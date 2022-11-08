ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 29

Toni T
2d ago

Exactly why I do NOT mail in a ballot! I went Saturday morning at 10:00 AM to an early voting location and got it done…. You cannot trust these people with mail in ballots….

Beyond Done
2d ago

Check the status of your ballot on the website! If it hasn’t been processed, go to your elections bureau with id to ‘cure’ the issue or fill out a provisional ballot there or at your poll. Only ONE of the ballots will be counted in the system.

Vickey Peel
2d ago

Last night they could not have the drawing for the lottery, because they were still selling tickets. There is no way everyone could vote on the same day. I mean honestly people, you want to go through a drive through and buy your lunch without ever leaving your vehicle, you order your groceries on line, but you have a problem with making it easier for everyone to vote? Get over yourselves and realize the wonderful thing about a democracy is that voting is the one thing that makes us all equal. Your vote and my vote have the same value as anyone else.

