the wrong way on I-64 left one person dead, Virginia State Police said. On Monday at 9:45 a.m. VSP said Ruth Fridley Brewster of Clifton Forge drove down the wrong side of Interstate 64 at the 21-mile marker.
wfxrtv.com
Family speaks out after house set on fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Everyone is safe after a home was set on fire in northeast Roanoke, on Wednesday. A woman is in custody after she is believed to have set fire to a home on Dunbar St., and then another home on 10th St. and Connecticut Ave. The second fire also spread to another home.
WDBJ7.com
Man hospitalized with gunshot wound in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is in a hospital after being found with a gunshot wound on Pilot St NW Wednesday morning, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Police say they responded at 1:45 a.m. to the 1100 block of Pilot St NW for a report of a person with a gunshot wound.
Comments / 0