Record warmth now, winter cold returns Friday
ST. LOUIS — Thursday is another very warm day that just doesn't feel like November at all. It started out tying a record for a warm overnight low. Enjoy it while it lasts – cold air is poised to move in overnight. The warm air will be short-lived...
Winter weather, snowfall predictions from the Weather First team
ST. LOUIS — The leaves have fallen, and our clocks have been set back. We know that it's going to get cold and we're going to get some sort of wintry precipitation sooner than later. But what exactly are we expecting this year? Is the map below the most...
Winter weather outlook for St. Louis area 2023
Freezing temperatures, snow and ice will be here soon. Weather First Chief Meteorologist Scott Connell has your winter weather outlook.
Weather First forecast: Above-average temperatures through Thursday
Temperatures plummet at the end of the week into the weekend. Gusty winds Friday into Saturday will deliver that cold air to St. Louis area.
Fireball streaks across Midwestern skies on election night
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – People across the Midwest saw the night light up on November 8, 2022. Videos show a bright object moving across the dark sky around 10:00 p.m. More than 100 reports were sent to the American Meteor Society from Wisconsin to Tennessee. One report came from Chesterfield, MO. NASA also captured an object streaking across the sky from an automatic camera at around the same time.
4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for their absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Hunters Reminded to Abide by Hunter Ethics at Carlyle Lake
With the fall hunting season underway, hunters are reminded of their obligation to practice ethical and safe hunting while in the field. Remember, your personal ethics might not match your neighbors, but certain guidelines do pertain to all hunters. Trespassing leads the list of illegal and unethical practices by hunters.
Schnucks is opening a new kind of store in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD, Mo., – Schnucks Markets, Inc. announced that they are opening a new type of store in Chesterfield. The 30,000 square foot “Eatwell Market” will be located at 220 THF Boulevard, and will be complete in 2023. The “Eatwell Market” by Schnucks is a place that emphasizes...
What Town You Say The Rudest People In Missouri Come From
I recently featured fill in a blank question of the day on our Facebook page that asked people where the rudest people in Missouri come from. Here's what you told me. I figured the winner would either be Kansas City or St. Louis because those are the closest big cities. I wasn't wrong either. St. Louis got the most mentions of the post. That said, Kansas City made the list but wasn't in the top three or four cities listed. Like many places on the list, one person cited it.
Missouri dispensaries gear up for recreational marijuana sales
The medical marijuana industry in Missouri is preparing for expansion into recreational sales. Missouri voters approved legalizing recreational marijuana on Tuesday by passing Amendment 3.
Experience Booklet by Date Ideas & Things To Do
ST. LOUIS — Are you tired of not knowing what places to go to around the city? Well look no more because the Experience Booklet is here for you. Malik Wilson spoke with Morgan Casey, founder of Date Ideas and Things to Do and owner of Experience Booklet. This...
Loyal to Local: STL Windows Direct has a secret recipe
ST. LOUIS — You want windows built for St. Louis weather, so why not choose a local company that knows it well. STL Windows Direct understands that people in St. Louis don’t need to use the same kind of window that someone in Arizona or Florida might use. You need a window that is going to perform in all four climates.
Missouri Teenager Dies After Getting Hit by Amtrak Train: 'He Radiated Joy and Happiness'
Caleb Balaban, 17, was hanging out with friends on a bridge near St Louis when they heard the train approaching, the boy's aunt told a local paper A St. Louis-area teenager is being remembered as an active young man with a bright personality after he was struck and killed by an Amtrak train over the weekend. Police said Caleb Balaban, 17, of St. Clair, Mo., died Sunday following an accident in Castlewood State Park, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and CBS affiliate KMOV. Responding to a call Sunday...
Listing the Lou: Tips for baby boomers in search of single story homes
ST. LOUIS — Wednesday mornings just got a bit more exciting here on Show Me St. Louis. We want you all at home to make the most informed decisions when it comes to life's big purchases and that includes finding the perfect home. Every week, "Listing the Lou" will...
Enter to win a carload pass to WonderLight's Christmas at World Wide Technology Raceway
ST. LOUIS — OFFICIAL RULES. 1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. 2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the "WonderLight's Christmas at World Wide Technology Raceway" Comment-To-Win Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal U.S. residents (excluding Puerto Rico) who live in the KSDK-TV viewing area and are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of World Wide Technology Raceway (“Sponsor”), Multimedia KSDK, LLC (“Administrator”), TEGNA Inc., and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.
Three restaurant break-ins overnight throughout St. Louis
Three more businesses were broken into overnight.
Horse killed in fire at Sugar Creek Ranch in Fenton
FENTON, Mo. — A barn fire at a Jefferson County boarding stable early Thursday morning left one horse dead. According to the Saline Valley Fire Protection District, a call came in just before 1 a.m. Thursday regarding a barn fire at Sugar Creek Ranch, located south of Fenton on Fiedler Lane.
A Place to Call Home: Gary
ST. LOUIS — Gary is a kind and helpful 13-year-old looking for his forever family. This teen loves all animals, but horses are his favorite. Gary enjoys horseback riding and spending time outside. He also enjoys shopping at his favorite store and coming up with crazy hair styles. He...
Thanksgiving Recipe Week: Chef Cathy's Oxtail Stew
ST. LOUIS — Located in Ferguson, Missouri, Cathy's Kitchen is an American restaurant with food from all around the country. Owner, Cathy Jenkins, travels the nation looking for unique restaurants with unique menu items. Jenkins explains her goal is to add a personal touch to these recipes and to share them with each and every customer.
