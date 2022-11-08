Jonas Hayes, Georgia State University Convocation Center debut with victory

ATLANTA — Ja'Heim Hudson scored a career-high 16 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to lead Georgia State to a season-opening 76-59 victory over Coastal Georgia Monday as head coach Jonas Hayes made his debut on the GSU sideline before a crowd of 2,089 in the first regular-season game at the new GSU Convocation Center.

Hudson went 6-for-9 from the field with two 3-pointers, and the sophomore forward also contributed three steals and three blocks. Dwon Odom, the transfer from Xavier, had 16 points, five rebounds and four assists in his first game for the Panthers.