WALA-TV FOX10
How to make the best charcuterie board with The Grazing Tree
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The holidays are fast approaching, and entertaining guests is something on a lot of folks’ minds. Allison Kelman, owner, and operator of The Grazing Tree joined us on Studio10 this morning to discuss the dos and don’ts of building your own charcuterie boards. The...
utv44.com
ANGEL TREE: How to adopt an angel this holiday season
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Salvation Army will begin its Angel Tree adoption process on Tuesday, November 15 in Mobile and Pensacola. With the highest inflation rates in four decades, and food and fuel costs rising, The Salvation Army is experiencing a shortage in funding along with an increased demand for services. The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program helps families in need by providing Christmas gifts for their children.
Baldwin County Boss Babes to host 2022 Holiday Market
Looking to do some holiday shopping? Look no further! This weekend, the Baldwin County Boss Babes will be bringing together some of the best vendors in the county for all your holiday shopping needs!
WALA-TV FOX10
A local church holding a food distribution
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Surge Cares, which is a new monthly Food Distribution Outreach from Surge Church, is helping those in need this holiday season. Launch day is this Sunday, November 13th at 12:30pm in the front parking lot of Surge Church located at 2900 Dawes Road. They will be...
utv44.com
Boat strike blamed for Orange Beach manatee death
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — November is Manatee Awareness Month, and a good time to remember to watch for manatees when boaters are on the water in areas of Alabama and the northern Gulf of Mexico. Dauphin Island Sea Lab’s Manatee Sighting Network (DISL/MSN) received reports of a deceased...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Challenge concert kickoff, tens of thousands attending
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mardi Gras Park was packed Wednesday night with tens of thousands of people, kicking off the 5th annual Gulf Coast Challenge. There was lots of live music, and people still had fun despite the headliner not being able to perform. About 30 seconds into platinum R&B...
utv44.com
1,000 Thanksgiving meals given to local families at 3rd Annual Senior Bowl Turkey Bowl
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Senior Bowl is hosting its third annual Turkey Bowl Classic at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium on Sunday, November 20, 2022. The Senior Bowl, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama, Greer’s Markets, Feeding the Gulf Coast, and Mobile legend, two-time National Champion, All-American, and 9-year NFL veteran Mark Barron are coming together with efforts to donate 1,000 turkeys and sides to families in the Mobile community.
mobilebaymag.com
Restaurant Review: Ferus by the Bay
A historic home may be an unconventional place to house a brewery. But Ferus by the Bay makes it look like an obvious choice. To owner Coby Lake, who lived across the street from the Irwin-Sandoz-Jones house, it was. Soon, Lake’s business partner, Alan Alford, moved from Birmingham to Fairhope with his wife Kathy to manage the brewery, which opened in May as the third Ferus location and first in south Alabama.
Baldwin real estate market continues slowing trend
Robertsdale, Ala. – (OBA) – The housing market in Baldwin County is still trending to a slower pace according to Baldwin REALTORS® Multiple Listing Service (MLS) statistics. October 2022 saw an almost $70-million decrease in total revenue of properties sold, in a year-over-year comparison with October 2021....
utv44.com
In honor of Veteran's Day, this Mobile vet is getting a cool surprise
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — And inside, a local man who once served in Iraq in the United State Marine Corps is chatting with two young ladies who are about to deliver some really good news. "So we're here today to do the final interview for the Veteran's Day Giveaway,”...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police: Laundry pod thieves get away clean as a whistle
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -We’ve all heard our mom say, “Cleanliness is next to Godliness!” Well, after robbing a store of several containers of detergent pods, Mobile police are wondering if the guy they’re looking for just wanted to get a jump on a lot of laundry.
WALA-TV FOX10
The Connexus Clinic: Treatments, options and launch party
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Connexus is the Gulf Coast’s first health clinic solely focused on improving Healthspan. Healthspan is simply the part of a person’s life that they are generally in good health. When it comes to their health, many people settle for less than their best. We provide treatments and guidance to help people take control of their health.
Pet of the Week: Beautiful yellow lab with gorgeous eyes
Our Pet of the Week is a one-year-old yellow lab-mix named Flora.
WALA-TV FOX10
Temperatures on the way down; Nicole will not impact us
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Conditions started off much better this morning, with lower humidity and cooler temperatures. Daytime highs today are expected to max out in the lower-to-mid 70s, with peaks of sunshine and increased cloud cover. We could use some more rain, but we won’t see any as a...
utv44.com
City of Gulf Shores hurricane re-entry decals expire at the end of 2022
Current City of Gulf Shores Hurricane Re-entry Decals will expire at the end of 2022. If your property is located outside the corporate limits of the City of Gulf Shores, you will need to obtain a 2023/2024 Baldwin County Hurricane Re-entry Decal. These decals will serve as your reentry pass to your property if a checkpoint is established during an emergency.
Mobile braces for ‘misery’ and awaits ‘mother of all roundabouts’ as McGregor Avenue projects approach
Khanh Nguyen is spending a good portion of her day on a renovation project inside a home she and her husband, Dan, recently bought at the corner of Dauphin Street and McGregor Avenue in west Mobile. But Nguyen admits she knew little about the major reconstruction project that will be...
utv44.com
Daphne passes new rules for parading organizations
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — When the good times roll in Daphne, there will be news rules about what cannot be thrown off floats thanks to a newly passed ordinance. Mayor Robin LeJeune says the ordinance prohibits parading groups from throwing frozen food, produce or wooden objects and there's a weight limit of two pounds.
WALA-TV FOX10
City of Mobile planning to make changes to animal control ordinances
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you have a four-legged friend, you might want to pay attention. The City of Mobile is exploring options to make changes to their animal control ordinances. Many city leaders gathered on Tuesday to discuss updating and revising animal control laws to protect pets in the...
utv44.com
City of Mobile hosting workshop on Brookley by the Bay project Nov. 10
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Representatives from the City of Mobile and its various consultants will be hosting a second public meeting regarding the ongoing Brookley by the Bay Park project on Thursday, Nov.10. Since August, the City of Mobile has been working with SCAPE, Volkert, Moffat & Nichol, and...
Former home of freed slave torn down in Fairhope as new owner takes over
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s an update to a story we’ve been following closely this year. New owners have taken over an important piece of property east of downtown Fairhope. All that’s left standing Monday are two brick columns that used to lead to the home of Nancy Lewis, one of the first African Americans […]
