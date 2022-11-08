Read full article on original website
PBL 7th-grade boys basketball wins 43-21 over Cissna Park
PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade boys basketball team won 43-21 over Cissna Park on Tuesday. The Panthers (1-2) trailed 8-6 after the first quarter before taking an 18-12 lead into halftime and outscoring Cissna Park 25-10 in the second half. Jackson Cahill had 14 points for PBL while Joe...
GCMS boys basketball to start season Nov. 21
GIBSON CITY – The 50th annual Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Thanksgiving Tournament will start on Monday, Nov. 21. The tournament was started by Norm Schall, former Melvin-Sibley High School head boys basketball coach and current GCMS boys basketball scorebook keeper. Jack Cowgill, the former head coach at Gibson City High School, started his school’s version of the Thanksgiving tournament in 1976 before the Gibson City and Melvin-Sibley schools consolidated in 1993.
PBL JH girls basketball loses 34-5 to Prairie Central
FORREST – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade girls basketball team lost 34-5 to Prairie Central on Monday. Tessa Boehme led PBL in scoring with three points while Neveah Harding had two points. Kori Buscher led Prairie Central with eight points while Lexi Donovan added six points. Prairie Central 34, PBL 5.
Trio of Area Football Teams Head to State Quarterfinals with Undefeated Records
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Three area football teams have reached the Elite 8 of their playoff brackets without a loss. Pekin brings an 11-0 record into its class 7A state quarterfinal match-up with Lake Zurich on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The Dragons have never played in a quarterfinal game and have never had an 11-0 […]
GCMS 7th-grade boys basketball wins season opener
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley seventh-grade boys basketball team won 49-26 over Hoopeston Area in its season opener on Monday, Nov. 7. Christian Brown had 15 points for GCMS (1-0) while Carson Sexton and Drew Ward each had eight points.
Illinois Basketball: Illini are about to turn a corner under Shauna Green
A new season is just hours away, as a new-look women’s Illinois basketball program is set to take the floor. I know what you are probably thinking right now. The Illini women have been pretty bad at basketball for most of the past decade. I can’t dispute that fact. Those who forget history are doomed to repeat it.
No. 23 Illinois powers past Eastern Illinois
Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 24 points, Coleman Hawkins had 23 and No. 23 Illinois clamped down on
Illinois basketball signs three in Class of 2023
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball officially signed three players to its Class of 2023 on the opening day of the early signing period on Wednesday. Amani Hansberry, Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn and Zacharie Perrin all inked with the Illini in the fourth straight Top 25 recruiting class nationally. 247Sports has the Class of 2023 ranked 17th in […]
WEB EXTRA: Kofi Cockburn back on campus
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Former Illinois basketball all-time great Kofi Cockburn returned to campus for the season opener Monday night before leaving for Japan to start his professional career later this week. Watch his full interview in this digital web extra video.
Illinois Lands Three Recruits in Class of 2023
CHAMPAIGN, Ill.– University of Illinois head coach Brad Underwood announced Wednesday the signing of four-star recruits Amani Hansberry and Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn and three-star standout Zacharie Perrin to national letters of intent on the first day of the early signing period. AMANI HANSBERRY. F, 6-8, 225. Silver Spring, Md. Mount...
Georgetown-Ridge Farm School District moves to e-learning following threat
Update 1:50 p.m. GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Georgetown Police Department has released new information about a social media threat that resulted in the cancelation of in-person classes on Monday at Ridge Farm schools. Officials said that the investigation revealed the threat, which included racially threatening comments, was made by a juvenile living in another […]
Update: Police finish sweep of Urbana schools after closure
URBANA – Updated Monday, Nov. 7 at 4:50 PM: Police finished their sweep of Urbana High School and Urbana Middle School after the schools received gun and bomb threats on Monday morning. According to Urbana Criminal Investigations Division Commander Mike Cervantes, police did not find anything suspicious on school premises.
Hoaxes, lockdowns and the ‘proliferation’ of threats to central Illinois high schools
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – “Don’t engage in this type of behavior. You’re only jeopardizing your future,” Illinois Secretary of State Press Secretary Henry Haupt said. He’s sending a message to those calling in hoax shooting threats to schools across central Illinois. Law enforcement officials are asking you to take them seriously, because they have to. […]
Boil order issued for portions of Mahomet
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon Valley Public Water District will issue a boil order notice for a portion of the district beginning Nov. 8 at 8 a.m. This will remain in effect for 36 hours, and the district will notify the public once the boil order is lifted. The boil order will only affect the […]
ADM Expands with New America Microbiology Laboratory in Decatur
November 7, 2022 – ADM celebrated the opening of its new North America Microbiology Laboratory at the ADM Specialty Manufacturing Facility. The new facility doubles ADM’s current microbiology laboratory footprint and reflects a significant expansion of its testing capabilities, as well as its footprint in the Decatur community.
15 Champaign businesses bought by one owner
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- The City of Champaign is seeing a massive shift in restaurant ownership.
Obituary: Leah Lura Elliott Wilson
SHAWNEE, Kan. — Leah Lura Elliott Wilson, 74, of Shawnee, Kan., mother of a Paxton resident, died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, after a brief illness. Visitation is from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the Porter Funeral Home in Lenexa, Kan., followed by a memorial service at 5 p.m.
Tuck’s Truck Hitting the Road for Coffee Service
If you drove past the Express Employment office on North Vermilion in Danville this past Thursday, you may have noticed a trailer in the parking lot. That trailer just happens to be a new way to get your morning coffee. As Kelsey Daniel explains, they had been operating at Tuck’s Cup in Rossville. Now they are changing over to Tuck’s Truck, taking it all on the road.
Save the Paxton Pool Committee to host pre-pool season festival in May
PAXTON — The Paxton Park Board voted and gave permission to the Save the Paxton Pool committee on Monday, Nov. 7, to host a pre-pool season 2023 festival. The date chosen for the festival is Sunday, May 21, 2023, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., weather permitting. The board also voted...
Two arrested after shots fired in Rantoul
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people have been arrested following an overnight shots-fired incident in Rantoul. Officials said Luis Hernandez, 22 of Urbana, and Bernardo Hernandez, 25 of Rantoul, were both arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm. Luis Hernandez was also arrested on a preliminary charge of possessing a gun without […]
