Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Compton voters overwhelmingly support new bond measure2UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
Are These Missing Women The Victims Of A Serial Killer The LAPD Hid From The Public For Over 20 Years?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Forgotten drama by pioneering African American TV writer Robert L. Goodwin to be screened at UCLA theater on November 19D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Her Mother's Fiancé Said She Vanished Almost 20 Years Ago. What Happened To This Los Angeles Teen?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
BNSF $1.5B facility will bring ‘thousands of jobs to Barstow’The HD PostBarstow, CA
Related
Clay Helton still has something USC Football somehow doesn't have yet
Former USC Football Head Coach Clay Helton somehow still has more ranked wins than the Trojans this year. After Oregon State lost to Washington this past week and was bounced from the CFP Top 25 rankings as a result, SC now does not have a single ranked win. The ranked...
USC Football: Jordan Addison and Ralen Goforth to return, others game-time decisions
As USC Football prepares for their matchup with Colorado on a short week, Head Coach Lincoln Riley met with media members on Thursday and confirmed the status of four injured players. Wide Receiver Jordan Addison and linebacker Ralen Goforth are set to return against Colorado. Linebacker Eric Gentry and Wide...
247Sports
Signing Day: Four-star guard Silas Demary Jr. inks with USC hoops
Four-star combo guard Silas Demary Jr. was the first player in the 2023 recruiting class to commit to USC basketball. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound Demary, who chose the Trojans over hometown North Carolina State as well as St. John’s and Virginia Commonwealth a month ago, confirmed his choice Wednesday morning when he signed his National Letter of Intent.
WATCH: Jaylin Davies Talks Transferring to UCLA, Thoughts on Arizona
The former Oregon cornerback came to Westwood and recorded an interception in the end zone that sealed the Bruins' win over Arizona State.
247Sports
RECRUITING: USC offers 2023 cornerback, Utah commit CJ Blocker
The Trojans added a new 2023 prospect to the recruiting board with an offer to three-star New Caney (TX) cornerback and Utah commit CJ Blocker on Tuesday. Blocker committed to the Utes back in June. The 6-foot, 165-pound Blocker is rated the No. 551 overall prospect and the No. 54...
USC and UCLA as No. 8 and No. 12 in CFP Rankings "makes no sense"
Emily Proud is joined by Chris Hummer and Brandon Marcello to discuss the Week 2 CFP rankings release.
SI Pac-12 Power Rankings Week 11: UCLA Holding Strong at No. 2
The entire conference is waiting for the premier UCLA-USC and Oregon-Utah matchups on Nov. 19.
thecomeback.com
USC routed by FGCU, coach Andy Enfield’s old team
USC got its basketball season going on Monday with a game against Florida Gulf Coast, the program that Andy Enfield led to a stunning Sweet 16 appearance in 2013 before taking the job with the Trojans after the season. This was the third matchup between USC and FGCU since Enfield’s departure. While the first two matchups went the way of the Trojans, the Eagles got some revenge on Monday.
Momentous Run Helps UCLA Men's Basketball Defeat Sacramento State
Feeding off a 20-0 run in the first half, Jaylen Clark led the Bruins with 17 points, 8 rebounds and 7 steals on Monday.
Lakers had simple free agency option to ease Anthony Davis frustration
Anthony Davis seems frustrated with his role, and a simple free agency option could have solved the issues he has. There are plenty of issues facing the Los Angeles Lakers so far this season, so giving Anthony Davis the exact role that he’s comfortable in probably falls down the priority list a few rungs. After all, he is an All-Star and should be able to play virtually whatever role the Lakers need.
foxla.com
LA Mayor Race: When will tight race between Caruso, Bass be called?
LOS ANGELES - The expensive and at-times contentious race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles remained in a virtual 50-50 deadlock Wednesday between developer Rick Caruso and Rep. Karen Bass -- and a winner might not be determined for days. After the candidates traded leads in early returns...
TMZ.com
Boxer Jose Zepeda Cited For Battery After Allegedly Punching Man At Gym
12:45 PM PT -- Cops tell TMZ Sports ... officers were called to a gym in Baldwin Park after a man claimed Jose Zepeda had punched him in the stomach. According to a Baldwin Park Police Dept. spokesperson, when officers arrived on the scene, the man told them that Zepeda was training in the gym, when the fighter unexpectedly hauled off and socked him.
lastandardnewspaper.com
Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Brandon and Nicole Miller
Brandon Miller of Inglewood married Nicole (Ford) Miller who was born and raised in Altadena. The pair exchanged nuptials during a beautifully romantic ceremony at the Altadena Town and Country Club on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. The ceremony captured the real and unshakable love shared between Brandon and Nicole. The...
Long Beach to break ground on tidal channel project connecting Colorado Lagoon to ocean
The $32.5 million project will turn the western portion of Marina Vista Park into a tidal channel connecting Colorado Lagoon to Marine Stadium, a move that could improve water quality and restore marine habitats. The post Long Beach to break ground on tidal channel project connecting Colorado Lagoon to ocean appeared first on Long Beach Post.
foxla.com
Police chase ends up horrific crash in LA County
LOS ANGELES - Authorities were in pursuit of a vehicle in Los Angeles County Wednesday morning. Stu Mundel reports from up in SkyFOX. The pursuit started in Lakewood as the suspect led authorities through Artesia, Cerritos, Downey, Paramount and Lynwood. The white pickup truck was traveling at a high rate...
theeastsiderla.com
L.A. River roars to life
Atwater Village: The L.A. River surges under the North Atwater Bridge and past a homeless encampment during Election Day rains. Thanks to Jake Martin for the photo.
laloyolan.com
Harry's House is everything we wanted and more
Ever since Oct. 23, the Kia Forum has become a haven for Harry Styles fans. They can be spotted pitching tents that surround the Forum. The colorful faux feathers that once belonged to their various boas float through the streets of Inglewood. They travel in large groups in sparkly pants with the letters “H” and “S” hand-painted onto the back pockets. The only reason for this can be the Harry Styles 15 night residency at the Forum.
beverlypress.com
L.A. voters speak
A day after voters cast their ballots in the Nov. 8 General Election, the outcomes of some Los Angeles city government races remained unclear, and many candidates in the local community were awaiting more concrete results. On Nov. 9, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder County Clerk Dean C. Logan announced that...
whatnowlosangeles.com
Stanley’s Lounge Looking to Make Debut in Westchester
A brand new restaurant/ lounge called Stanley’s Lounge is looking to make its debut in Westchester, located at 8741 S. La Tijera Blvd. The new 2,501-square-foot eatery comes from Gussem and Ella Kazemi, who also owns the next-door cafe, The Coffee Company. Following recent approval from the Los Angeles Planning Department, the husband-and-wife duo is on track to open this lounge, which will include a 394-square-foot patio and occasional entertainment. Ownership says they hope this lounge will be a place for people to rest and relax as a quiet-type lounge, an environment not often found at the many bars in the area.
Los Angeles Mayor’s Race: Why results won’t come for several more days
With Election Day in the rearview, it’s still unclear who will be the next mayor of Los Angeles. Both Karen Bass and Rick Caruso are currently embroiled in a race that is just too close to call, but votes are still being collected and counted. But the latest vote totals won’t be made public for […]
FanSided
294K+
Followers
565K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0