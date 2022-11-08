ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Tom Izzo: "I get tired of Michigan State always looking like the bad guy" in regards to U-M tunnel incident

By Matthew Lounsberry
SpartanNation
SpartanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i9CLy_0j2UsyLt00

The Spartans' head basketball coach gave his two cents on the tunnel incident between Michigan and Michigan State's football teams...

Two days before their season-opener against Northern Arizona, Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo enjoyed watching the Spartans' football program pull off a 23-15 upset over No. 16 Illinois this past Saturday.

“I watched every minute of it [and] enjoyed every minute of it," Izzo said. "Some for my sake, some for my love for football, some for my love for Spartan football but a lot to do with [overcoming adversity].”

It was a tough week for head football coach Mel Tucker and Michigan State's football program, which suspended eight players in the wake of the postgame tunnel incident at Michigan Stadium back on Oct. 29.

Izzo commended Tucker for his handling of the situation, both in how Tucker immediately acted to suspend the players involved and in the way the head football coach was able to get his team ready to play against a tough opponent this past week.

“The players isn’t as big – I don’t even know how many were starters and how many weren’t – it’s the distractions that kill you," Izzo said. "You know me – distractions and dirtbags are two things that get in the way."

But as impressed as Izzo was with how Tucker handled things, the head men's basketball coach was equally unimpressed with how some others did there jobs.

“The decisions that [Tucker] made on the players was awesome. There’s not an excuse in the world why players would act like that. But, I have some problems with some other things," Izzo said.

“I think Mel did what he was supposed to do. He reprimanded the guys that didn’t do their job right, but there’s other people who should be reprimanded for not doing their job right.”

Izzo did not elaborate on who he was referring to in regards to people who did not do their job right. However, given the videos that went viral, we can maybe surmise what Izzo was talking about.

Perhaps Izzo was referring to Michigan's coaching staff, which allowed two Wolverine players — Gemon Green and Ja'Dan McBurrows — to immediately exited the field alongside Michigan State's entire team.

While there's no excuse for what ended up happening to those players in the tunnel, it was unfortunate that Green and McBurrows were allowed to put themselves in harm's way by entering the tunnel immediately following a heated and emotional game, rather than the pair staying on the field with their own teammates while the Spartans exited.

Or, maybe, Izzo was referring to the security personnel inside the tunnel — both those employed by the University of Michigan and multiple state police — who were seen standing by and doing nothing to intervene while Green and McBurrows were surrounded and eventually attacked by a group of Michigan State players.

The moment happened quickly. It began and was over in a matter of about two minutes. But there were ways to prevent what happened, both from a procedural standpoint and a behavioral standpoint.

“I’ve got a saying here – what starts bad, ends bad," Izzo said. "If it starts good, it wouldn’t have ended bad. That’s my stick up for Mel and our program. I get tired of Michigan State always looking like the bad guy. There’s been other bad guys.”

As far as people who did do the right thing, Izzo pointed out senior safety Xavier Henderson as a guy who he was impressed by. Defensive tackle Derrick Harmon and safety Kendall Brooks also deserve to be commended for leading Spartan players away from the incident and into Michigan State's locker room.

“Some of the leaders on that team – Henderson is a special kid," Izzo said. "I’ve got to get to know him better, because I was really impressed by everything he did.”

Given the distraction that was caused by the incident as a whole and the actions of a few Michigan State players, Izzo was all the more impressed with the way the Spartans rallied to knock off a Top 20 opponent in Illinois.

“That football game for me was one of the joys of the last couple years, even though we had a better year last year, because I love seeing somebody that’s been through adversity [persevere]," Izzo said.

"For [Tucker] to go through the week…that he went through, and still found a way, and those players, to handle the distractions – that’s more impressive than the underdog thing.

“Fighting through things like they did really impressed me – them as a team, the players and Mel as a coach. He acted immediately. As the coach that’s going through it, you can’t say everything that the rest of us could think or say, but I think Mel in general rallied his troops. That’s what a good coach can do.”

Watch Tom Izzo's full comments about Michigan State football's win over Illinois, and the tunnel incident at Michigan Stadium in the video below:

Tom Izzo weighs in on U-M tunnel incident (; 4:18)

Comments / 18

DJD
2d ago

That’s because Michigan State is the bad guy, the players jumped a player and hit him the head with a helmet. Michigan State messed up. FACTS

Reply
9
Robert Emerson
2d ago

4 of the 8 players involved were brought in through the transfer portal. other schools rejects. including Crump the helmet swinger. Tucker needs to quit relying so heavily on the transfer portal. it kills your team chemistry and program culture. kids recruited to the program out of HS get pushed aside and end up in the portal themselves. it's been a revolving door with the portal since Tucker arrived.

Reply
5
J Price
2d ago

this one is wrong Tom and you can't defend wrong. thats the problem today is we will defend wrong and it's hurting us. admit it, do what is necessary to move on,take responsibility and move on.

Reply(10)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
athleticbusiness.com

Lawyer: Michigan Player Threw First Punch in Tunnel Brawl

A lawyer for a suspended Michigan State football player alleges that it was a Michigan player that started the postgame brawl that ensued in the tunnel following the Oct. 29 game. David Diamond, a California-based attorney, told MLive Tuesday that the Michigan player put his helmet on and his head...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Michigan State's Suzy Merchant finally has new contract, with a big raise

Suzy Merchant has completed 15 seasons as Michigan State head women's basketball coach. Throughout those 15 seasons, she had signed just one new contract: Her original one. The original contract was a rollover deal that left increases in pay mostly up to university administration. That changed June 22, when Merchant...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

Joel Klatt Explains His Michigan vs. Ohio State Decision

Big Ten rivals Ohio State and Michigan rank No. 2 and No. 3 in the AP and Coaches polls. However, Joel Klatt reversed that order in his top 10. On The Joel Klatt Show, the Fox Sports analyst explained that he sees the Wolverines as stabler than the Buckeyes because of their dominant ground game.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Michigan Fans Are Not Happy With Tom Izzo's Comment

There was a big incident about a week and a half ago after the Michigan-Michigan State football game. After the Wolverines beat the Spartans 29-7, Wolverine cornerbacks Ja'Den McBurrows and Gemon Green were attacked by numerous Spartan players in the tunnel. Green's father confirmed last Monday that the family was going to press charges against the players.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Cade McNamara hints at undergoing surgery in post on social media

Cade McNamara posted an Instagram Story of himself undergoing surgery. McNamara posted the picture of himself in a hospital bed and captioned the story, “Here we go!” He confirmed that he was going through surgery. It is unclear how long McNamara will be out as a result of the surgery.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

MSU Hoops Off to West Coast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s basketball team heads to San Diego Wednesday to prepare for Friday’s aircraft carrier game against Gonzaga. Both teams opened the regular season Monday night with easy wins, the Spartans 73-55 over Northern Arizona at the Breslin Center and Gonzaga 104-63 at home over North Florida. Gonzaga is ranked second in the first Associated Press poll, MSU is unranked. Game time Friday is 6:30pm Michigan time. MSU lost to North Carolina on an aircraft carrier in San Diego 11 years ago.
EAST LANSING, MI
fox2detroit.com

Interactive map: How Michigan counties voted to protect abortion rights

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michigan voters approved a ballot measure to enshrine abortion into the state constitution. Proposal 3, known as Reproductive Freedom for All proposal, was approved by voters in the election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The amendment to the state's constitution will overrule the prevailing 1931 law in Michigan that outlawed abortion without exception for rape or incest. Under that ban, providing non-life-saving abortions would have been prosecuted as manslaughter.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
SpartanNation

SpartanNation

East Lansing, MI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
182K+
Views
ABOUT

SpartanNation is a FanNation channel covering the Michigan State Spartans

 https://www.si.com/college/michiganstate

Comments / 0

Community Policy