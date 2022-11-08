ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

247Sports

Signing Day: Four-star guard Silas Demary Jr. inks with USC hoops

Four-star combo guard Silas Demary Jr. was the first player in the 2023 recruiting class to commit to USC basketball. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound Demary, who chose the Trojans over hometown North Carolina State as well as St. John’s and Virginia Commonwealth a month ago, confirmed his choice Wednesday morning when he signed his National Letter of Intent.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

RECRUITING: USC offers 2023 cornerback, Utah commit CJ Blocker

The Trojans added a new 2023 prospect to the recruiting board with an offer to three-star New Caney (TX) cornerback and Utah commit CJ Blocker on Tuesday. Blocker committed to the Utes back in June. The 6-foot, 165-pound Blocker is rated the No. 551 overall prospect and the No. 54...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

USC routed by FGCU, coach Andy Enfield’s old team

USC got its basketball season going on Monday with a game against Florida Gulf Coast, the program that Andy Enfield led to a stunning Sweet 16 appearance in 2013 before taking the job with the Trojans after the season. This was the third matchup between USC and FGCU since Enfield’s departure. While the first two matchups went the way of the Trojans, the Eagles got some revenge on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Lakers had simple free agency option to ease Anthony Davis frustration

Anthony Davis seems frustrated with his role, and a simple free agency option could have solved the issues he has. There are plenty of issues facing the Los Angeles Lakers so far this season, so giving Anthony Davis the exact role that he’s comfortable in probably falls down the priority list a few rungs. After all, he is an All-Star and should be able to play virtually whatever role the Lakers need.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LA Mayor Race: When will tight race between Caruso, Bass be called?

LOS ANGELES - The expensive and at-times contentious race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles remained in a virtual 50-50 deadlock Wednesday between developer Rick Caruso and Rep. Karen Bass -- and a winner might not be determined for days. After the candidates traded leads in early returns...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Boxer Jose Zepeda Cited For Battery After Allegedly Punching Man At Gym

12:45 PM PT -- Cops tell TMZ Sports ... officers were called to a gym in Baldwin Park after a man claimed Jose Zepeda had punched him in the stomach. According to a Baldwin Park Police Dept. spokesperson, when officers arrived on the scene, the man told them that Zepeda was training in the gym, when the fighter unexpectedly hauled off and socked him.
BALDWIN PARK, CA
lastandardnewspaper.com

Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Brandon and Nicole Miller

Brandon Miller of Inglewood married Nicole (Ford) Miller who was born and raised in Altadena. The pair exchanged nuptials during a beautifully romantic ceremony at the Altadena Town and Country Club on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. The ceremony captured the real and unshakable love shared between Brandon and Nicole. The...
ALTADENA, CA
foxla.com

Police chase ends up horrific crash in LA County

LOS ANGELES - Authorities were in pursuit of a vehicle in Los Angeles County Wednesday morning. Stu Mundel reports from up in SkyFOX. The pursuit started in Lakewood as the suspect led authorities through Artesia, Cerritos, Downey, Paramount and Lynwood. The white pickup truck was traveling at a high rate...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

L.A. River roars to life

Atwater Village: The L.A. River surges under the North Atwater Bridge and past a homeless encampment during Election Day rains. Thanks to Jake Martin for the photo.
LOS ANGELES, CA
laloyolan.com

Harry's House is everything we wanted and more

Ever since Oct. 23, the Kia Forum has become a haven for Harry Styles fans. They can be spotted pitching tents that surround the Forum. The colorful faux feathers that once belonged to their various boas float through the streets of Inglewood. They travel in large groups in sparkly pants with the letters “H” and “S” hand-painted onto the back pockets. The only reason for this can be the Harry Styles 15 night residency at the Forum.
INGLEWOOD, CA
beverlypress.com

L.A. voters speak

A day after voters cast their ballots in the Nov. 8 General Election, the outcomes of some Los Angeles city government races remained unclear, and many candidates in the local community were awaiting more concrete results. On Nov. 9, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder County Clerk Dean C. Logan announced that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
whatnowlosangeles.com

Stanley’s Lounge Looking to Make Debut in Westchester

A brand new restaurant/ lounge called Stanley’s Lounge is looking to make its debut in Westchester, located at 8741 S. La Tijera Blvd. The new 2,501-square-foot eatery comes from Gussem and Ella Kazemi, who also owns the next-door cafe, The Coffee Company. Following recent approval from the Los Angeles Planning Department, the husband-and-wife duo is on track to open this lounge, which will include a 394-square-foot patio and occasional entertainment. Ownership says they hope this lounge will be a place for people to rest and relax as a quiet-type lounge, an environment not often found at the many bars in the area.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

FanSided

