Read full article on original website
Related
We’re Watching White Anxiety Turn Into Violent Rage
During Barack Obama’s first presidential campaign I can remember very clearly an extended family member saying, “There is no way America elects a Black man to that office, but I’m proud he’s trying.”Then, once Obama won, the sentiments of “never” from one family member grew to a chorus of Black people holding their breath that he wouldn’t be assassinated and/or harmed following his history-making election.While many during those first few years wanted to tout America’s new status as “post-racial,” Black and brown America knew the truth. While his election wins in both 2008 and 2012 were indeed historic, the whitelash...
The Elites Have Stopped Hiding Their Hatred of the Working Class | Opinion
Small town America can come back and back in a big way—for all Americans, white and Black—if we stop listening to people like Adam Posen.
History lessons: When America's politics turn ugly, violent
At the Smithsonian Institution, historian Jon Grinspan is a curator in charge of that part of the "Nation's Attic" that holds the objects of American democracy and politics. "I call this the fossil record," he said, "that just as the Smithsonian is known for its dinosaurs, these are the fossils of democracy."
Why some people think fascism is the greatest expression of democracy ever invented
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Warnings that leaders like Donald Trump hold a dagger at the throat of democracy have evoked a sense of befuddlement among moderates. How can so many Republicans – voters, once reasonable-sounding officeholders and the new breed of activists who claim to be superpatriots committed to democracy – be acting like willing enablers of democracy's destruction?
Bystanders no more, America’s CEOs must pay attention to societal divides
Elon Musk has called on voters to elect Republicans on the eve of the 2022 midterm elections. Corporate America continues to be a powerful character in partisan politics, whether it’s Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis attacking “woke” businesses or Sen. Bernie Sanders slamming “corporate greed.” Fearful of fanning the flames, many corporate executives believe it’s best to steer clear of divisive topics altogether.
'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman
Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
Levi's brand president Jennifer Sey - who was fired for speaking out against pandemic school closures - slams corporate America for using 'woke capitalism' for profit
Levi's' ousted brand president Jennifer Sey criticized corporate America for taking part in 'woke capitalism' to profit off Millennial and Gen Z activism. Sey, a mother-of-four who was purged from the company for slamming COVID restrictions in schools, accused US corporations of exploiting social-justice politics to pretend that they share 'progressive values.'
Russian Tank Column Obliterated in 'Suicidal Attack,' Video Shows
In October it was reported that Russia was losing an estimated 10 tanks a day in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
'Look At The Mess The Trump Family Lineage Has Created!': Ivanka Trump Gets Roasted For Encouraging People To Go 'Vote' On Election Day
Ivanka Trump got roasted for encouraging people to cast their ballot on Election Day. On Monday, November 7, the blonde beauty posted a snapshot of herself holding an "I Voted" sticker. "Vote !" she simply captioned the photo via Instagram. Article continues below advertisement. However, some of her followers made...
"Secret Meeting" Decides Likely Pelosi Replacement as Top House Democrat
U.S. Depatrment of Labor (Public Domain) It has been reported by Politico that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is “widely expected” to resign from Congress if the Democrats lose the House in the midterm elections, and it is becoming clear who is set to replace her in leadership.
Russia paid Iran for its suicide drones by sending a plane full of $140 million in cash and captured Western weapons, report says
Russia paid for Iranian drones with 140 million Euros cash and captured Western weapons, per Sky News. Both countries have denied trading for drones, but a wealth of evidence contradicts this. The Western weapons could be reverse-engineered by Iran, Sky's source said. Russia sent 140 million Euros ($140 million) in...
Trump's one-time White House chief of staff says the former president 'is not doing very well' on the midterms, and that Ron DeSantis could beat him in 2024
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defeated Democrat Charlie Crist on Tuesday. Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told CBS News that "DeSantis wins tonight." He also said Trump isn't "doing very well" after several candidates he backed failed to win. Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick...
Essence
What Black Women Can Take From A Book Detailing White Women’s Racism
"You can speak up. You do not have to tip-toe around white people any longer,” say the authors of 'White Women: Everything You Already Know About Your Own Racism and How to Do Better.'. When you have to keep repeating yourself over and over again, sometimes it’s best to...
Trump reveals Melania’s candid reaction to ‘golden shower’ claim in Steele dossier
Donald Trump told a midterms rally crowd that former First Lady Melania Trump didn’t believe the salacious allegations in the Steele dossier, the infamous and now mostly-debunked research file from former British spy Christopher Steele about the Trump campaign’s alleged contacts with Russia. The research, funded by the...
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Thinks Trump Should Have Announced His 2024 Campaign: “He’s Put Everyone Else First”
Most Republicans are glad that he hasn't (yet) On November 8, as voting in midterm elections got underway in earnest across the United States, Georgia's Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene thought it an appropriate moment to offer praise to her hero - the former one-term president Donald Trump.
How Latinos have changed the American landscape
An examination of Latinos' lives over a 20-year span found increasing diversity and major educational and economic gains, though some inequalities remain, according to a new report by the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute. The big picture: The report, which compared U.S. Census data from 2000 and 2o20, paints...
NBC News
Arizona Governor Election Results 2022
It's a tight contest between Republican Kari Lake, who aligned herself with former President Donald Trump and his false claims of election fraud, and Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, Arizona's current secretary of state who vocally defended the 2020 results in the state after Trump lost to President Joe Biden.
King Charles reacted with ‘torrents of profanity’ to Donald Trump’s comments on Kate Middleton, book claims
A new book claims that King Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry were reportedly so unhappy with former president Donald Trump’s 2012 remarks about Kate Middleton, they unleashed “torrents of profanity.”Earlier this week, Newsweek reported on excerpts obtained from Christopher Andersen’s upcoming royal biography, The King: The Life of Charles III. The book, which is slated for release in the US next week and in the UK on December 8, explains what took place within the royal family after Mr Trump tweeted disparagingly about Kate Middleton.In 2012, Mr Trump tweeted about the Princess of Wales after photographs of her...
The ‘Me First’ States of America: A nation of contradictions
America offers the prospect of a “better life” for many people around the world who seek to immigrate. But this enormous demand can make it challenging to set immigration laws that serve the best interests of those who live here, as well as those wishing to do so. This one example illustrates that America is a nation of contradictions.
Lauren Boebert used Trump and the Proud Boys to gain power – now she’s getting personal to defend her seat
Lauren Boebert, 35, who is running for re-election as a US Representative for Colorado, was among the first of a post-2016 breed of Maga-focused Republicans to win a major congressional seat.Ms Boebert is the daughter of a single mother and has spoken at length about her upbringing struggling with poverty and a single-parent home.The congresswoman first made headlines not as a politician but as a restauranteur. Her establishment, called Shooters, grabbed the public’s attention thanks to its wait staff openly carrying firearms during their shifts. She also refused to stop offering in-door dining during the Covid-19 pandemic.Ms Boebert made...
Comments / 0