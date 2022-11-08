Read full article on original website
Strolling Through Negangard Pumpkin Patch in Sidney, ILBrennon HightowerSidney, IL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State keeps streak alive, wins 12th-consecutive set in sweep over IllinoisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football game time against Illinois announcedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
thechampaignroom.com
Misguided Optimism: The Newcomers
2022 Illinois Men’s Basketball is built different. This is a new era in Champaign, and it could be another great one. Congratulations, head coach Brad Underwood. You’ve finally done it. You’ve got the team you wanted. Don’t get me wrong, Coach. I know that having two First-Team...
thechampaignroom.com
Brad Underwood got the job done with his 2023 class
The Illini enjoyed yet another uneventful signing day. The coaching staff had three verbal commitments coming into Signing Day 2022. All three young men signed on the dotted line. Once again, according to 247, Illinois has a top-20 national recruiting class. Ho-hum. This has become the expectation under Coach Underwood....
Zacharie Perrin signs again with Illini: 'A lot of work went into Zach'
CHAMPAIGN — It took a bit longer than anticipated, but Zacharie Perrin is officially an Illini — again. After signing a Big Ten tender of financial aid in June to be a part of the Class of 2022, Perrin was unable to enroll at Illinois for the fall semester instead attended Sunrise Christain Academy. But on Wednesday — the first day of the early signing period — Perrin signed a national letter of intent with Illinois.
Illinois Basketball: Illini are about to turn a corner under Shauna Green
A new season is just hours away, as a new-look women’s Illinois basketball program is set to take the floor. I know what you are probably thinking right now. The Illini women have been pretty bad at basketball for most of the past decade. I can’t dispute that fact. Those who forget history are doomed to repeat it.
Illinois basketball signs three in Class of 2023
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball officially signed three players to its Class of 2023 on the opening day of the early signing period on Wednesday. Amani Hansberry, Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn and Zacharie Perrin all inked with the Illini in the fourth straight Top 25 recruiting class nationally. 247Sports has the Class of 2023 ranked 17th in […]
thechampaignroom.com
Can Purdue’s passing game beat Illinois?
On Saturday, the Illini have a chance to get within one game of winning the Big Ten West. Before the season, Illinois fans would be thrilled with a 7-2 record and a chance to win the division. After Illinois’ disappointing loss to Michigan State, throughout social media, fans have expressed their disappointment amid higher expectations. Yet Illinois fans must remember that this program has been through many struggles and doesn’t change in a few months.
thechampaignroom.com
‘We need to play better’: Illinois looks to recover after loss to MSU
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — With expectations higher than ever coming into last Saturday’s game, heartbreak ensued. Now sitting at 7-2 overall and 4-2 in the Big Ten, the Illini have yet another crucial matchup on the horizon. On Monday afternoon at Memorial Stadium, the Illinois coaching staff addressed the...
Illinois Football: 2023 4-star recruit keeping Illini alive for commitment
Illinois football finds themselves in a spot that we aren’t too familiar with as a program. The Illini are actually a winning football team. Despite losing a tough battle against Michigan State, Illinois is still 7-2 this season with a good chance of winning the Big Ten West and making the Big Ten Championship game.
WEB EXTRA: Kofi Cockburn back on campus
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Former Illinois basketball all-time great Kofi Cockburn returned to campus for the season opener Monday night before leaving for Japan to start his professional career later this week. Watch his full interview in this digital web extra video.
fightingillini.com
Illinois Lands Three Recruits in Class of 2023
CHAMPAIGN, Ill.– University of Illinois head coach Brad Underwood announced Wednesday the signing of four-star recruits Amani Hansberry and Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn and three-star standout Zacharie Perrin to national letters of intent on the first day of the early signing period. AMANI HANSBERRY. F, 6-8, 225. Silver Spring, Md. Mount...
dailyeasternnews.com
Charleston’s running on Dunkin’
Students and “townies” alike descended on Charleston’s new Dunkin’ location this morning, lining up outside ahead of the 8 a.m. opening. Around 30 customers arrived before the doors opened, but more were soon to follow. The restaurant saw upwards of 60 in-store customers in the first half hour, as well as a steady stream of cars in the drive thru.
15 Champaign businesses bought by one owner
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- The City of Champaign is seeing a massive shift in restaurant ownership.
agupdate.com
With dryness in August, yields surprise many across Illinois
NORMAL, Ill. — This growing season has been much like the Goldilocks tale — with too much, too little and just right amounts of rain. Timing made all the difference for yields. Brad Zimmerman, who farms in Tazewell and McLean counties in central Illinois, thought. he might be...
Popular Champaign restaurants changing ownership
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICA) — Some of your favorite Champaign eateries will have a new owner come mid-December. Carlos Nieto’s CMT Ventures has signed a contract to sell 15 of their restaurants located throughout downtown Champaign and the Village at the Crossing to CRS Hospitality. Businesses included in the sale are Jupiter’s Downtown, Cowboy Monkey, Guido’s […]
25newsnow.com
Bloomington’s Brady defeated in his bid to become Illinois Secretary of State
(25 News Now) - State Rep. Dan Brady (R-Bloomington) has conceded defeat in his race for Illinois Secretary of State. Democrat Alexi Giannoulias was elected to the post Tuesday night, replacing Jesse White, who’s retiring from the job he’s held since 1999. Giannoulias was Illinois’ youngest Treasurer from...
Georgetown-Ridge Farm School District moves to e-learning following threat
Update 1:50 p.m. GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Georgetown Police Department has released new information about a social media threat that resulted in the cancelation of in-person classes on Monday at Ridge Farm schools. Officials said that the investigation revealed the threat, which included racially threatening comments, was made by a juvenile living in another […]
Lane closures planned on Champaign street this week
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Traffic flow on a street in Champaign will be limited later this week to allow construction workers to work on the sewers. Visu-Construction Inc. will be closing lanes on Bradley Avenue during the workday on Wednesday and Thursday to accommodate this work. These closures, located between Mattis and McKinley Avenues, will […]
WAND TV
Eldorado Street to close at railroad crossing
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that U.S. 36 (Eldorado Street) at the railroad tracks just east of the Decatur Civic Center will be closed from Monday, Nov. 14, to Friday, Nov. 18. This is being done so the crossing surface can be replaced. A detour...
Monticello boy’s dream comes true meeting Keith Urban
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A Monticello boy’s dream came true on Friday night when he met his idol: country music star Keith Urban. Kellen Hammock has loved music his entire life and was introduced to the country star two years ago through his music. But Kellen’s young life has also included many hardships. At birth, […]
Urbana schools closed due to threat
Update 1:35 p.m. Urbana Police officials said they have completed a sweep of Urbana Middle and High Schools and found no active threats. Update 11:13 a.m. The Urbana Police Department released a statement at 10:30 a.m. elaborating on previously known information regarding a threat that resulted in Urbana Middle and High Schools being closed on […]
