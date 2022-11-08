ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

NFL Analysis Network

Roquan Smith Makes Bold Statement About Ravens’ Defense

Looking to shore up their defense for the stretch run of the season, the Baltimore Ravens made a huge acquisition ahead of the trade deadline, acquiring linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears. Baltimore traded linebacker A.J. Klein along with a second and fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to land the tackling machine Smith.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

‘Plays on a different level’: Lamar Jackson’s dazzling 3rd-down conversions prove ‘key’ to Ravens win vs. Saints

The Baltimore Ravens picked up a big win on Monday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints. Lamar Jackson led the way to a 27-13 win to help the Ravens improve to 6-3. Jackson ended the day with 133 yards passing (completing 12/22 attempts) and a passion touchdown, as well as 82 rushing yards. Baltimore had 10 different players catch a pass from Jackson, including new addition DeSean Jackson. The stats certainly don’t pop off the page but they were enough to win comfortably and keep the Ravens offense going all night.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Roquan Smith Thanks Bears Fans Ahead Of Debut With Ravens

Before Week 9 comes to a close with Monday Night Football, Roquan Smith thanked the Chicago Bears organization and the fans. Exactly one week ago, the Bears traded Smith to the Baltimore Ravens and according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, he's expected to play in the first game since. Roquan...
CHICAGO, IL
NFL Analysis Network

Ravens Get Massive Injury Updates On Two Key Players

Injuries have been a theme for the Baltimore Ravens the last few years as they have suffered some serious ones. The injury bug has bitten them again this season as some key players, such as running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, have both missed extensive amounts of time. On...
BALTIMORE, MD
atozsports.com

Saints lose much more than a game against Ravens on MNF

The New Orleans Saints are back to their old ways. No, not their ways of the mid-2010’s. That team was dynamic and explosive. Effort was never questioned. Instead, they shifted back to the team they were just a few weeks ago. The run defense was horrible, and the offense...
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott takes important step toward returning for Week 10 vs. Packers

One small step in the recovery of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott could mean a giant leap toward his return in week 10 against the Green Bay Packers. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Elliott, safety Malik Hooker and defensive end Sam Williams were all able to return to practice Wednesday just days before McCarthy is set to take on his former team, according to a tweet from Dallas Morning News reporter Michael Gehlken.
GREEN BAY, WI

