ST. LOUIS — OFFICIAL RULES. 1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. 2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the "WonderLight's Christmas at World Wide Technology Raceway" Comment-To-Win Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal U.S. residents (excluding Puerto Rico) who live in the KSDK-TV viewing area and are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of World Wide Technology Raceway (“Sponsor”), Multimedia KSDK, LLC (“Administrator”), TEGNA Inc., and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO