ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

We’re Watching White Anxiety Turn Into Violent Rage

During Barack Obama’s first presidential campaign I can remember very clearly an extended family member saying, “There is no way America elects a Black man to that office, but I’m proud he’s trying.”Then, once Obama won, the sentiments of “never” from one family member grew to a chorus of Black people holding their breath that he wouldn’t be assassinated and/or harmed following his history-making election.While many during those first few years wanted to tout America’s new status as “post-racial,” Black and brown America knew the truth. While his election wins in both 2008 and 2012 were indeed historic, the whitelash...
CBS News

History lessons: When America's politics turn ugly, violent

At the Smithsonian Institution, historian Jon Grinspan is a curator in charge of that part of the "Nation's Attic" that holds the objects of American democracy and politics. "I call this the fossil record," he said, "that just as the Smithsonian is known for its dinosaurs, these are the fossils of democracy."
Salon

Why some people think fascism is the greatest expression of democracy ever invented

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Warnings that leaders like Donald Trump hold a dagger at the throat of democracy have evoked a sense of befuddlement among moderates. How can so many Republicans – voters, once reasonable-sounding officeholders and the new breed of activists who claim to be superpatriots committed to democracy – be acting like willing enablers of democracy's destruction?
Fortune

Bystanders no more, America’s CEOs must pay attention to societal divides

Elon Musk has called on voters to elect Republicans on the eve of the 2022 midterm elections. Corporate America continues to be a powerful character in partisan politics, whether it’s Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis attacking “woke” businesses or Sen. Bernie Sanders slamming “corporate greed.” Fearful of fanning the flames, many corporate executives believe it’s best to steer clear of divisive topics altogether.
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman

Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Mail

Levi's brand president Jennifer Sey - who was fired for speaking out against pandemic school closures - slams corporate America for using 'woke capitalism' for profit

Levi's' ousted brand president Jennifer Sey criticized corporate America for taking part in 'woke capitalism' to profit off Millennial and Gen Z activism. Sey, a mother-of-four who was purged from the company for slamming COVID restrictions in schools, accused US corporations of exploiting social-justice politics to pretend that they share 'progressive values.'
CALIFORNIA STATE
Business Insider

Trump's one-time White House chief of staff says the former president 'is not doing very well' on the midterms, and that Ron DeSantis could beat him in 2024

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defeated Democrat Charlie Crist on Tuesday. Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told CBS News that "DeSantis wins tonight." He also said Trump isn't "doing very well" after several candidates he backed failed to win. Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

How Latinos have changed the American landscape

An examination of Latinos' lives over a 20-year span found increasing diversity and major educational and economic gains, though some inequalities remain, according to a new report by the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute. The big picture: The report, which compared U.S. Census data from 2000 and 2o20, paints...
ALABAMA STATE
NBC News

Arizona Governor Election Results 2022

It's a tight contest between Republican Kari Lake, who aligned herself with former President Donald Trump and his false claims of election fraud, and Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, Arizona's current secretary of state who vocally defended the 2020 results in the state after Trump lost to President Joe Biden.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

King Charles reacted with ‘torrents of profanity’ to Donald Trump’s comments on Kate Middleton, book claims

A new book claims that King Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry were reportedly so unhappy with former president Donald Trump’s 2012 remarks about Kate Middleton, they unleashed “torrents of profanity.”Earlier this week, Newsweek reported on excerpts obtained from Christopher Andersen’s upcoming royal biography, The King: The Life of Charles III. The book, which is slated for release in the US next week and in the UK on December 8, explains what took place within the royal family after Mr Trump tweeted disparagingly about Kate Middleton.In 2012, Mr Trump tweeted about the Princess of Wales after photographs of her...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

The ‘Me First’ States of America: A nation of contradictions

America offers the prospect of a “better life” for many people around the world who seek to immigrate. But this enormous demand can make it challenging to set immigration laws that serve the best interests of those who live here, as well as those wishing to do so. This one example illustrates that America is a nation of contradictions.
The Independent

Lauren Boebert used Trump and the Proud Boys to gain power – now she’s getting personal to defend her seat

Lauren Boebert, 35, who is running for re-election as a US Representative for Colorado, was among the first of a post-2016 breed of Maga-focused Republicans to win a major congressional seat.Ms Boebert is the daughter of a single mother and has spoken at length about her upbringing struggling with poverty and a single-parent home.The congresswoman first made headlines not as a politician but as a restauranteur. Her establishment, called Shooters, grabbed the public’s attention thanks to its wait staff openly carrying firearms during their shifts. She also refused to stop offering in-door dining during the Covid-19 pandemic.Ms Boebert made...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy