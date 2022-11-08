On Saturday, the Illini have a chance to get within one game of winning the Big Ten West. Before the season, Illinois fans would be thrilled with a 7-2 record and a chance to win the division. After Illinois’ disappointing loss to Michigan State, throughout social media, fans have expressed their disappointment amid higher expectations. Yet Illinois fans must remember that this program has been through many struggles and doesn’t change in a few months.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO