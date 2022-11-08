ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Jonas Hayes, Georgia State University Convocation Center debut with victory

By From Staff Reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 2 days ago

ATLANTA — Ja'Heim Hudson scored a career-high 16 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to lead Georgia State to a season-opening 76-59 victory over Coastal Georgia Monday as head coach Jonas Hayes made his debut on the GSU sideline before a crowd of 2,089 in the first regular-season game at the new GSU Convocation Center.

Hudson went 6-for-9 from the field with two 3-pointers, and the sophomore forward also contributed three steals and three blocks. Dwon Odom, the transfer from Xavier, had 16 points, five rebounds and four assists in his first game for the Panthers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

2023 Running Back Javin Simpkins Announces De-Commitment

Miami (Fla.) Norland senior running back Javin Simpkins is back on the market. Simpkins, who had been committed to Georgia Tech, announced this afternoon that he has reopened his recruitment. The three-star prospect holds nearly two dozen scholarship offers. "After a long conversation with my family, I have decided to...
ATLANTA, GA
saturdaytradition.com

CFP chair explains why Georgia jumped ahead of No. 2 Ohio State

The latest CFP rankings came out on Tuesday night. 2 B1G teams were ranked in the top 4. The top 4 teams were No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU. There was a question posed to CFP committee chair Boo Corrigan about if there was any consideration if Ohio State was looked at being the No. 1 team in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
valdostatoday.com

Wildcats travel to Atlanta for GHSA playoffs

VALDOSTA – The Wildcats will travel to Westlake High School to take on the Lions in Atlanta for the first round GHSA football playoffs. The Valdosta High Wildcats will travel to Westlake High School and play the Lions in Atlanta, Georgia for the first round of the GHSA football playoffs on Saturday, November 12, with a kick off of 6:00 pm.
VALDOSTA, GA
WSFA

HBCU Battle of the Bands returns to Mercedes-Benz Stadium Feb. 4

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The HBCU Battle of the Bands will return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium Feb. 4. Marching bands from Alabama State University, North Carolina A&T, Bethune-Cookman University, South Carolina State University, Norfolk State University and Tennessee State University will perform at the event. Two Atlanta high schools, Pebblebrook and Westlake, will also perform for the first time!
ATLANTA, GA
georgiastatesignal.com

Running water ran away from Piedmont Central for a day

What would you do if you lived in a multi-million-dollar building with no running water for one day?. Amid a stressful period of midterms, students at one of Georgia State’s on-campus residences, Piedmont Central, had one more stressor to add to their list. Mid-morning on October 23, 2022, around 1,140 residents in the six-year-old freshman housing facility were left without running water for nearly a full day.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Where To Eat For Cheap For Veterans Day In Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants are honoring America’s heroes in served in the military in a big way for this coming Veterans Day, Here’s where veterans can eat for cheap on that special day in Atlanta. Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 this year. So remember to check your local...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Takeoff memorial details: Justin Bieber reportedly performing, where to donate in honor of late Migos member

ATLANTA - Plans are official for the now sold out public memorial services for Migos member Takeoff, who was killed in a shooting outside a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, the 28-year-old was one-third of the Grammy Award-nominated trio Migos along with his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset from Gwinnett County. An autopsy report shows he was shot twice.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia 2022 Midterm Election Results for Atlanta

Voters in Georgia made their voices heard in Tuesday's general election, casting ballots in several hotly contested races. Below are the results for the City of Atlanta. Click or tap here to return to master list.
ATLANTA, GA
cbtnews.com

Atlanta auto dealer Jimmy Ellis passes away at age 67

James “Jimmy” Edward Ellis, a distinguished auto dealer in the Atlanta area, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2022, at age 67. Ellis had served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Jim Ellis Automotive Group since January of 2015 after serving as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the group for 18 years.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

One of Atlanta's most wanted captured after 2 years on the run

ATLANTA - One of Atlanta’s most wanted has been arrested after being on the run for nearly two years. Sayvon Tate was wanted in connection to a shooting at an apartment along Griffin Street NW near Magnolia Street NW in the Vine City neighborhood on Nov. 12, 2020. Atlanta police say a woman was grazed by a bullet after Tate got into an argument with another man.
ATLANTA, GA
spoonuniversity.com

The Best Pie Shops in Atlanta

What could be better than a warm slice of pie on a crisp, chilly day? Well, if you're like me and your favorite season is fall, then thank me later for this comprehensive list of some of the best pie places near Atlanta:. #1: Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop. Meredith and...
ATLANTA, GA
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
9K+
Followers
247
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy